LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Abel Alatorre scored the game-winner with 3 minutes left in regulation as Hermiston moved into the semifinals of the 3A District 8 soccer playoffs with a 3-2 victory Thursday, May 4, over Ridgeline.

“This is massive,” Bulldogs coach Rich Harshberger said. “I sincerely thought we could give them a run for their money. I felt good about coming in and playing Ridgeline and the boys showed up. When Abel scored, there were a few minutes left, and stoppage time. It was tense.”

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

