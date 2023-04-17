colby tees off.jpeg

Hermiston's Colby Lerten tees off during the Mid-Columbia Conference match Monday, April 17, 2023, at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Walla Walla.

 Jeanne Jewett/Contributed Photo

WALLA WALLA — Hermiston freshman Colby Lerten shot a season-best 76 on Monday, April 17, at Veteran’s Memorial Golf Course to place fifth overall in the third Mid-Columbia Conference golf match of the season.

Lerten shot a 38 on the back and the front nine, and finished the round with three consecutive birdies and two pars.

