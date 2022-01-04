HERMISTON — Hermiston blew a big lead in the third quarter, but recovered in the fourth for a 68-65 victory on Tuesday, Jan. 4, over Lewiston, Idaho.
“They definitely seemed to find a way.,” Hermiston coach Jay Ego said of his team. “We’ve had two games like that. It’s been 18 days since our last game. I think that plays a little bit of a factor.”
Hermiston led 16-11 after the first quarter, and 42-30 at the half.
The Bengals (7-7) went on a 19-5 scoring spree in the third quarter to take a 49-47 lead.
“They made some adjustments and we had a hard time scoring.” Ego said.
Lewiston’s 6-foot-1 post Katy Wessels scored nine of her game-high 32 points in the third quarter.
“She is really good and she did a great job,” Egos aid. “She is a solid, solid athlete. She was tough to deal with.”
Freshman Ellie Heideman scored 11 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter to help rally the Bulldogs, who improved to 8-0 on the season.
“Her breakout game was going to come,” Ego said.
Izzy Simmons added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs, while Katelyn Heideman added 14 points, and Bailey Young six rebounds. Hermiston hit 12 3-pointers on the night.
The Bulldogs return to Mid-Columbia Conference play Friday hosting Kennewick.
Boys basketball
LEWISTON 89, HERMISTON 55 — The Bengals used a big second half to hand the host Bulldogs a nonleague loss.
Lewiston led 31-30 at the half, then outscored Hermiston 58-25 over the last two quarters.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Hermiston coach Romaine Smith said. “They responded; they were a good team. Our intensity was awesome in the first half, then it stayed in the locker room. It’s disappointing as a coach.”
Hermiston’s Grant Olsen led all scorers with 18 points, with Chase Elliott adding 15.
Jace McKarcher and James White each had 14 points for the Bengals, while Aiden Hottinger had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Hermiston (1-8) will host Kennewick on Friday in a Mid-Columbia Conference game.
UMATILLA 56, NYSSA 45 — The Vikings wrapped up their stay at the Crusader Classic in Albany on Jan. 1, with a win over the Bulldogs.
Nyssa (2-8) led 9-6 after the first quarter, but a 28-12 run in the second quarter by Umatilla helped the Vikings to a 34-21 lead at the half.
Oscar Campos led Umatilla (5-4) with 14 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Michael Montez added 11 points and four assists, while Edwin Ortiz and Emilio Jaimez each scored 11 points.
Orin Stipe led Nyssa with 17 points.
The Vikings dropped a 63-51 game to Portland Adventist on Dec. 31.
Ulises Armenta led the way for Umatilla with 17 points, while Campos added 14.
The Vikings, who were missing point guard Lynkin McLeod, who had a tooth knocked out on Dec. 30, against Salem Academy, turned the ball over an uncharacteristic 25 times — all in the first three quarters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.