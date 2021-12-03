HERMISTON — The Hermiston girls are off to a good start to the season, running their record to 2-0 after beating Sunnyside 62-54 on Friday, Dec. 3.
Sunnyside is a good team,” Hermiston coach Jay Ego said. “We got off to a great start. We managed to get a win and learn some things in the process.”
The Bulldogs never trailed during the game, but the Grizzlies tied things up at 43-43 in the third quarter.
Hermiston led 45-44 at the end of the third quarter, then went on a 17-10 run in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Freshman Izzy Simmons led the Bulldogs with 18 points, with fellow freshman Ellie Heideman adding 13 points, and Bailey Young nine.
The two freshmen scored half of the Bulldogs’ points.
“They didn’t surprise me,” Ego said. “They are doing all the things I thought they could do, but at a higher volume. I knew they were really good. We are finding out how good. They were a little nervous. There was a pretty good crowd.”
The Bulldogs will play at Selah at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
IRRIGON 38, SPRAY/MITCHELL/WHEELER 13 — Jolyne Harrison led all scorers with 12 points, and hauled down 11 rebounds, as the Knights cruised to a win over the Rattlers at the Ione Basketball Bonanza.
Irrigon led 19-7 at the half, and 28-12 after three quarters.
Nia Seastone added 11 points for the Knights.
Teagan Towell and Morgan Cole-Hand each had four points each for the Rattlers.
UMATILLA 34, HEPPNER 26 — The Vikings improved to 1-1 on the season with a nonleague road win over the Mustangs.
Umatilla led 15-11 at the half, then used a 19-15 run in the second half to stay one step ahead of Heppner.
Taylor Durfey had a game-high 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Vikings, while Zabrena Masterson led the Mustangs with 10 points and three steals.
STANFIELD 38, IMBLER — Maggie Sharp had a game-high 12 points to lead the Tigers to a nonleague home win over the Panthers.
Katelyn Griffin added 10 points for Stanfield (2-0), which led 28-6 at the half.
Rachael Stirewalt led Imbler with six points.
DAMASCUS CHRISTIAN 42, IONE/ARLINGTON 18 — The Cardinals played right with the Eagles in the second half, but a lackluster first half put I/A on the losing end at the Ione Basketball Bonanza.
“We started out really slow, but we stayed with them in the second half,” I/A coach Nathan Heideman said. “We scored four points in the first half. We had one 3-pointer, and that was the first shot of the game.”
Grace Claughton and Hailey Heideman each had six points for the Cardinals.
NIXYAAWII 41, RIVERSIDE 25 — Kyella Picard scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Golden Eagles to a road win over the Pirates.
“They were a lot quicker than us and we weren’t very aggressive,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said. “In the second half, we stayed with them.”
Marta Barajas led the Pirates with eight points.
Boys basketball
SUNNYSIDE 63, HERMISTON 56 — The Grizzlies got on a hot streak in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 24-15, en route to a nonleague road win.
“We had trouble scoring a basket,” Hermiston coach Romaine Smith said. “In the third quarter, we were up by 41-39. It took us 5 minutes to score a basket in the fourth quarter. We blinked and we were down 53-41. They made 15 free throws in the fourth quarter.”
Grant Olson led Hermiston with a game-high 31 points. Rafael Vargas added eight points. Rick Maldonado led the Grizzlies with 24 points.
Hermiston plays at Selah on Saturday.
LIBERTY 71, PENDLETON 57 — The Bucks trailed by just five at the half, 32-27, but a 18-6 run by the Falcons in the third quarter helped seal the win for Liberty at the Wilsonville Tournament.
“We had a lapse in the third quarter,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said. “They went on a 13-0 run.”
The Bucks rallied back in the fourth with a 24-19 run of their own, but it wasn’t enough.
“The first game is always rough,” Dong said. “They played hard, but I don’t feel we really got into a rhythm.”
Gauge Rueber led Pendleton with 17 points, while Greyson Sams added 16, and Ben Jennings 10 points and three blocks.
Aaron Nguyen led Liberty with 13 points.
IRRIGON 46, SPRAY/MITCHELL/WHEELER — The Knights used balanced scoring to knock off the Rattlers at the Ione Basketball Bonanza.
