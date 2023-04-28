HERMISTON — The Hermiston girls ran away with the team title at the Kiwanis Twilight Invitational on Friday, April 28, at Kennison Field.
The Bulldogs piled up 219.5 points, with Chiawana second at 184.5, and Hanford third with 108. Pendleton (40.5) was sixth, while Stanfield/Echo (22.5) was seventh, with Weston-McEwen (14) eighth.
Hermiston went 1-2 in the 100 and 200, with Alondra Risueno winning both races in times of 12.77 seconds and 26.70.
Dalia Cervantes was second in the 100 (13.08) and the 200 (26.90), and both ran a leg on the winning 4x100 team (51.01) with Madeline Jared and Karina Ortiz.
Ortiz, Cervantes, Risueno and Jackie Garcia teamed up to win the 4x400 relay in a time of 4:04.14 — 5 seconds in front of second-place Chiawana.
The Bulldogs made a clean sweep of the relays with a victory in the throwers relay as Megan Palzinski, Karidee Velasco, Hailey Gardner and Italy Daltoso turned in a time of 58.87.
Ortiz also was second in the 400 (1:01.37) and fourth in the 100 (13.51).
Garcia won the 800 for the Bulldogs in a time of 2:24.95, while teammate Elizabeth Newman won the 3,200 with a PR of 11:21.81.
In the hurdles, Abigayl Dainty was second in the 100s (16.85) and fourth in the 300s (50.65), while Pendleton’s Hazel Case was fifth in the 300s (52.22) and sixth in the 100s (18.26).
In the throws, Hermiston’s Alexis Ackerman won the javelin with a toss of 107-3, with Pendleton’s Nessa Neveau second at 104-6.
Avonlea Edwards placed second in the discus (115-9) and third in the shot put (34-9) for the Bulldogs, while Tuta Sepeni was fourth in the shot put (34-5). Edwards also won the hammer throw with a mark of 107-3.
Jenna Jared won the triple jump (32-8) and was fifth in the long jump (15-2 1/2), while Lucy Teegarden was second in the long jump with a leap of 15-11.
Pendleton’s Chloe Gray was third in the discus (105-10) and eighth in the shot put (30-6).
Kelsey Graham led W-M with a fifth-place finish in the 800 (2:36.06).
McKenzie Rose led Stanfield/Echo with a fourth-place finish in the 3,200 (13:12.20), while Cheyenne Skillman had a fifth-place finish in the 1,600 (5:45.78) and the high jump (4-8).
In the boys’ meet, Chiawana won the team title with 177 points, while Hermiston was right behind with 163.5. Pendleton was a distant third with 125.25, while Umatilla and Stanfield/Echo tied for seventh with 17 points, and Weston-McEwen was ninth with 14.
Hermiston’s Landon Shilhanek won the 400 with a time of 50.30, which is a school record, and the fifth-best 3A time in Washington this spring. He also placed third in the 200 (23.11), and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
The 4x100 relay team of Justus Counsell, Shilhanek, Jaime Ramirez Ortega and Gio Gonzague turned in a time of 43.19, while Ramirez Ortega, Jaysen Rodriguez, Counsell and Shilhanek ran a 3:31.83 to win the 4x400.
Gonzague also was second in the 100 (11.34) and fourth in the 200 (23.19), while Pendleton’s Brock Mackey was second in the 200 (22.66) and third in the 100 (11.38).
Rodriguez ran a personal best 1:59.09 to win the 800 — the first time he has run under 2 minutes. Teammate John Mills was second in the 1,600 (4:39.62).
Pendleton’s Nathan Neveau won the shot put with a personal best 51-4, and the discus with a mark of 153-1.
Bradley Hottman picked up a plethora of points in the throws for Hermiston, winning the hammer (183-5) and the javelin (146-2), and placing second in the discus (146-7) and shot put (43-11). His hammer throw ranks first among 3A throwers in Washington.
Nolan Mead of Pendleton won the high jump (6-2), was second in the triple jump (42-4) and third in the long jump (20-1).
The competition in the hurdle events was fast and furious. Pendleton’s Thaiden Cannin won the 300 hurdles with a personal best 40.97, with Baker freshman Rasean Jones a half step behind at 41.07. Cannin’s time is the third-best 4A time in Oregon this spring.
Jones won the 110s with a 15.43, and owns the top 4A time in Oregon at 15.42. Pendleton’s Skylar Jeffers was second with a personal best 16.33, and Weston-McEwen’s Sebastian Roggiero was third with a time of 17.37. Roggiero also was fifth in the 300s (43.01).
