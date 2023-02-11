RICHLAND — Hadley White and Tuta Sepeni won regional titles, and Hermiston finished second in the team standings Saturday, Feb. 11, at the 3A/4A Region 4 tournament at Hanford High School.
“They come to wrestle every week, every time,” Hermiston coach Al Davis said. “We came in with nine and had four in the finals. I thought we had the potential to take them all.”
Moses Lake won the team title with 161.5 points, followed by Hermiston (130), and Davis and Sunnyside, which tied for third with 104 points.
“Moses Lake has a good program,” Davis said. “We just don’t have enough experience in the lower weights. We have a good future ahead.”
The 3A/4A state tournament is Feb. 17-18 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. The Bulldogs will send six to state.
White pinned her first two opponents to reach the finals against Mead’s Bailey Connor, who had beaten her twice before this season.
In a scoreless first round, White accidentally stepped on Conner’s foot and they both went down with 19 seconds left in the round. Conner aggravated a right knee injury in the fall, but continued with the match.
Conner took the down position to start the second, and White got her turned and pinned in 2:47.
“I wanted to beat her,” White said. “This was the third week in a row I wrestled her. I lost to her at Othello and at district. It was my time.”
At 285, Hermiston’s Sepeni faced teammate Lindsey Perkins in the championship match, which Perkins forfeited to Sepeni.
“Last week at district, we did rock-paper-scissors and I won,” Perkins said. “This made it fair.”
Davis said he left it up to the girls as to what they want to do. With Sepeni breaking her wrist before the season started, he was glad they opted not to wrestle.
“Next week is a whole other story,” Davis said.
At 135, Elena Flores reached the title bout, but was pinned by Kennewick’s Nevaeh Vogtman in 5:30 to finish second.
Also earning a trip to state were Desirae Juarez, who was third at 130, and Laura Meyers, who was third at 155.
Boys wrestling
Hermiston crowned four champions, advanced 12 wrestlers to the 3A state tournament, and finished second in the teams standings at the 3A Region 4 tournament at Juanita High School in Kirkland, Washington.
“I never like getting second,” Hermiston coach Kyle Larson said. “We had some guys perform very well. We expect to win right now. Mead will be tough to beat next week, but I think we have the guys to do it.”
Mead won the regional title with 320.5 points, with Hermiston second at 302, and University a distant third with 235.
The 3A state tournament is Feb. 17-18 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.
Senior Aiden Favorite opened the tournament with two major decisions, then topped Calister Crosby of University 7-1 to reach the finals at 120 pounds.
Favorite beat top seed James Mason from Mead in the finals, taking a 7-1 lead after two rounds, and ending with a 9-3 decision.
“Aiden is so hard on himself,” Larson said. “He expects so much of himself. There isn’t a second in a 6-minute match that the other guy can breathe. He deserves everything he gets.”
Sophomore Isaac Ramirez followed at 126, winning his first two matches to earn a spot in the semifinal against top-ranked Jayson Bonnett of Mt. Spokane.
Ramirez beat Bonnett 4-3, then went on to earn a 4-3 decision over Taylor Daines of University in the championship match. Daines led 3-2 after two rounds, but Ramirez maneuvered a reversal with 23 second left in the third round to secure the win.
“Ramirez wrestled lights out,” Larson said.
Ben Larson captured the 170-pound title with a 10-1 major decision over Trenton Moore of Cheney. Larson led 5-0 after the first round, then added five more points in the third round.
Larson had a pin in his first match, and a 9-0 major decision over Mason Knigge of Mead in the semifinals.
At 182, Jaxson Gribskov took the first step in defending his state title with a 9-2 victory over Brendan Hughes of Mt. Spokane in the championship match.
Gribskov opened regions with a 14-1 major decision, then pinned his next two opponents to reach the finals.
Placing second for the Bulldogs were Carlos Cervantes (1056), Jacoby Rodriguez (113), Jaysen Rodriguez (132), Daniel Garza (138) and Dominic Echevaria (285).
Echevaria, a sophomore, surprised a lot of people at regionals. He pinned the No. 2 seed Kustino Ottorbech in the quarterfinals, then pinned teammate Siu Sepeni in the semifinals.
In the championship match, he lost a 3-1 decision to Southridge’s Trevor Hoppes.
“Dom just had a weekend,” Larson said. “He wrestled really well.”
Also earning a trip to state were Jeshaiah Tejeda Garza, who was fifth at 126, Grayson Hendon, who was fifth at 152, and Tama Tuia, who was fifth at 170.
“District, regionals and state is how we are graded,” Larson said. “We have a week to sharpen our skills a little.”
3A SPECIAL DISTRICT 4 — Umatilla and Riverside each qualified three wrestlers for the 3A state tournament after they finished in the top three at Riverside High School.
Burns won the district title with 310 points, with La Pine (289) second and Nyssa (201) third. Riverside finished fourth with 150 points.
Umatilla’s Justus Zamudio won the 220-pound title, earning a 5-0 decision over teammate Luis Campos-Mendoza.
At 285, Jose Medina finished third for the Vikings. He pinned Riverside’s Omar Jimenez in the first round to grab the final berth to state.
Riverside’s three state qualifiers are Aiden Murillo, who was second at 138, Joel Alvarez, who was third at 160, and Cameron Wiltberger, who was third at 195.
