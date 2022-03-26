YAKIMA, Wash. — If you are going to win a state title, make sure people will remember you.
The Hermiston Stardust dance team won two state titles Saturday, March 26 at the 2A/3A State Dance/Drill Championships at the SunDome, and its Dance routine earned the highest score of the weekend.
Dancing to “Praying” by Kesha, Hermiston’s 2 1/2-minute routine earned a score of 283.70, which was the top score from 1A to 4A. Tumwater was second at 280.90.
“It’s amazing,” Hermiston coach Susan Stephenson said. “It has been a long day, but we are pretty excited.”
Hermiston’s Show routine, performed to a compilation of music that tells the story of the Garden of Eden, earned 265.30 points for first.
The team performed its Show routine in the first set of performances, then had to wait about three hours for its Dance routine, and a bit more for its Hip Hop performance, which they did not place in.
“We were No. 4, then we were No. 52 and then No. 69 for Hip Hop,” Stephens said. “The dancers got to sit and watch a lot of other teams from throughout the state that we never get to see.”
Hermiston won the state Show title in 2019, but the 2020 and 2021 state events were not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was nice to be back at state,” Stephens said. “This is a super fantastic team, that’s what made them so special. There were lots of tears at the end of the day. I could not have asked for a better team.”
Track and field
McLoughlin senior Shaq Badillo was a double winner at the Hawk Invite, taking top honors in the shot put and discus events in College Place, Washington.
Badillo won the shot put with a heave of 43 feet, 3 inches, almost three feet better than the second-place man. In the discus, he had a mark of 118-6, while Walla Walla’s Allen Ibarra-Sanchez was right behind at 117-3.
College Place won the boys team title with 195.83 points, with Walla Walla a distant second at 94.83. Mac-Hi was sixth with 66 points.
Mac-Hi’s Leo Rodriguez won the triple jump with a leap of 37-8, with teammate Michael Doherty fourth with a mark of 36-3.
Johnny Koklich added a second-place finish in the 200 (24.36) for the Pioneers, and was also fourth in the 100 (11.96).
In the 400 meters, Mac-Hi’s Derek Antonson finished fourth (59.08), while Raj Singh was fifth (59.62).
In the girls division, Madi Perkins won the triple jump with a leap of 28-7. She also was second in the javelin (98-9) and sixth in the 200 (29.76).
River View (Wash.) won the girls team title with 128 points, with La Grande a close second with 123.5. The Pioneers were seventh with 54.
Also for Mac-Hi, Hailey Anglin was third in the 400 (1:12.73), Kadey Brown was third in the shot put (28-11), Addy Brown was fifth in the javelin (79-5), Karli Turner was fifth in the long jump (13-9) and sixth in the triple jump (24-4 1/2), and Star Badillo was fifth in the shot put (26-7 3/4) and sixth in the discus (71-4).
Boys soccer
SOUTHRIDGE 2, HERMISTON 0 — The host Bulldogs were shut out by the Suns in a Mid-Columbia Conference match at Kennison Field.
Southridge scored both of its goals in the second half.
“They just never really switched on today,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said of his team. “A couple of different things — it was our first afternoon game, and it was a warm day, but at the end of the day we still have to do our job. We had a mental lapse for 5 minutes and they were able to score two goals. We couldn’t figure out how to get through them and get quality shots on goal.”
The Bulldogs are back in action Tuesday at Kamiakin High School.
College baseball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 5-2, SW OREGON 4-7 — The Timberwolves rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eight inning, and added one more in the bottom of the ninth, to beat the visiting Lakers in the first game of their doubleheader.
Tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth, a single by Chris Zeutschel scored Brennan Fitzsimonds for the win.
In the eighth inning, Diego Robison hit a two-run double, while Spencer Zeller scored on a wild pitch.
In the second game, Lakers pitchers Derek Atkinson and Jordan Cezar combined on a four-hitter and 10 strikeouts.
Gavin Hunter had two hits for BMCC, while Fitzsimonds had a double.
College softball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 4-2, WENATCHEE 3-10 — The Timberwolves went on the road and split their NWAC East games with the Knights.
In the opener, BMCC rallied from a 3-2 deficit with two runs in the sixth inning to pick up their third East win of the season.
Olivia Page reached on an error, which allowed Jaycee Jerome to score and tie things up at 3-3. Page scored the winning run on a groundout by Ariana Knight.
Jerome hit two doubles for BMCC, while Knight and Delaney Vibbert each had one. Kennedy Roberts had three singles.
Wenatchee’s Kiley Heinz hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning.
In the nightcap, the Knights led 8-0 after three innings, and added two more runs in the fourth to invoke the mercy rule.
Wenatchee starter Taylor Files threw a four-hit shutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.