Stanfield/Echo’s Hobs Hurty finished third in the 1,600 with a time of 4:48.84, with teammate Pablo Galindo fifth (4:54.13). Jagjot Singh was sixth in the 3,200 (10:32.69).
CONDON INVITATIONAL — The Heppner boys and girls dominated the small-school meet in Condon, with Lily Nichols leading the Mustangs with four wins on the day.
The Heppner girls rolled up 133 points on the day, with Sherman a distant second with 89 points.
A freshman, Nichols won the 400 meters with a PR of 1:05.71, winning by 4 seconds over the next runner. In the 1,500, Nichols ran a PR of 5:12.82, winning the race by nearly 11 seconds.
Nichols also ran a PR of 52.35 to win the 300 hurdles, then she ran the third leg on the winning 4x400 relay team with Arianna Worden, Irelynn Kollman and Hallee Hisler that clocked a 4:30.98, winning the race by 18 seconds.
Hisler picked up wins in the 100 (13.23) and 200 (27.06), running personal best times in each race. She also placed fourth in the long jump (13-1 1/2).
Kollman won the 800 (2:42.83) for the Mustangs, while teammate Riley Archer won the 3,000 (12:11.17). Worden placed second in the 1,500 (5:23.16), and second in the 3,000 (12:33.66).
Victoria De La Torre finished second in the 100 (14.79) for Ione, earning all eight of the Cardinals’ points.
The Heppner boys earned the team title with 109.5 points, with Mitchell-Spray second at 97.
Trevor Nichols was a double winner for the Mustangs, running a personal best 58.91 to win the 400, then clocked a 9:25.24 to win the 3,000 by nearly 10 seconds over Condon’s Grady Greenwood.
Nichols also was second in the javelin with a mark of 133-1, and ran a leg on the 4x400 relay team that placed third with a time of 4:04.94. Also on the team were Jacob Finch, Owen Cunningham and Hayden McMahon.
McMahon also was second in the 100 (11.57) and fifth in the long jump (16-2 1/2).
Finch won the 800 with a time of 2:16.01, while Chance Jones was second in the triple jump (36-1).
Ione’s Bryce Rollins finished second in the discus (126-4), third in the shot put (40-11) and sixth the javelin (120-7), while teammate Henry Giefing was second in the 200 (23.63) and third in the 100 (11.62).
WAYNE INVITATIONAL — Riverside’s Tyrese Boyd destroyed the competition in the javelin with a throw of 175-4 in Vale. He won the event by more than 36 feet.
Also for the Pirates, Martin Landeros was fifth in the 800 (2:19.91), and Juan Medina was seventh in the javelin (119-5) and eighth in the discus (102-1).
Johnny Koklich led the Mac-Hi boys with a second-place finish in the 100 (11.36). He also was fourth in the 200 (24.0), fifth in the pole vault (8-0) and ran a leg on the third-place 4x100 relay team (46.45) with Joe Gomez, Giovanny Sandoval and David Hernandez.
Bobby Brunot placed seven in the shot put (35-11 3/4) and discus (103) for the Pioneers, while Raj Singh was sixth in the triple jump (36-1).
Vale won the boys’ team title with 124 points, with Burns (110) second. Mac-Hi (42.5) was seventh, and Riverside (17) was ninth.
Crane won the girls’ title with 104 points, just edging Nyssa, which had 103.5. Riverside (41) was seventh, and Mac-Hi (28) was 10th.
Madi Perkins finished second in the javelin with a PR of 113-2, and was eighth in the triple jump (28-10 1/4).
For Riverside, Miranda Landeros was third in the 100 hurdles (19.42), while Miriam Landeros was third in the 300 hurdles (51.86). Miranda and Miriam Landeros also ran legs on the 4x100 relay team (55.26) with Daniela Ruiz and Leyla Gutierrez that finished fifth.
Prep baseball
PENDLETON 10-23, ONTARIO 0-0 — The Bucks pounded out 15 hits, including a home run by Payton Lambert to lead off the fourth inning, as Pendleton shut out the host Tigers in the second game of their Greater Oregon League doubleheader.
Pendleton went on to sweep Ontario to improve to 15-6 overall and 8-0 in league play to remain atop the standings.
The Bucks also took advantage of seven walks and seven Ontario errors, while Lambert, Dylan Gomez, Nolan Enright and Gavin Clark drove in three runs each, and Chas Corbett had three stolen bases.
