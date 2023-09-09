HERMISTON — Sophomore Mylie Anderson scored three goals as Chiawana cruised to a 9-0 Mid-Columbia Conference victory over Hermiston on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Kennison Field.
“It was tough game,” Hermiston coach Omar Medina said. “It was hard-fought. I really feel like the score doesn’t reflect the play. Nothing to take away from Chiawana, they are a good team. I feel it should have gone better for us. Jackie (Garcia) hit the crossbar a couple of times today. She is a good addition to our lineup.”
Chiawana (2-0) led 3-0 at the half with goals by Avery Dewey, Selina Vega and Bella Hoag.
Anderson scored all three of her goals in the second half. Also scoring in the second half were Vega, and Alexa Campos.
“We played incredibly well the first 10 minutes,” Medina said. “We were in their half of the field most of that time. We were attacking and working the system. We were able to shut them down fairly well. A couple mistakes cost us big. I told them this is a tough loss, but an opportunity to grow and move on to the next game.”
The Bulldogs (1-2) are back in action Sept. 14, hosting Richland (3-0).
FOUR RIVERS 6, MCLOUGHLIN 4 — The Falcons overcame a 2-1 deficit to improve to 2-0 in Special District 5 play with a road win over the Pioneers.
“It was an intense game,” Mac-Hi coach Martin Martinez said. “They came in and made a statement.”
Madi Perkins opened the scoring for the Pioneers (1-1 SD6) on a penalty kick just 8 minutes into the game.
Four Rivers came back to tie the score on a penalty kick, but Rylee Herndon scored on a feed by Sinai Martinez for a 2-1 Mac-Hi lead.
“They made it 2-2 and we went into a slump,” Martinez said. “We couldn’t find passes and they pressured us. They scored three goals on mistakes by our defense and goalie. Led led 5-2 with 8 minutes left in the game.”
The Pioneers made one last push, getting goals from Herndon and Perkins to pull their team within 5-4.
“I was yelling from the top of my lungs,” Martinez said. “It was well played, we just need a little more punch.”
Sinai Martinez finished the game with three assists.
RIVERSIDE 8, IRRIGON 0 — Justein Tido and Crystal Sanchez each scored two goals as the Pirates beat the visiting Knights in Special District 5 action.
Riverside, which improved to 3-0 in SD5 play, also got first-half goals from Kambree Gomez and America Garcia to take a 5-0 lead.
Sanchez, Maddyn Morton and Julie Magaña scored in the second half for the Pirates, who got three saves and a shutout from goalkeeper Deisy Zavala.
ECHO/STANFIELD 4, UMATILLA 0 — The Cougars improved to 1-1 in Special District 5 play with a real win over the Vikings.
Mayela De La Fuente scored two goals for Echo/Stanfield, while Keaton Nasario and Emily Rose each had one.
Goalkeeper Jude Royer finished with 12 saves for her first shutout of the season.
“She had some good saves,” Cougars coach Eddy Ramos said. “She did a good job coming off her line and she saved us a couple of times. She held it down for the clean sheet.”
Boys soccer
RIVERSIDE 8, IRRIGON 0 — Goalkeeper Will Killion and defender Brian Napoles each scored goals as the Pirates opened Special District 6 play with a victory over the visiting Knights (0-2 SD6, 0-3 overall).
Killion, a senior, scored his first high school goal on a penalty kick, while Napoles scored his first high school goal 30 seconds into the second half to put an end to the game.
The Pirates (2-2) led 7-0 at the half with goals by Killion, Wyatt Browne, Martin Landeros, Jose Flores, Luis Rosales, Rigo Cuevas and Alejandro Rosales.
Killion, who faced no shots on goal, had his second shutout of the season.
Irrigon fell to 0-2 in league play and 0-3 overall.
MCLOUGHLIN 8, FOUR RIVERS 0 — Almikar Garcia had three goals and one assist, and Giovanni Sandoval added two goals and an assist to lead the Pioneers to a Special District 6 home win over the Falcons.