The Knights (1-1) led 29-16 after three quarters, then put together a 17-7 run in the fourth quarter to pull away for good.
John Cardenas led Irrigon with eight points, while Luis Flores-Coria, Andres Madrigal, Boyd Davis and Noe Rangel each chipped in six points.
Oran Davis and Zachary Neuburger each had five points for the Rattlers.
CENTRAL LINN 54, WESTON-MCEWEN 42 — The TigerScots led 17-4 after the first quarter, but the Cobras went on a 22-4 run in the second quarter, then held off visiting W-M in the second half for the nonleague win.
The Cobras outscored the TigerScots 28-21 in the second half behind 13 points from Brandon Krabill, who finished with 16 points. Bren Schneiter led Central Linn with 21 points.
Theo White led W-M with 15 points, while Cameron Reich added eight.
STANFIELD 48, IMBLER 32 — Gator Goodrich scored 13 points to help the Tigers to a home win over the Panthers.
Stanfield held a slim 24-22 lead at the half, then went on a 24-10 tear in the second half to pull away for the win.
Ryan Elizares added 10 points for the Tigers, while Justin Frost led the Panthers with 16 points — 13 of which came in the first half.
UMATILLA 59, HEPPNER 54 — The Vikings started the game with a 23-9 lead, and while the host Mustangs chipped away at the lead the rest of the game, they fell short in the end.
Umatilla’s Lynkin McLeod led all scorers with 29 points — hitting all seven of his 3-pointers. Emilio Jimez added 15 points, along with seven rebounds and four steals.
Joe Sherman led the Mustangs with 22 points, while Tucker Ashbeck added 14 points and three steals.
IONE/ARLINGTON 65, DAMASCUS CHRISTIAN 13 — The visiting Eagles were no match for the Cardinals at the Ione Basketball Bonanza.
I/A led 14-0 after the first quarter and 33-6 at the half.
Taylor Rollins led the Cardinals with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Carson Eynetich added 12 points, 10 assists, 11 steals and seven rebounds.
Oliver Giefing chipped in 11 points, while Azriel Borghese had 10 points, and Bryson Rollins eight points and 13 rebounds.
RIVERSIDE 50, NIXYAAWII 49 — Humberto Sanchez made a layup with no time left on the clock as the host Pirates held off the Golden Eagles in a nonleague game.
“We were down 29-17 at halftime, then came out and outscored them 23-11 in the third and caught up,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said. “We got the win and the kids kept their composure.”
Nixyaawii committed four technical fouls in the third quarter and Sanchez hit all eight free throws. He finished with a game-high 21 points.
Baron Moses led the Golden Eagles with 15 points.
Wrestling
The Riverside Pirates crowned three champions and ran away with the team title at the Enterprise Kickoff Tournament.
The Pirates rolled up 157.5 points, while Baker was second with 103, and Irrigon third at 101.
William Madrigal won the 106-pound title, while Bryan Madrigal won at 113, and Mateo Rockwell at 126.
Also putting points on the board were Ruben Torres (138), Chris Kent (170) and Gerardo Medel (220), who were second, and Dylan Hinkley (182), who finished third.
Picking up fourth-place finishes were Anthony Castaneda (113), Kevin Navarro (160), William Harris (145) and Jesus Montes (195).
For the Riverside girls, Mayte Pacheco (100), Valencia Echeverria (115) and Katelyn Wiseman (120) won titles, while Shelby Elliott (130/135) and Karensa Jones (120) were third, and Dayana Sepulveda (130-135) was fourth.
Irrigon’s Bennie Ayala won the 182-pound title, while Jacob Ayala (152) and Omar Rangel (126) were second.
Placing third for the Knights were Josiah Moreno (170), Jaton Black (152) and Lee Harrison (220). Fourth-place finishes were earned by Alan Murguia (138) and Irwyn Murguia (152).
“I am very pleased with how our wrestlers performed today,” Irrigon coach Jason Dunten said. “Omar Rangel and Bennie Ayala both surprised me with their individual performances today. Jacob Ayala’s only loss of the day came from two-time state champion Chase Butner from Pine Eagle. I am thoroughly impressed at how our young athletes have started the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.