In the opener, Andrew Demianew went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs, and four pitchers combined on a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and zero walks.
The Bucks scored three runs in the top of the first, two in the third, then scored five runs over the last two innings to invoke the mercy after five.
Corbett went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the Bucks, while Lambert hit a triple — the 10th of his career — which is a school record.
UMATILLA 8-9, VALE 11-8 — Umatilla had a 9-3 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, then held off a Vale rally to pick up the win in the second game and salvage a split in Eastern Oregon League play.
Umatilla (4-12 overall, 4-5 EOL) scored three runs in the top of the sixth as Alex Valdez hit a bases-clearing double for a 9-3 lead.
Vale scored three in the bottom of the sixth for a 9-6 game, then added two more in the seventh before falling short.
A triple by Owen Crane drove in one run in the seventh, while a double by Robert Messinger put a run across the plate to pull within 9-8. Umatilla pitcher RJ Estrada struck out Dax Barnes to end the game.
Estrada finished the game with seven strikeouts and just two walks, while Carter Monahan hit a double and Valdez drove in four runs.
In the opener, Umatilla had a seeming comfortable 8-4 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth, where Vale (8-10, 6-3) scored seven runs to take an 11-8 lead. Umatilla failed to score in the top of the seventh.
Eli Aldred led Vale’s sixth-inning rally with a two-run triple, and the team took advantage of two hit batters and an error.
For Umatilla, Kaden Salamanca went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, while Justus Zamudio went 2-for-4 with a double, and Emilio Jaimez drove in two runs.
JOSEPH/ENTERPRISE/WALLOWA 17-17, RIVERSIDE 1-0 — Drew Beachy pitched a no-hitter with eight strikeouts, and Lane Rouse hit a home run as the Eagles beat the Pirates (1-14 overall, 0-7 EOL) in the second game of an Eastern Oregon League doubleheader in Boardman.
Joseph also won the first game for the sweep, and remains atop the league standings at 7-1.
In the opener, Riley Lantis had both of Riverside’s hits, and drove in Darek Castenada with a single in the first inning for the Pirates’ lone run.
Jaxon Grover pitched a complete game for the Eagles, striking out seven and walking one.
KENNEWICK 12-11, HERMISTON 3-1 — The Bulldogs had a slim 2-1 lead after two innings, but the host Lions roared back with four runs in the third and six in the sixth to secure the win in the first game of a Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader.
Hermiston had seven hits for the game, led by Tyler West and Sonny Pourier, who had two hits apiece.
In the nightcap, Kennewick jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings and never looked back.
Nathan Picard, JR Starr and Halen Kammerzell each had one hit for the Bulldogs (2-13 MCC).
Boys golf
Pendleton’s Zach McLeod shot an 83 to finish third at the La Grande Invite at the La Grande Country Club.
Baker’s Elias Long won medalist honors with a 74, with teammate Isaiah Jones second with a 77. The Bulldogs won the teams title with a 342. La Grade was second in the team race at 362, with the Bucks third at 407, and McLoughlin fourth with a 477.
Also scoring for Pendleton were Casey VanDorn (96), Dakota Malin (112) and Sheldon Joseph (116).
The Pioneers were led by Nathan Estrada with a 95, followed by David Werdeman (121), Michael Partin (126) and Ryan Badgett (135).
HEPPNER INVITATIONAL — Dax Davis and Mack Murdoch each shot 100 to lead Stanfield/Echo to the team title at Echo Hills Golf Course.
The Tigers finished with a 402, followed by Riverside (428), Nixyaawii (438), Union/Cove (458) and Umatilla (490) in the 13-team event.
Freshman Sawyer Quinton from Prairie City won medalist honors with a 72, with Riverside’s Wyatt Browne second with an 88, and Broc Erickson of Nixyaawii was third with a 96.
Rounding out the scoring for the Tigers were Casey Carver and Kaiden Smith, who each shot a 101.
For the Pirates, Konner Pratt (103), Michael Harris (115) and Devon Wilberger (122) figured into the scoring.
Wesley Stillman shot a 106 for the Golden Eagles, followed by James Lunzmann (108) and Blaze Bayse (128).
Heppner, which did not have a complete team, saw Paul Lindsey shoot a 113, while John Lindsey had a 125.
Girls golf
Dufur’s Tora Timinsky shot a 78 to take medalist honors and lead the Rangers to the team title at the Heppner Invitational at Echo Hills Golf Course.
