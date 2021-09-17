PASCO — Hermiston played right with Chiawana in the first half, trailing just 13-6 at intermission, but the Riverhawks broke free in the second half for a 41-12 Mid-Columbia Conference win over the Bulldogs on Friday, Sept. 17.
The Bulldogs got field goals of 36 and 44 yards from Sam Cadenas to put points on the board in the first half.
After the half, the Riverhawks came to life, scoring three touchdowns to take a 34-12 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Caden Hottman scored on a 65-yard pass from Chase Elliott in the third for Hermiston.
JP Zamora threw for 256 yards and five touchdowns for Chiawana. Three of his touchdown passes were to Kade Smith.
Elliott threw for 135 yards. Hottman was his favorite target, catching four passes for 98 yards. Elliott also ran for 78 yards, while Cadenas had one carry for 28 yards, and Ben Larson 10 carries for 26 yards.
Hermiston will host Richland on Sept. 24.
HEPPNER 14, STANFIELD 0 — The Mustangs ran their win streak to 21 games with a Blue Mountain conference home win over the Tigers.
Jace Coe scored on a 56-yard run in the first quarter, and Landon Mitchell carried the ball into the end zone from 4 yards out on the third to account for the game’s two scores.
The Mustangs ran for 250 yards, with Brock Hilser picking up 127 yards on 19 carries. Coe ran for 53, while Mitchell added 33 and Caden George 37.
Heppner’s defense limited the Tigers to just 87 yards of offense — 71 on the ground and 16 in the air. Isaiah Lemmon led Stanfield with 21 yards rushing.
Kason Cimmyotti had 10 tackles to lead the Mustangs, while Hisler, Conor Brosnan, Jake Lentz and Toby Nation each had six.
Heppner will play a nonleague game at Kennedy on Sept. 24, while Stanfield will host Weston-McEwen.
IRRIGON 28, RIVERSIDE 26 — The Knights won their first game since Oct. 25, 2018, handing the visiting Pirates a Blue Mountain Conference loss.
“This is big for our team to get this win,” Irrigon coach Ken Thompson said.
The Knights trailed 26-22 with 6 minutes to play when Mason Harrison broke free for a 60-yard run that gave Irrigon a 28-26 lead. Harrison scored twice on the night.
Also for the Knights, Lee Harrison scored on an 8-yard run, and Braden Atkins scored on a 10-yard run.
With time winding down and the Pirates moving the ball, Brayden Locey intercepted the Riverside quarterback with about a minute to play to seal the win.
The game went back and forth all night. The Knights led 16-12 at the half, then went up 22-12 in the third quarter. The Pirates scored twice to take the lead before Harrison’s long touchdown run.
“Tyrese Boyd gave us fits all night,” Thompson said. “We’d have him stopped for losses and he’s bust out. I was impressed with how he played.”
Irrigon will play at Grant Union on Sept. 23.
ECHO 68, HUNTINGTON 6 — Javon Curiel stepped in to play quarterback at the last minute, and Dax Davis led the ground attack for the Cougars in a 1A-Special District 4 (6-player) win over the Locomotives.
“We had a loss two weeks ago against Joseph,” said Echo coach Thomas VanNice whose team led 26-0 after the first quarter. “It was our opportunity to show we are a better team. That’s what we did.”
No stats were available.
LYLE 50, IONE/ARLINGTON 28 — Cedrick Dayandante scored on a kickoff return to tie the score at 28-28 with 6:49 left in the game, but the Cougars would score three times from there to pick up the Big Sky League win.
“It was a pretty good football game,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “It was 8-8 at the half, and it was still pretty good in the third quarter. Then we were out of position and weren’t making plays.” I know Aaron Smith had four rushing touchdowns for them.”
Sam Grady, Azriel Borghese and Carson Eynetich also scored for the Cardinals, who host Pilot Rock on Sept 24.
College volleyball
YAKIMA VALLEY 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1 — Haylee Holker had 12 kills and five digs to lead the Yaks to a 21-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-15 NWAC East win over the Timberwolves.
Courtney Standley handed out 32 assists, and Nizhoni Tallman had 13 digs as the Yaks improved to 2-0 in East play.
For BMCC, Taylor Suko had 12 kills and Emma Barclay had 11, while Kenzie Williams handed out 26 assists.