Mac-Hi improved to 2-0 in league play and 5-0-1 overall.
Angel Castillo and Michael Wolden each added a goal and an assist for Mac-Hi, while Romario Garcia also scored a goal.
The game ended with 24 minutes left in the second when Almikar Garcia completed his hat trick.
Cristian Hernandez had six saves for the shutout.
Volleyball
CASCADE TOURNAMENT — Pendleton won the silver bracket, beating Sweet Home 25-19, 16-25, 16-14 in the championship game.
“I’m proud of the resilience we showed after pool play,” Bucks coach Chelsie Speer said. “This is a great group of girls and they will keep getting better.”
In pool play, the Bucks finished 1-5 in six sets played against Tillamook and Corbett.
They moved into bracket play, where they beat Harrisburg 25-11, 25-16, and Junction City 25-20, 21-25, 15-9.
“Josie Jenness had a phenomenal tournament setting and running our offense,” Speer said. “She had 99 assists and 36 digs today.”
Also on the day, Avery Krigbaum had 38 kills, Avery Brown 33 kills, and Nessa Neveau 44 digs.
IONE/ARLINGTON 2, HEPPNER 1 — The Cardinals won the Helix Tournament with a 25-20, 22-25, 15-9 victory over the Mustangs.
“There is nothing better, especially right now,” I/A coach Dawn Eynetich said. "It’s very nice. The girls wanted it bad. They came out and played their hearts out and left it on the floor.”
In the championship match, the undefeated Cardinals saw Jolene Serrano go 11-for-11 from the service line with one ace. She also had five kills. Grace Claughton had five kills and three blocks, Phegley Padberg 16 assists, and Calli Troutman had four kills, four blocks and went 11-for-11 from the service line with one ace.
“They had trophies for first and second,” Eynetich said. “It was a good little tournament.”
For Hepper, Ava Gerry had 10 assists, six aces, four digs and three kills. Morgan Cutsforth added five kills and 10 digs, while Hallee Hisler had six kills, Katie Spivey 11 digs, and Maya Payne four kills and five assists.
“We may not have won the championship game, but they worked hard and battled Ione on every point,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “Proud of their efforts today.”
The Cardinals beat Griswold and Sherman County, and split with Mac-Hi in pool play.
In bracket play I/A beat Riverside 25-14, 25-20, and Sherman County 25-17, 25-19 to reach the championship match.
The Cardinals open Big Sky League play Tuesday, hosting Sherman County.
HEPPNER AT HELIX TOURNAMENT — The Mustangs swept their three pool play opponents, then topped Griswold and Cove in bracket play to reach the championship game.
In pool play, Heppner beat Cove 25-23, 25-12, then topped Prescott 25-10, 25-14, and finished with a 25-6, 25-2 win over Riverside.
In bracket play, the Mustangs beat Griswold 25-7, 25-10, getting five kills from Hallee Hisler, 12 digs from Katie Spivey, and four kills and assists from Maya Payne.
In the semifinals, Heppner beat Cove 25-12, 25-12. Ava Gerry led the Mustangs with three kills, three assists and six digs, while Spivey had 11 digs, and Payne six aces.
“We had a great day,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “The stats do not represent how well they played. They were able to really come together as a team and work in the areas that we have been struggling in.”
COVE 2, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — The Leopards eked out a 25-17, 25-23 win over the Pioneers in bracket play at the Helix Tournament.
Mac-Hi opened with a pool play win over Griswold, split its next pool play match with Ione/Arlington, then lost to Sherman County.
“Our girls came out strong and made a big impact right out of the gate,” Mac-Hi coach Kassidy Ruiz said. “We did end up losing to Cove. The girls simply were tired and that is something we need to work on. We need to build our stamina to fight through tough games where we have to fight for every point.”
Against Cove, Lainie Ellis had four kills and two aces, while Miley Rhoads had three kills and two aces.
“I’m proud of the hard work they put in today,” Ruiz said. “We will try and keep our intensity for our game against College Place on Monday.”