Devon Kerr of La Pine pinned Murillo in the first round of the 138-pound championship match.
Cooper Yensen is McLoughlin’s lone state entrant. He placed third at 132 pounds, earning a 12-6 decision over Vale’s Wyatt Cox to punch his ticket to state.
The 3A state tournament is Feb. 23-24 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
2A/1A SPECIAL DISTRICT 3 — Heppner had two men finish second, and qualified four men to state from the district tournament at Culver High School.
Culver ran away with the team title, rolling up 333.5 points. Enterprise/Wallowa was a distant second with 164.5 points, while Grant Union (152) was third. Heppner finished fifth with 123 points, while Irrigon (101.5) was sixth and Echo/Stanfield (47) ninth.
The 2A/1A state tournament is Feb. 23-24 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
At 138, Heppner’s Zach Brown finished second, getting pinned by Lute Ramsden of Enterprise/Wallowa in 1:38.
Jaime Cavan placed second at 195 after getting pinned by Elgin’s Bruce Morehead in the third round.
Saul Lopez finished third at 138, pinning Irrigon’s Irwyn Marguia in 2:37
Cade Cunningham placed third, snapping up the final state berth at 220 pounds by pinning Austin Wells of Irrigon in 1:36.
Echo/Stanfield’s Keegin Chitty (132) and Isaiah Lemmon (160) each finished second to secure a trip to state.
Culver’s Derek Torres pinned Chitty in the second round of the championship match, while Elgin’s Gabe Hasbell pinned Lemmon in the second round of their championship match.
Irrigon has one man headed to state — Preston Slawson, who placed second at 113 pounds.
Slawson was pinned by Culver’s Debren Sanabria in the first round of the championship match.
Swimming
The Pendleton girls won the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 title in La Grande, and now the Bucks wait to see if they receive any wildcard bids to the state meet.
“We don’t have that super fast one or two people, but they scoop up all the points they can in all the races,” Pendleton coach Tony Nelson said. “That has been our bread and butter. We had a great day today.”
Only the top finisher in each event automatically qualifies for state. The wildcard spots will be announced Sunday.
The state meet is Feb. 17-18 at Tualatin Hills Swim Club in Beaverton.
Pendleton finished atop the 11-team field with 340 points, while Catlin Gabel (300) was second, and La Grande (244) third.
Pendleton’s one automatic berth to state came in the 200 freestyle relay, as the team of Grace Pitner, Maryn Broker, Sophie Nelson and Saralen Campbell finished first with a time of 1:50.38, nearly 4 seconds in front of Cove.
Josie Nelson was third in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:22.63, while Pitner was fourth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:01.17.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Pitner, Sara Airoldi, Josie Nelson and Campbell placed fourth with a time of 4:16.34.
The Pendleton boys finished fifth in the 11-team field with 92 points. La Grande won the team title with 265 points, while Catlin Gabel (227) was second and Molalla (195) third.
For the Bucks, Jack Bonzani was fourth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:12.22.
Prep boys basketball
FERRIS 70, HERMISTON 57 — Grant Olsen had 16 points, and Isaac Corey added 12, but the Bulldogs came up short against the Saxons in a 3A District 8 loser-out game.
Ferris advances to play at Kennewick at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14. Hermiston finished its season with a 9-13 record.
The Saxons held a slim 19-17 lead after the first quarter, then gave themselves a little breathing room with a 21-12 run in the second quarter for a 40-29 lead at the half.
Ferris outscored Hermiston 30-28 in the second half to hold on for the win.
Drake Devin added 10 points for the Bulldogs.
Reese Snellman led the Saxons with 17 points, while Dylan Skaife added 16.
Prep girls basketball
MT. SPOKANE 71, HERMISTON 48 — The Bulldogs’ postseason run came to an end with a loss to the Wildcats in a 3A District 8 loser-out game.
Hermiston finished its season at 9-13. Mt. Spokane will play at Kennewick at 5 p.m. on Feb. 14.
The Wildcats took control of the game from the start, leading 22-12 after the first quarter, and 35-23 at the half. A 19-11 run by Mt. Spokane in the third put the game out of reach.
Izzy Simmons led Hermiston with 26 points, while Lucy Teegarden added six and Ellie Heideman five.
Abby Priddy led Mt. Spokane with 21 points, with Patience Grey adding 17.
College men’s basketball
NORTH IDAHO 113, BLUE MOUNTAIN 66 — Julius Mims had 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Cardinals to an NWAC East home win over the Timberwolves.
NIC jumped out to a 59-33 lead over BMCC in the first half, then continued to pile on the points with a 54-33 run in the second half.
The Cardinals scored 36 points off 19 BMCC turnovers, and outrebounded the Timberwolves 48-24.
Chad Napoleon and Jaquone Gatling each had 11 points, while Mason Van Tine had 10.
College women’s basketball
NORTH IDAHO 78, BLUE MOUNTAIN 57 — Jaelyn Brainard had a game-high 20 points, five rebounds and four steals, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Timberwolves dropped an NWAC East road game to the Cardinals.
NIC got out to a 21-13 lead after the first quarter, and led 41-29 at the half.
McKaylee Orton came off the bench to give BMCC 11 points and five rebounds, while Lexi Robertson added 10 points and three assists.
Solei Elletson and Cami Harris each had 13 points for NIC, while Laney Smith had 12 points and five rebounds.
