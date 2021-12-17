HERMISTON — A positive COVID test within the Hermiston High School boys basketball program forced the cancellation of the Friday, Dec. 17, home game with Richland, and Saturday’s road game at Southridge.
Hermiston Athletic Director Larry Usher said he received word Friday after school that a player had tested positive.
The Mid-Columbia Conference standard operating procedure states that Hermiston must forfeit the games.
“I think more out of an abundance of caution, heading into winter break and holidays are important to families, we felt like it would be best to shut things down,” Usher said. “We have to forfeit and move on. It’s too hard to try and reschedule the games.”
The Bulldogs return to MCC play Jan. 7, hosting Kennewick.
Girls basketball
HERMISTON 84, RICHLAND 74 — Freshman Izzy Simmons scored 20 of her team-high 34 points in the second half to help the Bulldogs to a Mid-Columbia Conference win over the visiting Bombers.
“It was a pretty close game,” Hermiston coach Jay Ego said. “We did take a 41-38 lead going into the third quarter, and we pulled away. I think we were up by 14 at one point.”
The Bulldogs (6-0 overall, 3-0 MCC) got off to another slow start, falling behind 6-0 before rallying to take a 20-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Simmons had five 3-pointers among her points. Katelyn Heideman added 17 points — with five 3-pointers — while Ellie Heideman chipped in 11 and Bailey Young nine. The Bulldogs had a combined 13 3-pointers.
“They can shoot it,” Ego said. “They are fun to watch.”
Junior Kylee Fox, last year’s MCC Player of the Year, led the Bombers with 35 points.
“She had nearly half of their points,” Ego said. “She had four 3s in the fourth quarter. We kind of lost her a bit.”
Hermiston plays at Southridge at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.
GRISWOLD 59, WESTON-MCEWEN JV 14 — The Grizzlies held the TigerScots to just four points in the second half en route to a commanding victory at the Helix Tournament.
Griswold (2-3) led 33-10 at the half behind eight points from Victoria Keen.
Mayabella Texidor led the Grizzlies with 15 points, while Sydney Moore added 13 and Keen 12.
Retta Quaempts led W-M with four points.
Griswold will play Wallowa in the championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Cougars beat the Umatilla JV 43-8 to advance.
WESTON-MCEWEN 38, IRRIGON 26 — After a close first half, the TigerScots went in a 15-9 scoring spree in the second half to beat the Knights in the first round of the Heppner Tournament.
“Great rebound/rematch game with Irrigon,” W-M coach Jeremy Wolf said. “We certainly didn't play up to our potential last game and still have plenty of room to improve after this win. That being said, I am very proud of our girls and how they executed our game plan on both sides of the court.”
W-M held a 23-17 lead at the half, as Jayden Sparks scored eight of her 10 points.
Dalana Pickard scored six of her game-high 12 points in the second half for W-M.
Melissa Leon had nine points to lead the Knights, who hurt themselves by going 4 of 13 from the free-throw line.
HEPPNER 36, WARRENTON 29 — Zabrena Masterson scored eight of her 10 points in the first half to stake the Mustangs to an early lead and eventual win over the Warriors in the first round of the Heppner Tournament.
Heppner led 17-8 at the half, and despite a 16-12 run by Warrenton in the fourth, the Warriors fell short.
Hailey Wenberg led Heppner (3-4) with 13 points and four rebounds. Masterson added seven rebounds, and Brooklynn Wilson six points.
Avyree Miethe led the Warriors (0-6) with 11 points, five rebounds and three steals.
IONE/ARLINGTON 52, BICKLETON 26 — All but one player scored as the Cardinals opened Big Sky League play with a convincing win over the Pirates.
I/A (4-2) jumped out to a 35-2 lead at the half, holding Bickleton scoreless in the second quarter. The Pirates wound the basket in the second half, going on a 25-17 run, but it would not be enough.
Haylie Peterson led I/A with 12 points — in the first half — while Bella Masteriona added nine points.
Gentry Hurst had eight points to lead Bickleton, which lost its first game of the year.
Boys basketball
WESTON MCEWEN 64, IRRIGON 24 — Aiden Wolf had a game-high 16 points to lead the TigerScots past the Knights in the first round of the Heppner Tournament.
Wolf had 10 of his points in the first half as W-M jumped out to a 27-15 lead.
The TigerScots went on a 35-9 run in the second half to put the game away.
Theo Wolf and Cameron Reich added 11 points for W-M.
Kaiden Hussey and John Cardenas each had six points for Irrigon.
GRISWOLD 53, UKIAH/LONG CREEK 10 — The Grizzlies picked up their first win of the season with a victory over the Cougars in the first round of the Helix Tournament.
The Grizzlies (1-4) led 29-4 at the half, holding Ukiah/Long Creek scoreless in the first quarter.
Kolby Ash led Griswold with 12 points, while Corbin Roberts added 11 points, with eight coming in the first quarter.
Jordan Hartzog and James Barber had four points each for the Cougars.
Griswold will play Wallowa in the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Cougars topped the Umatilla JV 45-40 to advance.
IONE/ARLINGTON 74, BICKLETON 25 — The Cardinals led from start to finish in beating the Pirates in the Big Sky League opener for both teams.
I/A (6-0) led 48-6 at the half and never looked back. The Cardinals forced 37 turnovers and turned a good portion of them into points at the other.
“We came out and put pressure on them and jumped on them early,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “Tomorrow will be a good test for us against Sherman. There is still a lot of room for growth for us.”
Carson Eynetich led the Cardinals with 15 points, while Gary Walls added 14, and Azriel Borghese came off the bench to add 10 points. Oliver Giefing added six steals, and Bryce Rollins had nine rebounds.
WARRENTON 46, HEPPNER 43 — The Warriors handed the Mustangs just their second loss of the season in the first round of the Heppner Tournament.
Warrenton raced out to a 29-11 lead at the half, and even though Heppner went on a 32-17 scoring spree in the second half, including 19 points in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs fell short.
Landon Mitchell led the Mustangs (6-2) with 12 points, while Brock Hisler added nine and Caden George eight.
Dawson Little led the Warriors with 24 points.
Wrestling
Pendleton won six matches by fall in beating Banks 42-36.
Dawson Tremper (113), Landon Willman (120), Owen Golter (126), Jack Lieuallen (152), Gavin Clark (160), and Jacob Griffin (285) all pinned their opponents, while Collin Primus won by forfeit.
The Bucks are at the Liberty Tournament on Saturday.
College men’s basketball
SKAGIT VALLEY 76, BLUE MOUNTAIN 60 — Chad Napoleon scored a game-high 29 points, had nigh rebounds and blocked four shots, but it wasn’t enough as the Timberwolves dropped their game to the Cardinals at the NWAC Crossover Tournament in Vancouver, Washington.
BMCC led a couple of times early on, and again at 41-40 in the second half, but that was as close as the game would be the rest of the way.
Etan Collins had 20 points and 15 rebounds for Skagit Valley.
College women’s basketball
UMPQUA 72, BLUE MOUNTAIN 60 — The Timberwolves fell behind early and couldn’t catch up as the Riverhawks picked up a win at the NWAC Crossover Tournament in Roseburg.
BMCC trailed 29-16 at the end of the first quarter and could never make up the deficit.
Sydney Younger led BMCC with 18 points and six assists, while Hannah Schvaneveldt added 14 points.
Delfina Misiuna led Umpqua with 23 points and eight rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.