Tygh Timinsky shot a 93, followed by Molly Cochenour (105) and Allie Masterson (115) as the Rangers finished with a 391.
Enterprise was second in the team scoring with a 489, while Umatilla was third with a 590.
Figuring into the scoring for the Vikings were Lilly Zuniga (129), Alyssa Bow (145), Jada Longoria (155) and Mischa Hill (161).
Stanfield/Echo, which had an incomplete team, saw Rose McKenzie shoot a 113, while Denya Valle had a 137.
Nixyaawii was led by Emma Williams with a 109, while Taylor Quaempts shot a 139.
Prep softball
PENDLETON 17-9, ONTARIO 0-0 — Kendall Murphy threw a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts to lead the Bucks to a win over the Tigers in the first game of their Greater Oregon League doubleheader at Treasure Valley Community College.
Murphy also hit two home runs and drove in five runs, while Sammantha Wilks hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, and Avery Krigbaum hit a solo home run in the fourth. Josie Jenness went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs.
In the second game, Pendleton (17-4 overall, 7-1 GOL) got a complete game shutout from Reese Furstenberg, who allowed one hit and struck out 10.
Melanie Boatman hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning, while Madeline Schumacher hit a triple, and Wilks, Krigbaum and Avery Quaempts all hit doubles.
ENTERPRISE/JOSEPH/WALLOWA 13-16, RIVERSIDE 4-0 — The Outlaws led 7-0 after four innings and the Pirates could not catch up in dropping the first game of their Eastern Oregon League doubleheader in Boardman.
Riverside (3-12 overall, 1-6 EOL) managed nine hits, with Halie Orcutt, Jessica Amaya and Chloe Gomez having two each.
The Pirates had nine errors for the game, which the Outlaws turned into three runs.
Aimee Meyers pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts for Enterprise, while Cooper Nave drove in four runs.
In the second game, Meyers pitched a three-hit shutout as the Outlaws (13-4, 6-2) completed the sweep.
Gomez hit a double for the Pirates, while Amaya hit two singles.
ECHO/STANFIELD 6-15, ELGIN/IMBLER 5-2 — The Cougars rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat the Huskies on the road in the first game of their Special District 4 doubleheader.
Down 5-3, Kenzie Hendrix started off the top of the seventh with a triple, and Hannah Weyand pushed her across the plate with a double. Nevaeh Thew followed with a two-run home run to put the Cougars up 6-5.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Huskies went three up, three down as Mazie Reeser held them off the scoreboard.
Mykael Graham went 3-for-4 for the Cougars, while Kylee Jackson had a double and an RBI.
Zoe Ramos started in the circle, pitching 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Reeser finished the game, striking out three.
In the second game, Reeser pitched five innings of two-hit ball, and hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, as the Cougars completed the sweep to improve to 8-4 in league play.
Thew went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and an RBI, while Jackson was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, Graham went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Ramos was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
GRANT UNION 20-21, HEPPNER/IONE 13-3 — The Prospectors have only given up 27 runs this season, and 13 of them were to the Mustangs in the first game of their Special District 6 doubleheader in Heppner.
Ava Gerry hit a two-run homer in the third inning as part of an eight-run barrage by the Mustangs to pull within 10-8.
Grant Union (15-1 overall, 12-0 SD6) would outscore Heppner 8-5 over the last two innings to secure the win.
Hadlee Nation went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Mustangs (7-10, 4-8), while Keeley Nairns and Delaney Stefani each drove in two runs.
Raney Anderson hit two home runs and drove in five runs for GU, while Savanna Hodge went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
In the second game, Halle Parsons and Drewsey Williams combined on a five-hitter as the Prospectors took care of the Mustangs in five innings.
Williams and Anderson each hit home runs and combined for eight RBIs.
Madison Orem went 2-for-3 for Heppner, while Nation hit a double.
KAMIAKIN 11-12, HERMISTON 9-7 — Trailing 11-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Bulldogs put together five runs — highlighted by a grand slam by Sydney Stocker — but would fall short to the visiting Braves in the first game of a Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader.
Rylee Richman went 4-for-4 with two RBIs for Hermiston, while Karsyn Botefuhr, Hailey South and Payton Howard all had two hits.
In the nightcap, the Braves led 4-3 after two innings, then hung five runs on the board in the fourth, and three more in the fifth to pull away for the win.
Allison Serna went 2-for-4 with two doubles for Hermiston (3-10 MCC), while Richman and Mika Cherry each drove in two runs.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.