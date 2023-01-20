HERMISTON — Kamiakin held Grant Olsen to just eight points, and the Braves used a big second half to beat Hermiston 67-40 on Friday, Jan. 20, in Mid-Columbia Conference action.
“They play with a physicality we are trying to get to,” Hermiston coach Romaine Smith said. “Just something I’m trying to build in our program. We struggled as a whole tonight.”
Eight points was a season low for Olsen, who leads the MCC in scoring at 25.15 points a game.
“This is my fourth time against them (Kamiakin), and they are the one program that really loads up on Grant,” Smith said. “I thought Grant did a good job of trying to be patient.”
The Braves (7-2) held a 14-10 lead after the first quarter, and were up 30-19 at the half. Kamiakin used a 19-12 run in the third quarter to pull away for good.
Isaac Corey led the Bulldogs (4-5) with 14 points, while Blake Peterson added 11.
“I think Isaac has played some pretty good basketball the last couple of games,” Smith said. “He really wants to win.”
Peter Dress led the Braves with 20 points, while Zae’vion Gladney added 10.
STANFIELD 61, GRANT UNION 41 — When push came to shove, the Tigers had the final word in a Blue Mountain Conference home win over the Prospectors.
“It was a very physical game,” Stanfield coach Rylie Smith said. “We overcame their style of play and just showed how much grit we have as a team.”
Holding a slim 39-34 lead after the third quarter, Stanfield (14-3) went on a 22-7 run in the fourth quarter to hand GU its first BMC loss.
Michael Odell scored eight of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter for the Tigers, who improved to 4-0 in the conference standings.
Connor Logan and Gator Goodrich each added nine points, while Jesus Arellano chipped in eight.
Ryland Beil led Grant Union with 18 points.
HEPPNER 66, ENTERPRISE 22 — Trevor Nichols had 18 points and four steals to help the Mustangs to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Outlaws.
Heppner raced out to a 24-8 lead in the first quarter and cruised from there.
David Cribbs added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs (12-4 overall, 202 BMC), while Landon Mitchell had 10 points and four assists, and Tucker Ashbeck nine rebounds.
Kason Mitchell led the Outlaws (3-14, 1-3) with 14 points and five blocked shots.
WESTON-MCEWEN 79, IRRIGON 39 — Cameron Reich had a game-high 26 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the TigerScots to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Knights.
Reich scored 16 of his points in the first half as W-M led 20-10 at the end of the first quarter, and 46-24 at the half.
Bryson Choin added 13 points for the TigerScots (10-7 overall, 2-2 BMC), while Kyren Miller added 12 — seven in the fourth quarter. Ben Hubbard hauled down 13 rebounds, Easton Berry handed out six assists, and Caleb Sprenger had five steals.
Kaidan Hussey led Irrigon (3-13, 0-4) with 15 points, while Pedro Lopez added 12.
NYSSA 50, UMATILLA 49 — Zach Kausler hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to help the Bulldogs slip past the Vikings for an Eastern Oregon League road win.
The Vikings (6-11 overall, 0-2 EOL), who got 30 points from Emilio Jaimez, jumped out to an 18-7 lead after the first quarter, then got outscored 26-14 over the next two quarters to trail 33-32 heading into the fourth quarter. Jaimez scored 14 points in the first quarter.
Each team scored 17 points in the fourth as the Bulldogs (4-9, 2-1) held on for the win.
NIXYAAWII 98, ELGIN 24 — The Golden Eagles sit atop the Old Oregon League standings at 5-0 after beating the Huskies on the road.
The Golden Eagles (16-2) had a hot hand in the first quarter, outscoring the Huskies 33-3 behind nine points from Dylan Abrahamson, who finished with 15 points and six assists on the night.
All 11 players scored for Nixyaawii, led by John John Withers with 16 points, four rebounds and four steals. Baron Moses added 14 points, while Aaron Barkley added 12 points, six rebounds and seven steals.
Parker Caldwell led Elgin (1-14, 1-3) with eight points.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 73, IONE/ARLINGTON 46 — Freshman Jason Hull scored a game-high 40 points to lead the Redsides to a Big Sky League road win over the Cardinals.
“We did not play well,” said I/A coach Dennis Stefani, who picked up his 300th win Tuesday night. “We didn’t get back defensively. It wasn’t even like they were running the floor, we just weren’t getting back. I think that’s the first team that has really done that to us. It was a good learning experience.”
Hull scored 11 of his points in the first quarter for SWC, which sits atop the BSL with a 9-0 record.
“That means we weren’t moving our feet,” Stefani said.
Marcus Radcliffe led the Cardinals (6-7, 4-2) with 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots, while Carson Eynetich had eight points, and Bryce Rollins seven points and seven rebounds.
UNION 68, ECHO 54 — The Bobcats improved to 3-1 in Old Oregon League play with a home win over the Cougars.
Union used a big first half to take control of the game, outscoring Echo 21-14 in the first quarter, and taking a 40-24 lead at the half.
Dom Curiel led Echo (6-8 overall, 2-2 OOL) with 22 points, while Dax Davis added 14, and Mason Murdock 12.
Tee Ledbetter led the Bobcats (15-2, 3-1) with 24 points, while Bo Ledbetter added 12.
PILOT ROCK 59, GRISWOLD 21 — Wesley Stillman had 13 points, and the Rockets picked up their first Old Oregon League win with a home victory over the Grizzlies.
Pilot Rock (3-12 overall, 1-3 OOL) set the tone early with a 16-5 lead in the first quarter. The Rockets led 33-10 at the half and never looked back.
