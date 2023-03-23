HERMISTON — For the fans who braved the elements at the Bulldog Invite at Kennison Field on Thursday, March 23, they were treated to some outstanding early season performances.
The boys 800 race was a barnburner, with just over one second separating the top three runners. Hermiston’s Jaysen Rodriguez won the race with a time of 2:07.50, with Heppner’s Trevor Nichols second in 2:08.46, and Condon’s Grady Greenwood third at 2:08.92.
Nichols, who won the 2A state 800 title last year, and the 2A/1A state cross-country title in the fall, also finished second in the 1,600 with a time of 5:02.82, just a half-step behind Greenwood, who clocked a 5:02.71 for the win.
Hermiston’s Bradley Hottman was a triple winner on the day, blowing away the competition in the shot put (46-3) by four feet, and hammer (168-7) by 30 feet. He won the discs with a throw of 135-04.
Weston-McEwen’s Sebastian Roggiero and Anthony Nix tied for first in the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.30 seconds, while Roggiero won the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.01. Nix also won the triple jump with a mark of 38-10 3/4.
Also picking up a win for the TigerScots was Cameron Reich in the long jump with a leap of 19-5 1/2.
Hermiston swept the relays, as Justus Counsell, Landon Shilhanek, Jaime Ramirez Ortega and Bio Gonzague won the 4x100 in a time of 45.06.
In the 4x400 Counsell, Ramirez Ortega, Rodriguez and Shilhanek turned in a time of 3:47.84 to finish nearly 13 seconds ahead of the next team.
Shilhanek (11.25), Gonzague (11.48), Counsell (11.61) and Ramirez Ortega (11.69) also went 1-2-3-4 in the 100 meters, while Ramirez Ortega won the 200 (24.07).
John Mills won the 3,200 (31.48) for Hermiston, while Pedro Chavez of Riverside won the 400 in a time of 54.27.
The host Bulldogs won the boys team title with 305.5 points, with Weston-McEwen second with 96.5, and Heppner third with 61.
In the girls meet, Hermiston won all but two events and ran away with the team title with 334 points. Walla Walla was second (123.5), while Weston-McEwen was third (74.5) and Heppner fourth (63).
In the sprints, Alondra Risueno won the 100 (12.75) and 200 (27.43), and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay team (52.91) with Abigayl Dainty, Karina Ortiz and Dalia Cervantes.
Risueno also ran the third leg on the winning 4x400 relay team (4:42.77) that won by 9 seconds. Also on the team were Cervantes, Ortiz and Jackie Garcia.
Garcia also won the 400 meters in a time of 1:07.51, just edging out Weston-McEwen’s Kelsey Graham (1:08.33).
Hermiston’s Madeline Franke won the 800 in a time of 2:47, with Heppner’s Riley Archer right behind in 2:48.87.
Heppner freshman Lily Nichols went step for step with Hermiston’s top runners, finishing second to Elizabeth Newman (12:10.33) in the 3,200 with a time of 13:35.71, and was third in the 1,600 (6:07.43) behind Newman (5:53.41) and Garcia (6:03.08).
Dainty swept the hurdle events, winning the 100s in 18.03, and the 300s with a time of 54.28.
Avonlea Edwards dominated the shot put (34-3) and the discus (119-08), while Isabella Veliz Paredes won the pole vault (6-6), Lucy Teegarden the long jump (15-11), Jenna Jared the triple jump (31-10), and Megan Palzinski the hammer (99-4).
The two events the Bulldogs did not win were the high jump, which was won by Walla Walla’s Jailyn Davenport (5-0), and the javelin, won by Weston-McEwen’s Hailey Monroe (104-9).
Baseball
RIDGEVIEW 4-12, PENDLETON 3-8 — The Ravens scored the game-winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the six inning to escape with a victory over the Bucks in the first game of their nonleague doubleheader at Bob White Field.
Pendleton scored first, taking advantage of an error by Ridgeview. The Ravens scored three runs in the top of the third on back-to-back doubles by Olen Nofziger and Jace Nagler, and an RBI single by Mason Scott.
The Bucks came back to tie the score with one run in the third on a sacrifice fly by Andrew Demianew, and one in the fourth on a double by Clayson Cooley.
Hayden Dodge took the loss for the Bucks, while Scott picked up the win for the Ravens.
