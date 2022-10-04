HERMISTON — Hermiston pushed Chiawana to four sets before falling 25-13, 24-26, 25-20 25-10 on Tuesday, Oct. 4 in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
“Regardless of the score tonight, we played one of the best games that we have in a while because everyone did their part,” Hermiston coach Megan Bunn said. “Our hitters were playing smart, our defense was making great reads, and our setters made some great choices tonight in crucial moments that gave us the momentum we needed.”
Camryn Hagel finished with 25 digs for the Bulldogs, while Desany Ortega had 10 digs, Izzy Simmons nine digs and four kills, Piper Roberts four kills and Carolyn Follett six kills.
Hermiston also had 12 aces as a team.
LA GRANDE 3, PENDLETON 0 — The Tigers defended home court with a 25-23, 25-20, 25-19 Great Oregon League win over the Bucks.
“We had good moments on the court, we just fell short of competing through an entire set and match against good teams,” Pendleton coach Chelsie Speer said. “Josie Nelson passed really well for us tonight.”
Josie Jenness handed out 21 assists for the Bucks (1-2 GOL), while Lexie Willman had seven kills, Avery Krigbaum five kills, and Nicole Somnis four kills.
HEPPNER 3, IRRIGON 2 — The Mustangs improve to 3-2 in Blue Mountain Conference play with a hard-fought, 26-24, 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 16-14 win over the host Knights.
“It took everything we had to pull out this win,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “This was a different Irrigon team than we had seen the week before, and it definitely took us by surprise. We battled each point with them and it was a great matchup tonight.”
Irrigon coach Vanessa Gutierrez said it was a fun match.
“Our first two sets, we forget who we are depending on who is on the other side of the net,” Irrigon coach Vanessa Gutierrez said. “I was pretty proud we were able to come back on them. We had this rally in the fourth set that was really long. I was holding my breath. Smart play of hitting and tips.”
In the fifth set, the Knights led 14-12, but the Mustangs came back.
“That whole fifth set was back and forth,” Gutierrez said.
Ava Gerry led the Mustangs with 14 kills, while Dara Teeman had 21 assists and 14 digs, Katie Wilson 22 digs and five aces, Hallee Hisler four kills and four aces, Morgan Cutsforth 26 digs and six kills, Hailey Wenberg 32 digs, and Keeley Nairns three blocks.
Esmeralda De Loera led the Knights (2-3 BMC) with 12 aces and eight kills, while Melissa Leon had 14 kills, Leah Mueller 31 assists and three aces, Nia Seastone seven kills and three blocks, and Kaydence Emery three blocks.
STANFIELD 3, ENTERPRISE 0 — The Tigers swept the host Outlaws 25-15, 25-20, 25-15 in Blue Mountain Conference play to improve to 4-1 in the conference standings.
PILOT ROCK 3, GRISWOLD 2 — The Rockets had to battle back from two sets down to beat the host Grizzlies 26-24, 22-25, 21-25, 25-17, 15-13 in Old Oregon League action.
“We were able to pull out a win tonight,” PR coach Jen Porter said. “It was a battle, and I have to give Griswold credit for playing great defense. I am very proud of our team for getting our fourth league win and competing until the end.”
Aiva Ellis led the Rockets with 11 kills and 23 digs, while Teagan Thornton had 17 assists and eight of the Rockets’ 23 ace serves. Lynn Williams added six kills and two blocks, while Ali Smith had 11 digs and six aces, and Kailee Clark nine assists.
MCLOUGHLIN 3, UMATILLA 0 — The Pioneers won their first match of the season with a 25-15, 25-14, 26-24 Eastern Oregon League win over the visiting Vikings.
Prep girls soccer
MCLOUGHLIN 8, UMATILLA 0 — Rylee Herndon had a hat trick, and Madi Perkins had two goals and four assists as the host Pioneers (5-1 EOL) beat the Vikings in Eastern Oregon League play.
“Today, we had a great game,” Mac-Hi con Martin Martinez said. “We passed the ball well and took shots at the goal. The defense helped Aisling (Giguiere)have a clean sheet. The best part of this game was that everyone got to play.”
Sinai Martinez added two goals, while Caitlin Barnhart had one.
CHIAWANA 5, HERMISTON 0 — Emma Haertling scored two goals in the first half as the Riverhawks cruised to a Mid-Columbia Conference win over the Bulldogs at Kennison Field.
Ava Suarez added a goal off a corner kick in the second half, and Sierra Larios scored in the top left corner, off an assist by Haertling, for a 4-0 lead. Bella Hoag scored the final goal off an assist by Mylie Anderson.
It was the seventh shutout of the year for the Riverhawks.
Prep boys soccer
MCLOUGHLIN 8, UMATILLA 0 — Almikar Garcia and Romario Garcia each had three goals to lead the Pioneers past the visiting Vikings in Easter Oregon League action.
“It was a good game for us,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “Our players looked confident and worked as a team passing and sharing the ball with all their teammates.”
Almikar Garcia also had two assists, while Giovanni Sandoval and Johan Banderas scored goals, and Jose Hernandez had an assist.
Christian Hernandez had the shutout in goal for the Pioneers, who improved to 5-1 in league play.
