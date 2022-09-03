HERMISTON — Soccer is a game of chance and luck. Hanford benefited from a quirky defensive play on the part of Hermiston to pick up the 1-0 win Saturday, Sept. 3 in the Mid-Columbia Conference opener for both teams at Kennison Field.
“It was a freak goal,” Hermiston coach Omar Medina said. “A girl was coming in and our defender was trying to clear. The ball went off a Hanford player and into the net.”
The goal, which was credited to Payton Schmidt, was scored with 5 minutes left in the first half of play.
“It was a good game,” Medina said. “They fought long and hard. It was cool to see them dig deep. Once we went down, they did not hang their heads at all. They had that mental toughness.”
Senior keeper Karina Olvera finished with five saves in net for the Bulldogs.
“I think we can hang with these teams,” Medina said. “Hanford fought hard as well. I was extremely proud of the way the girls kept fighting the whole 80 minutes.”
Hermiston will host Pasco at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Volleyball
HEPPNER 2-1 AT EAST-WEST TOURNAMENT — Culver was the only team to get the upper hand on Heppner Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs defeated the host Mustangs 25-17, 25-22, 25-27, 25-9 to open the day.
Hailey Wenberg led Heppner with 30 digs, Hallee Hisler had seven kills and two digs, while Dara Teeman had 13 assists, seven digs and three kills. Katie Spivey added 18 digs, Morgan Cutsforth 14 digs and four kills, Katie Wilson 12 kills, and Ava Gerry four kills and two aces.
The Mustangs came back to beat Kennedy 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 15-9 behind 13 kills from Cutsforth.
Teeman handed out 28 assists, while Keeley Nairns had four kills and four blocks, Hisler six kills, and Gerry six kills.
In its final match against Vernonia, Heppner dropped the first match, but rallied back for a 15-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-14 victory.
Hisler had nine kills and two aces, while Gerry had seven kills and eight digs. Wenberg had a team-high 30 digs, while Cutsforth added 16 digs and five kills, while Teeman handed out 22 assists.
WESTON-MCEWEN GOES 2-1 AT EAST-WEST TOURNAMENT — The TigerScots swept Vernonia and Kennedy, but could not get past Culver at Heppner High School.
W-M beat Vernonia 25-16, 25-14, 25-13, and handed Kennedy a 25-14, 25-21, 25-18 loss.
The TigerScots took a set off the Bulldogs, but fell 25-18, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19.
ECHO AT BAKER TOURNAMENT — The Cougars went 4-2 in pool play Friday, losing to Powder Valley 25-23, and to Nyssa 25-20.
In bracket play, the Cougars lost to Stanfield 23-25, 25-17, 16-14.
“They definitely ran out of gas at the end,” Echo coach Des Thew said of her team. “They played like they were the first games of the season, but I also saw some really good stuff from them. When our passing was on, we dominated at the net.”
Thew credited the connection between Nevaeh Thew and Lily Wallis, and the strong serving of Morgan Hendrix for the success they had on the court.
“We are undersized again, and we hung with some tough teams,” Thew said. “Overall, it was a successful start.”
College women’s soccer
PORTLAND 5, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — Mya Smith scored twice to lead the Panthers to a home victory over the Timberwolves.
Paige Nguyen, Lisa Albarran and Jordyn James also scored for Portland, which led 4-0 at the half.
BMCC keeper Seanee Still had eight saves on the day.
Cross-country
ULTIMOOK RACE — Competing in the 1A-4A race at Hydrangea Ranch in Tillamook, Heppner’s Grady Greenwood ran a personal best to finish seventh in time of 16:56.40. Teammate Trevor Nichols was eighth in 16:57.90 as the Mustangs finished eight in the team scoring with 193 points.
Samuel Grice of Washougal won the race in a time of 16:34.70.
Also for Heppner, Jacob Finch was 25th (18:41.70), Carson Greenwood was 73rd (20:46), and Cooper Wight was 110th (21.50.70).
For Weston-McEwen, Tristan Weseman was the first TigerScot across the finish line, coming in 106th (21:36). Tanner Prindle led Umatilla with a 144th-place finish (23:01.90).
