KENNEWICK — Hermiston’s Jaysen Rodriguez kept pace with Kamiakin’s Erza Teeples and Hanford’s Eduardo Tobon through the first three laps of the Mid-Columbia Conference race at Lawrence Scott Park.
With about a quarter of a mile to go, Teeples and Tobon pulled away, leaving Rodriguez third with a time of 15 minutes, 33.62 seconds.
Rodriguez was just 8 seconds behind first-place Teeples, and was not happy with his performance.
“Not at all,” he said. “I just couldn’t stick with them. These past few weeks I have been feeling pretty dead. I’m getting some blood tests soon to see if they can figure it out. I ran last Saturday at the Hole in the Wall and felt the same.”
Rodriguez’s time was a personal best for 3 miles.
“Jaysen ran well,” Hermiston coach Troy Blackburn said. “He’s running amazing as a sophomore. He is one of the top guys in the league — but he wants to be No. 1. We are excited to see him at district and state and see what he can do.”
The Bulldogs, who were missing No. 2 runner Pedro Pacheco because of illness, finished fourth in the team standings with 85 points. Kamiakin won the team title with 49 points, while Richland and Hanford each had 79.
While the team standing were for the race, the results are also broken down into dual meets. Hermiston and Kamiakin each finished 15-1 on the season and will share the MCC team title.
Hermiston beat Kamiakin at the first MCC meet on Sept. 21, marking the first time in 15 years the Braves had lost an MCC dual meet.
“They raced tough,” Blackburn said of his team. “Robert (Bartman), our No. 5, ran the race of his life. He is usually our No. 7 guy. That was big. Zach (Turner) ran well. We can always depend on him to go out and do well.”
Turner was the second Hermiston runner across the finish line, placing 16th with a time of 16:17.16. Also figuring into the scoring were Miguel Duron (18th, 16:20.43), John Mills (21st, 16:26.78) and Bartman (27th, 16:49.95).
The Hermiston girls, led by Jackie Garcia, won the team title, and finished second overall in the league standings at 14-2 to finish second to Kamiakin (16-0). The Bulldogs were also second last year.
“It really came down to our 2-3-4 girls,” Blackburn said. “The last two months, Madeline (Franke) has decided to train her butt off and has gone from No. 6 to No. 2. Nova (Hinojosa) ran a phenomenal race today.”
Garcia was in the top three after the first and second laps, but faded to sixth at the end of the third. She finished eighth overall with a time of 19:36.19, which was not to her liking.
“I had a meet this past Saturday and I ran really well there,” Garcia said. “I might be a little gassed from that. The MCC championships and districts are coming up. That’s where I want to put my energy.”
Franke finished two spots behind Garcia in a time of 19:42.32, while Hinojosa was 14th (20:02.69). Finishing out the scoring for Hermiston were Ashley Treadwell (21st, 20:16.94) and Lily Fields (26th, 20:31.02).
“I heard people cheering for me and someone right behind me,” Garcia said. “That really helped get me through it.”
The Bulldogs finished with 79 points, with Kamiakin (82) and Richland (86) right behind.
Morgan Thompson of Kennewick won the race in a time of 18:43.03, with Hanford’s Mia Beightol second at 18:54.13.
College men’s soccer
NORTH IDAHO 4, BLUE MOUNTAIN 2 — The Cardinals knocked off the NWAC East-leading Timberwolves behind three goals by Nestor Palacios.
With Columbia Basin beating Treasure Valley, the Hawks jump back to the top of the East standings, but BMCC has a game in hand.
Moises Lopez Carrillo scored a goal for BMCC, while the second was an own goal by NIC.
College women’s soccer
NORTH IDAHO 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN — Teresa Ledezma had a hat trick, and Addison McCulloch had two assists to lead the Cardinals to an NWAC East home win over the Timberwolves.
Aeryn Elder finished with nine saves for BMCC (3-8-0 East), which has lost two in a row.
College volleyball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 3, BIG BEND 1 — Emma Barclay had 17 kills , and Alli Alger added 15 kills and 19 digs as the Timberwolves broke a three-game skid with a 25-13, 24-26, 26-24, 25-21 NWAC East win over the visiting Vikings.
BMCC (3-7 East) also got 50 assists and 17 digs from Kenzie Williams, while Hallie Bagley had 25 digs and Alliyah Stevens 14 kills.
Brooklyn Clayson had nine kills for Big Bend, while Laura Forsgren had 23 assists, and Jordyn Adams 25 digs.