In the second game, the Ravens used a seven-run fifth inning to take the lead for good in picking up the sweep.
Ridgeview sent 11 men to the plate in the fifth, scoring twice off errors, one on a bases-loaded walk, another off a double by Nagler, and two off a two-run single by Scott.
Payton Lambert had a triple and two RBIs for the Bucks, while Dylan Gomez hit an RBI-double in the fourth inning. Keefer Breshears and Andrew Demianew drove in two runs apiece.
IRRIGON 8, PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 2 — The Knights scored four runs on passed balls in handing the Rockets a nonleague loss at Henrichs Field.
Irrigon (3-1) also got a two-run double by Braden Atkins in the first inning, and in the third, Colton Thompson stole home, and Boyd Davis hit an RBI single.
The Rockets got on the board in the top of the fourth inning thanks to a two-run home run by Brock Stelk.
In the top of the fifth, the Rockets had runners on second and third with two outs, but Krister Litfin grounded out to end the threat.
Irrigon starter Davis threw four innings of two-hit ball, striking out eight.
Lacrosse
WENATCHEE 7, HERMISTON 5 — The Panthers scored four second-half goals when the Bulldogs had a man in the penalty box, en route to a home win.
The Bulldogs (1-3) got two goals from Kellen Young, and one each from Paul Schulz, Frankie Trevino and Blake Palzinski.
Hermiston will host Kamiakin at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Kennison Field.
Boys soccer
RICHLAND 2, HERMISTON 1 — Sophomore Renee Medrano scored in the 79th minute, but it would be enough as the Bulldogs (1-3) fell to the Bombers on the road in Mid-Columbia Conference action.
Richland led 2-0 at the half.
Softball
MCLOUGHLIN 14-15, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 0-0 — The Pioneers picked up a pair of nonleague road wins Wednesday over the Patriots.
In the opener, Abi Perkins hit two doubles and a home run for Mac-Hi, while Aisling Giguiere had three hits, and pitched a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts over six innings.
In the second game, Addy Leonetti threw a one-hitter and struck out 13 for the Pioneers (2-1), while Giguiere had four hits, Kayla Chaney three, and Perkins, Ally Sasser and Imelda Lopez each had two.
Girls tennis
PENDLETON 8, THE DALLES 0 — The Bucks dominated the host Riverhawks, sweeping the singles and doubles matches, while only giving up six games in the four doubles matches.
Taybree Walker topped Giselle Ortega 8-2 at No. 1 singles, leading off a run of victories for the Bucks. Abby Foust, Adelaide Tesch and Lilly Noble also won singles matches for Pendleton.
Ashtyn Larsen and Elsie Zaugg won at No. 1 doubles, beating Jessica Huizar-Perez and Pauli Vega Valle 8-2. Rachel Walker and Josie Nelson followed with an 8-1 win over Ari Chavez-Rodriguez and Yamari Santillan.
At No. 3 doubles, Claire Stratton and Sara Airoldi made quick work of Lexi Diaz and Cynthia Ibarra 8-2, and Ellie Monkman and Adrianne Demianew finished the doubles matches with an 8-1 win over Ava Anderson and Yadira Enriquez.
STANFIELD/ECHO 4, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — The host Tigers swept the doubles and won two of three singles matches to beat the TigerScots.
W-M’s Jacqlyn Albert won the No. 1 singles match 8-0 over Jaki Bartoshek, then it was all Tigers from there.
Zuri Reeser won at No. 2 singles, and Maggie Sharp won the No. 3 match 8-0 over Yulissa Camargo.
In doubles, Flor Rojas and Yaneily Montes beat Halle Parker and Addison Carey 8-4, and at No. 2, Aylin Gomez and Jessalyn Minthorn shut out Jolene Wolf and Dena Loiland 6-0.
Boys tennis
WESTON-MCEWEN 2, STANFIELD/ECHO 2 — Mazon Langford beat Pablo Arellano 8-3 in No. 1 singles as the TigerScots and Tigers split four singles matches in Stanfield.
Jesus Arellano beat W-M’s Trysten Burns 8-5 at No. 2 singles, and Efrain Hernandez beat W-M’s Seth Muilenburg 3-2 at No. 3. In the final match, Burns beat Stanfield’s Misael Ramirez-Sanchez 6-1.
