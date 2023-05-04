LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Abel Alatorre scored the game-winner with 3 minutes left in regulation as Hermiston moved into the semifinals of the 3A District 8 soccer playoffs with a 3-2 victory Thursday, May 4, over Ridgeline.
“This is massive,” Bulldogs coach Rich Harshberger said. “I sincerely thought we could give them a run for their money. I felt good about coming in and playing Ridgeline and the boys showed up. When Abel scored, there were a few minutes left, and stoppage time. It was tense.”
Hermiston (7-10) will play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Southridge. The Bulldogs lost two to the Suns during the regular season, but have been on a roll as of late, winning their last three games.
“I think the boys are finally wrapping their heads around what we are trying to do,” Harshberger said.
The Bulldogs led 2-0 at the half with goals coming from Julian Sanchez at the 20 minute mark, and Alatorre scoring 5 minutes later.
“Abel was kind of quiet the first two-thirds of the season, but once we figured out a spot (striker) for him, he has grown into that position,” Harshberger said. “He still needed to grow in the position, but it was a quick learning curve. He has done well.”
The Falcons came out and scored two goals in the latter part of the second half, with the tying goal coming with 12 minutes remaining.
Boys lacrosse
HERMISTON 8, RICHLAND 2 — Nick Purswell and Kellen Young each had three goals as the Bulldogs (9-3) picked up a win over the Bombers on a windy night at Badger Mountain Park in Richland.
Frankie Trevino and Blake Palzinski each added a goal, while goalkeeper Kaden Hasty had 26 saves.
“The wind was horrible, but the team didn’t let it faze them,” Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold said. “Another all-around solid team win.”
Hermiston is off until May 13, when it hosts Bainbridge in the state playoffs.
Girls tennis
HERMISTON 5, WALLA WALLA 2 — The Bulldogs won their second consecutive Mid-Columbia Conference match with a victory over the host Blue Devils.
Mallory Caplinger got the ball rolling with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Keegan Isenhower at No. 1 singles, followed by Signe Bech at No. 1 with a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win over Clara Johnson.
Dulce Valencia wrapped up the singles matches with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Kelly Gonzalez-Alamo at No. 4.
On doubles, Wa-Hi won the No. 1 match, while Hermiston’s Catherine Doherty and Aspyn Inners made quick work of Lesley Garcia and Emily Garcia-Sanchez, 6-0, 6-0.
The Bulldogs also won the No. 3 match as Lucy Headings and Grace Winebarger beat Eryka Cortez and Shayla Juhasz 6-3, 6-0.
Prep softball
HEPPNER/IONE 15-14, ELGIN/IMBLER 5-3 — The Mustangs put an end to a nine-game skid with a sweep of the visiting Huskies in Special District 6 play.
Morgan Cutsforth led Heppner (9-11 overall, 6-9 SD6) in the opener, going 4-for-4 with two triples, while Ava Gerry was 4-for-4 with a home run. Keeley Nairns went 2-for-3, while Hailey Wenberg, Kadie Henrichs and Katie Spivey were 2-for-4.
Hadlee Nation pitched a complete game for the win.
For the Huskies, Izabel Martin went two-for-three with a double.
In the second game, Gerry hit another home run, while Nation went 2-for-3, and Henrichs went 2-for-3 with a double. Maddie Orem picked up the win in the circle.
Gracie Howell and Isabella Warg each had two hits for the Huskies.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.