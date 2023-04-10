PENDLETON — Nels Nelson spent more than three decades coaching golf at Pendleton High School, so it’s only fitting that the Bucks host an event in his honor.
The Pendleton girls finished third, and the boys fourth at the Nels Nelson Invite on Monday, April 10, at Wildhorse Golf Course.
Nelson coached the boys team for 35 years and the girls for 18.
Baker won the boys title with a 347, followed by Hermiston (359), The Dalles (364), Pendleton (368) and La Grande (374). There were 11 schools represented, but not all had a full team.
Baker’s Isaiah Jones won medalist honors with a 76, which included a 36 on the front nine. Hermiston’s Cody Adams was second with a 77, with teammate Colby Lerten third with a 78. Baker’s Elias Long was fourth with a 79.
Also scoring for Hermiston were Brycen Jones with a 96, and Jadyn Davis with a 108.
Mason Morioka led the Bucks with an 85, followed by Casey Van Dorn (90), Zach McLeod (93) and Dakota Malin (100).
Joe Codding led The Dalles with an 85, while La Grande’s top man was John Remily with an 85.
For the girls, Dufur won the team title with a 375, followed by La Grande (406), Pendleton (459) and The Dalles (484).
Tora Timinsky took medalist honors with a 79, with teammate Tygh Timinsky second with an 87. Pomeroy’s Chase Caruso was third (88), followed by La Grande’s Marissa Lane (89) and Natasha Lane (95).
Anika Urbina led the Bucks with a 104, followed by Kori Sirovatka (114), Abby Thorne (120) and Sophie Nelson (121).
The Dalles was led by Nellie Wilkinson with a 101, while Lauren Williams shot a 108 for De Sales, and Leire Barquero Onate a 130 for Union/Cove.
Prep softball
HEPPNER/IONE 16-20, IRRIGON 1-7— Hadlee Nation pitched a no-hitter with six strikeouts as the host Mustangs wrapped up the first game of a Special District 6 doubleheader in four innings.
Nation also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and three RBIs, while Katie Spivey was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Morgan Cutsforth drove in four runs, and Kadie Henrichs and Ava Gerry each had two RBIs.
Heppner (6-2 overall, 3-0 SD6) completed the sweep with a victory in the second game, taking advantage of 17 walks and two errors.
Irrigon scored twice in the top of the first, only to see the Mustangs come back with three runs in the bottom of the inning, and add seven more in the second for a commanding lead.
Gerry went 2-for-3 with a double for Heppner, while Spivey hit a double.
Kaydence Emery and Megan Player each had a hit for the Knights (0-8, 0-3).
