HERMISTON — Hermiston pushed Chiawana to four sets before falling 25-13, 24-26, 25-20 25-10 on Tuesday, Oct. 4 in Mid-Columbia Conference play.

“Regardless of the score tonight, we played one of the best games that we have in a while because everyone did their part,” Hermiston coach Megan Bunn said. “Our hitters were playing smart, our defense was making great reads, and our setters made some great choices tonight in crucial moments that gave us the momentum we needed.”

