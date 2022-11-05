HERMSITON — Justus Counsell scored two touchdowns, and Isaac Corey threw for four, as Hermiston defeated Cheney 45-23 in a 3A District 8 crossover game Friday, Nov. 4, at Kennison Field.
Leading 10-3 at the half, the Bulldogs (4-6) scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 31-9 lead.
Counsell opened the third with a 75-yard kickoff return, then Corey hit Jaime Ramirez-Ortega with a 4-yard touchdown pass. Corey then connected with Alex Garcia on a 10-yard touchdown pass for a 31-3 lead.
The Blackhawks scored with 8 seconds left in the quarter as Joshua Bingham caught a 20-yard pass from Jakeb Vallance.
Jaxson Gribskov took the ball in from 1 yard out early in the fourth quarter to give Hermiston a 38-9 lead, and Counsell caught a 51-yard touchdown pass with 3:36 left in the game for a 45-15 lead.
Hermiston kicker Abel Alatorre kicked a 57-yards field goal with 29 seconds remaining in the second quarter to highlight the first half. It’s unknown if it's a school record, but it is the longest field goal from a Hermiston kicker since 1998.
Corey finished the game with 215 yards passing and 47 rushing as the Bulldogs rolled up 329 yards of offense.
Gribskov ran for 40 yards, while Counsell caught five passes for 75 yards.
2A state volleyball
GASTON 3, STANFIELD 2 — The Greyhounds knocked the Tigers into the consolation side of the bracket with a hard-fought 25-19, 12-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13 victory in the quarterfinals at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
Stanfield will play Oakridge in a loser-out match at 10 a.m. Saturday. Gaston went on to lose in the semifinals to Monroe and will play for third/fifth place Saturday afternoon.
College volleyball
SPOKANE 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 2 — The Timberwolves closed out their season with a 25-23, 19-25, 16-25, 25-17, 15-11 NWAC East loss to Spokane in Pendleton.
BMCC finished the season 5-11 in the East and 8-17 overall.
Emma Barclay led BMCC with 13 kills and four blocks, while Alliyah had 11 kills, Kenzie Williams 34 assists, and Autumn Daggett and Alli Alger each had 10 digs.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.