ECHO — Hermiston, which sent its junior varsity team to the Oregon Trail County Championships, saw Yahir Conejo (120 pounds), Zane Estes (182) and Dominic Echeverria (285) win titles on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Echo High School.
La Grande won seven titles and picked up the team title with 274.5 points, while Hermiston was second (186) and Irrigon third (117).
Conejo earned a 3-2 decision over Ethan Zimmerman of Pendleton in the championship match. Tied at 2-2, Conejo earned an escape with 44 second left in the second round to take the lead.
Estes defeated Jared Isaacson of La Grande 7-6, using an escape with 6 seconds remaining in the third round to seal the win.
Echeverria had a 4-1 lead over Riverside’s Allen Rodriguez before he pinned him with 4 seconds left in the match.
Also for Hermiston, Edgar Rosales (126), Joseph Lopez (138), Jedidiah Golightly (145), Halen Kammerzell (170), and Joseph Gutierrez (182) were third. Keegan Harshberger (160) and Rayshon McKim (183) were fourth, while Kurt Clayson (132) and Wesley Leathers (220) were fifth, and Dayton Gilbert (120), Malaqie Covarrubias (170), and Logan Royer (195) were sixth.
Mateo Rockwell picked up Riverside’s lone title at 126 pounds, pinning Owen McLouth of Pendleton in the first round.
Placing fourth for the Pirates were William Harris (152) and Antonio Cuevas. Taking fifth were Axel Paredes (120), Aiden Murillo (138) and Tucker Elliott (182), while Andrew Calderon (132) and Omar Jimenez (285) were sixth.
Irrigon crowned a champion at 113 as Preston Slawson pinned Hermiston's Brodie Favorite in the first round. At 195, Josiah Moreno pinned teammate Bennie Ayala in 4:45 in the championship match.
The Knights also had Jackson Coffman (106), Cruz Rodriguez (152) place third, while Anthony Vasquez (126) and Austin Wells (220) were fourth, and Julian Abbott (145) was sixth.
Heppner, which had three wrestlers in the finals, had Zach Brown win a title at 145 with an 8-7 decision over Union’s Sam Platz. Trailing 7-6 late in the third round, Brown maneuvered a reversal with 29 seconds left to secure the win.
At 152, Saul Lopez lost the championship match to Preston Westenskow, who pinned Lopez in 50 seconds.
Cade Cunningham placed second at 220, getting pinned by La Grande’s Kenai Huff in 1:27.
The Mustangs also had Jaime Cavan place third at 195, while Austin Willis was fourth at 195, Tyelor Moore (160) and Landon McMahon (170) were fifth, and Owen Guerra (160) was sixth.
Pendleton, which also sent its junior varsity team, saw Aiden Perkins place second, losing the 170-pound championship match to La Grande’s Eli Bisenius by a 9-1 major decision.
Gavin Spent finished third at 285 for the Bucks, while Jefferson Steele (106) and Tugg McQuinn (145) were fourth, and Miles Kennedy (195) fifth.
Echo, which had five wrestlers in the tournament, saw Haden Hurst (132) and Isaiah Lemmon (160) place second, and Wyatt Harris (132) was fourth.
Hurst was pinned in the championship match by Kagen Larison in 2:57, while Lemmon was pinned by Dominick Carratello of La Grande in 3:58.
Umatilla, which is back on the mat for the first time in several years, had Justus Zamudio place third at 220, William Barajas-Garcis fourth at 138 and Eden Jacobo sixth at 182.
Girls tournament
Irrigon’s Stephanie Romero (235) and Brittanie Ely (140-145) won titles for the Knights at the Oregon Trail County Girls Championship.
La Grande crowned five champions and ran away with the team title with 182.5 points. Hermiston (109) was second, with Riverside (70) third, and Irrigon (50) was fourth.
Romero pinned teammate Chloe Wilson-Claassen in the first round in the championship match, while Ely pinned La Grande’s Rylee Weimer in 1:25.
Hermiston’s Kaiomi Morris won the 170-190 title, pinning Maddy Armstrong of La Grande in 51 seconds.
Also for Hermiston, Ayden Foreman (100) and Hadley White (235) were third, Brooklynn Day (100), Lily Foreman (105-110), Madelynn Ortega (120) and Taylor Hancock (130-135) were fourth, Maggie Katie (115) and Naomi Torres (140-135) were fifth, and Lesly Barrientos Zavala (125) was sixth.
Riverside’s Mayte Pacheco won the 100-pound title for the Pirates, pinning Union’s Emma Burtch in 3:04. Pacheco had a 7-4 lead before she pinned Burtch.
Also for Riverside, Dairys Pena placed second, losing the 115-pound title match to Milan Fincher of Union. Adalia Chavez (115) and Carissa Andrade (120) were third for the Pirates, while Katelyn Wiseman (125) was fourth, and Preslie Bowles (125) fifth.
For Heppner, Journey Cavan-Harris was third at 125, while Loren Trujillo (105-110) and Kylie Holden (155-170) were fifth.
Echo’s Sunny Valle played fifth at 130-135, and Umatilla’s Rylee Sanchez was third at 140-145.
Boys basketball
LA GRANDE 52, MCLOUGHLIN 29 — The Pioneers got off to a slow start and couldn’t recover in dropping a nonleague game to the visiting Tigers.
La Grande jumped out to a 24-7 lead at the half and never looked back.
Giovanny Sandoval led Mac-Hi (2-5) with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Tomas Garcia and Raj Singh each added six points.
Caeden Barrett led the Tigers (2-2) with 12 points, while Sam Tsiatsos added 11.
