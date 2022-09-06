HERMISTON — Hermiston’s start to the season got off on the wrong foot as Kamiakin swept the Bulldogs 25-10, 25-12, 25-15 on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the Mid-Columbia Conference opener for both teams.
“Overall, we have a pretty young team this year,” Hermiston coach Megan Bunn said. “We are building on a quicker tempo and building on working against high-level teams. Tonight was a big test on how we would compete against those teams.”
Bunn praised the play of sophomores Camryn Hagel and Piper Roberts.
“We played a little timid,” Bunn said. “It was the first varsity game for eight of them. We serve received really well tonight, and Camryn passed the ball well, which helped us get in our system. Hitting wise, we missed the ball on timing and reading the defense. Piper did a nice job placing the ball tonight.”
The Bulldogs will host Richland on Thursday.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 3, HEPPNER 0 — The Redsides ended the Mustangs’ two-match win streak with a 25-11, 25-19, 26-24 nonleague victory at Echo High School.
“We had a slow start and could never recoup,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “They were hitting well and we just couldn’t get the momentum to swing our way.”
Morgan Cutsforth led the Mustangs with 17 digs and six kills, while Dara Teeman had 12 assists and eight digs, Hailey Wenberg had 17 digs, and Hallee Hisler and Ava Gerry had five kills each.
HEPPNER 3, ECHO 0 — Morgan Cutsforth had 17 digs and nine kills as the Mustangs handed the host Cougars a 25-23, 25-19, 25-22 loss.
Dara Teeman had 19 assists and 10 digs for the Mustangs, who improved to 6-4 on the season. Ava Gerry chipped in eight kills, while Hallee Hisler had seven kills, and Hailey Wenberg 14 digs.
Nevaeh Thew had nine kills for the Cougars (1-2), while Lily Wallis added eight kills and two blocks. Haley Holman had 27 digs, and Zoey Harvey added two ace serves.
ECHO 3, SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 0 — Nevaeh Thew and Lily Wallis each had 11 kills to lead the Cougars to a 25-16, 28-26, 25-20 nonleague win over the visiting Redsides.
Thew also handed out 13 assists, while Morgan Hendrix had seven ace serves, Halee Holman had 34 digs, and Jaki Bartoschek had three blocks.
NIXYAAWII 3, GRISWOLD 0 — The Golden Eagles opened Old Oregon League play with a 25-17, 25-21, 25-15 victory over the host Grizzlies.
“We started out good and just continued with great serves thanks to Breanna Matamoros, Sistine Moses and Mersayus Hart,” Nixyaawii coach Jacinthia Stanley said. “We did well during serve receive and stayed aggressive at the net.”
Ella Stewart and Kyella Picard were solid at the net for the Golden Eagles.
“They were able to find a rhythm and place some good hits,” Stanley said. “Grace Moses-Watchman and Sistine Moses were able to read the court well and found some open spots as well.”
LA GRANDE JV 3, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — The visiting Tigers swept the Pioneers 25-20, 25-12, 25-10 in a nonleague match.
Girls soccer
HERMISTON 3, PASCO 0 — Andrea Sanchez, Aylin Ramirez and Emily Ledezma scored goals to lead the Bulldogs to a win over Pasco in Mid-Columbia Conference play at Kennison Field.
“It was huge,” Hermiston coach Omar Medina said of the win. “It was incredible to see — the team spirit and the fight in the girls, and how badly they wanted to win. It showed in the way we played.”
Hermiston keeper Karina Olvera had five saves for her first varsity shutout.
“It’s always really cool to see the girls put in the game what we worked on in practice,” Medina said.
The Bulldogs will play Thursday at Chiawana.
PENDLETON 6, RIVERSIDE 1 — Hadley Brown scored six goals as the Bucks picked up their first win of the season in Boardman.
The teams were tied 1-1 at the half, then Brown scored five of her goals in the second half.
Pendleton (1-1-2) will play at Bend on Sept. 13.
Boys soccer
RIVERSIDE 1, PENDLETON 0 — Hugo Peron scored a goal, and Will Killion finished with two saves as the Pirates beat the host Bucks in a nonleague match.
“It feels good,” Riverside coach Jose Duenas said. “On the paper it looks like a good game, but we dominated from beginning to end. We had 21 shots total and they had four. We had balls going right past the goal line. It just wouldn’t go in the goal.”
Riverside (1-3) will host Riverdale on Saturday.
MCLOUGHLIN 8, LA GRANDE 0 — Angel Castillo scored four goals, and the Pioneers improved to 3-0 with a convincing nonleague home win over the Tigers.
“We are doing pretty good with the middle pushing a lot,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “We are figuring out our style of play. We played a lot better today. We still make mistakes here and there, but they are getting the hang of it and playing together as a team. Our midfield works very hard. They do an amazing job.”
Giovanni Sandoval added two goals for Mac-Hi, while Tomas Garcia scored on a penalty kick, and Almikar Garcia finished the scoring in the 80th minute.
Danny Gonzalez and Christian Hernandez combined for the shutout.
“They challenged us on and off,” Garcia said. “They had three shots on goal, but nothing serious.”
Mac-Hi, which has outscored its opponents 16-1 in three games, will play at Phoenix on Friday.