In the girls 1A-4A race, Heppner freshman Lily Nichols finished fifth in time of 20:53.50, while teammate Saige Jensen was 24th (22:37.30).
Freshman Anika Jenson of Molalla won the race in a time of 19:37.90.
EvaLena Lieuallen led Weston-McEwen, finishing 69th (25:30.10), with teammate Rose White 78th (26:21.90).
For Umatilla, Andrea Enciso was 103rd (28:55.80).
Football
WESTON-MCEWEN 36, CULVER 26 — The TigersScots rallied from a 4-point deficit at the end of the third quarter to pick up a nonleague road win over the Bulldogs.
“I’m extremely proud of our student athletes,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “We were facing some adversity, but it’s things we can fix.”
The TigerScots led 8-7 after the first quarter, and the game was tied at 14-14 at the half. The Bulldogs took a 26-22 lead after three quarters, only to see W-M charge back and take control of the game in the fourth quarter.
“This was our first 9-man game,” Hansell said. “There are so many different things, but I think the coaching staff did an outstanding job.”
Sophomore Maddox King led W-M with 114 yards rushing on 17 carries and two touchdowns, while Sean Roggiero added 54 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Easton Berry completed 8 of 15 passes for 130 yards and two touchdown passes to Cameron Reich.
W-M held the Bulldogs scoreless in the fourth quarter.
“Defensively, we made adjustments throughout,” Hansell said. “I was rotating players in and having them compete. I’m extremely proud of our team. We are going to enjoy this one. Culver is a very good football team and did a lot of things well. They are going to win a lot of games.”
IONE/ARLINGTON 48, WALLOWA 0 — Carson Eynetich threw three touchdown passes, and Bryce Rolling had five quarterback sacks as the Cardinals steamrolled the Cougars on Saturday at Dufur High School.
“It’s nice to get the win,” I/A coach Tanner Rietmann said. “As a coach, you never want to take away the win, but you have to recognize what you have to work on. Offensively, things were going well, but we turned the ball over six times today. Carson threw one pick, then we fumbled it five times and lost all five. Most were exchanges between the center and quarterback.”
Azriel Broghese caught the first touchdown pass of the game. Eyenetich also threw scoring passes to Rollins and John McElligott.
Sean Parkki added two touchdowns on the ground, while Martin Medina had a rushing touchdown.
Defensively, the Cardinals shut down the Cougars.
“Bryce hit the quarterback every play,” Rietmann said. “It was a nightmare zone back there for him. Bryce dominated on defense. They had no answer for him.”
Ione/Arlington will host Cove on Sept. 9 at Arlington High School.
IMBLER 44, PILOT ROCK 8 — A shaky first half put the Rockets in a hole early against the Panthers in a nonleague game Friday night at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
“We came out in the first quarter and got punched in the mouth pretty hard,” PR coach Shane Munkers said. “There were a lot of good things. We were able to throw the ball in the second half, and we made some adjustments on defense.”
Imber led 36-0 at the half, and the Rockets held them to one touchdown in the second half.
“In the second half, we played a lot better defensively, for sure,” Munkers said.
Austin Ford scored the Rockets’ touchdown on a pass from Carter Vanhouten-Chase in the second half.
Vanhouten-Chase came in for quarterback Brock Stelk, who was hurt early in the game. The Rockets also lost receiver Wesley Stillman early in the game with an injury.
“Carter did a good job when he came in,” Munkers said. “I was proud of him.”
While the loss was hard, Munkers said his players enjoyed playing on the college field.
“It was fun. They liked that part of it,” he said.
Pilot Rock will host Adrian on Sept. 9.
COLLEGE PLACE 57, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — The Pioneers opened their season Friday with a nonleague road loss to the Hawks.
“Not much we could do with our young team going against the Hawks’ varsity squad,” Mac-Hi coach Jorge Estrada said. “I felt we were prepared for the game mentally, but physically we were losing in the trenches. Overall, we have kids who are 100% committed to the game and they understand that we are starting from the bottom and will have to earn our spot on top.”
For the Pioneers, Malique Crew had eight carries for 25 yards, and Mason Smith had 10 carries for seven yards.