Logan Ford chipped in 11 points for the Rockets, who also got eight points from Easton Powers and James Lunzmann.
Ethan Reeder had seven points to lead the Grizzlies (1-13, 0-3).
Girls basketball
KAMIAKIN 79, HERMISTON 63 — The Braves rallied in the second half to hand the Bulldogs a Mid-Columbia Conference loss at the Dawg House.
Hermiston led 37-36 at the half, and 56-54 after three quarters, only to see the Braves go on a 25-7 scoring spree in the fourth quarter.
Nicole Wertenberger and Maddy Rendall each had eight points in the fourth quarter for the Braves, who lead the MCC standings with a 9-0 record.
Izzy Simmons scored 14 of her team-high 20 points in the first half for the Bulldogs (4-5 MCC), while Dri Coleman hit six 3-pointers and finished with 19 points.
Wertenberger had 17 points for Kamiakin, which has won six games in a row. Rendall added 16 points.
NIXYAAWII 72, ELGIN 27 — Kyella Picard scored a game-high 24 points as the Golden Eagles cruised to an Old Oregon League road win over the Huskies.
Picard scored 12 of her points in the second quarter as Nixyaawii (14-3 overall, 4-1 OOL) held a 38-12 lead at the half.
Mersayus Hart added 18 points for the Golden Eagles, while Sistine Moses had 16, including four 3-pointers.
Sofie Adams led the Huskies (6-9, 2-2) with 10 points, while Lydia Hasbell added nine.
WESTON-MCEWEN 50, IRRIGON 41 — The TigerScots put together a 21-6 run in the fourth quarter to rally for a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Knights.
Kelsey Graham and Brooklyn Parker each scored six points in the fourth quarter to lead the charge.
W-M led 11-8after the first quarter, and 25-18 at the half, but Irrigon went on a 17-4 scoring spree in the third — bolstered by eight points from Jolyne Harrison — to jump out front 35-29 with one quarter to play.
Graham and Dalana Picard each had 10 points for the TigerScots (8-9 overall, 2-2 BMC), with Genna Robinson adding nine.
Harrison finished with 12 points for the Knights (9-6, 1-3), while Kaydence Emery added 11.
STANFIELD 62, GRANT UNION 14 — Zuri Reeser had 16 points, and Maggie Sharp added 13, to lead the Tigers to a Blue Mountain Conference home win over the Prospectors.
Stanfield (15-1 overall) led just 6-2 after the first quarter, and 22-6 at the half. The Tigers picked up the pace in the second half, going on a 26-2 run in the third quarter to seal the win.
Sharp scored nine of her points in the third, while Reeser had seven.
Adrienne Mallory added 10 points for Stanfield, which sits atop the BMC with a 4-0 record.
Raney Anderson led Grant Union (1-15, 0-4) with 10 points.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 56, IONE/ARLINGTON 40 — Calli Troutman poured in 17 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Redsides picked up a Big Sky League road win over the Cardinals.
SWC opened the game with a 21-11 lead, then stretched that to 40-21 at the half. I/A outscored the Redsides 19-16 in the second half, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Delaney Stefani added eight points for the Cardinals (8-6 overall, 5-2 BSL), who lost just their second league game.
SWC (16-2, 8-0), which has won 10 games in a row, got 19 points from Julie Hull, and 12 each from Anabell Udey and Kylie Iverson.
NYSSA 43, UMATILLA 4 — Gracie Johnson had 11 points to lead the Bulldogs to an Eastern Oregon League road win over the Vikings.
The 6-foot-5 Johnson, who has signed to play at Utah State University, scored all of her points in the first three quarters as the Nyssa (13-3 overall, 3-0 EOL) starters took a seat on the bench in the fourth.
The Vikings (1-15, 0-2), who were shut out in the first half, got two points each from Evelyne Avita and Alyssa Bow.
ENTERPRISE 29, HEPPNER 26 — The Outlaws were able to hold onto their early lead to eke out a Blue Mountain Conference home win over the Mustangs.
Hadlee Nation led Heppner (6-10 overall, 1-3 BMC) with nine points, while Hallee Hisler added six.
Alex Rowley led Enterprise (10-6, 4-0) with 11 points — five coming in the fourth quarter.
PILOT ROCK 67, GRISWOLD 17 — On a night where the Rockets honored their 1978 state championship team, they cruised to an Old Oregon League win over the Grizzlies.
Ali Smith led the charge with 18 points, with Paedyn Bennett adding 14 and Aiva Ellis 12.
Pilot Rock (6-11 overall, 1-4 OOL) led 18-0 after the first quarter, and 36-4 at the half.
Griswold got eight points from Elliana Boatright. The Grizzlies (4-9, 0-4) were without leading scorer Ellery Flerchinger, who missed the game because of illness.
ECHO 39, UNION 33 — The Cougars rallied from a 22-13 halftime deficit to beat the Bobcats on the road in Old Oregon League action.
Echo went on a 14-5 run in the third quarter to forge a 27-27 tie with one quarter to play.
The Cougars improved to 4-0 in OOL play, and are 9-5 overall.
VALE 53, RIVERSIDE 19 — The Vikings took a 32-7 lead at the half and never looked back in beating the Pirates on the road in Eastern Oregon League play.
“We played well in the first quarter,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said. “We had too many turnovers.”
Justien Tido led the Pirates (6-11 overall, 1-2 EOL) with nine points and five rebounds.
Bella Johnson and Halle Peterson each had 10 points for the Vikings (9-7, 3-1).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.