OREGON CITY — Megan Joyce continues to impress this season. The Hermiston sophomore finished fifth overall at the Oregon City XC Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 18, leading the Bulldogs to a third-place finish in the girls team standings.
“There were over 20 teams at the meet,” Hermiston coach Troy Blackburn said. “It rained the whole meet so the runners were running in mud and slipping and slipping. Yet, it did not slow them down.”
Joyce turned in a personal best time of 19 minutes, 22.14 seconds. Kaiya Robertson of Franklin won the race with a time of 17:47.51.
Also running for Hermiston were Alexia Serna (23rd, 20:28.73), Liz Newman (30th, 20:51.95), Ashley Treadwell (32nd, 20:53.25) and Hailey Melville (20:58.67).
Franklin won the team title with 35 points, followed by Corvallis (46) and Hermiston (120).
In the boys race, Logan Springstead led Hermiston, placing 17th with a time of 17:05.39. He was followed by freshman Jaysen Rodriguez (26th, 17:23.62), Johnny Mills (30th, 17:27.51), Pedro Pacheco (34th, 17:55.65) and Grant Anderson (36th, 18:00.08).
The Bulldogs finished second in the team race with 117 points. Franklin won the team title with 19 points, placing their top five runners in the top six. Charlie North of Franklin won the race in a time of 15:52.55.
WALLOWA COUNTY INVITATIONAL — The Pendleton boys, led by James Thatcher, finished fourth in the team standings on Friday, Sept. 17.
Thatcher placed fourth in a time of 18:51.8, followed by Ethan Harrison (22nd, 20:22.1), Cahill Robinson (46th, 23:57.4), Ethan Hughbanks (49th, 24:15.8) and Andrew Williams (60th, 28:08.4).
Enterprise won the team title with 27 points. Pendleton had 135 points, and McLoughlin was seventh with 162.
Ethan Jones was the first Pioneer across the finish line, clocking a 20:56.2 in 27th place. He was followed by Derek Antonson (37th, 22:20.60), Gio Perez (45th, 23:42.20), Max Knifong (51st, 24:46.30) and Jack Lamb (61st, 29:01.60).
For Nixyaawii, Baron Moses was the first to finish (31st, 21:56.10), with Saint Schimmel 44th (23:39.3).
Also running, but not fielding complete teams were Umatilla and Riverside.
Quinn Funderburk led the Vikings, finishing 40th in a time of 23:06.40. He was followed by Alexis Aremeta (50th, 24:16.10), Tanner Prindle (55th, 25:19) and Miles Franks (57th, 25:50.10).
The Pirates were led by Michael Harris, who was 43rd (23:38.5). William Harris (56th, 25:47) was next, followed by Devon Wiltberger (62nd, 29:38.20) and Liam Heideman (66th, 31:31.7).
In the girls race, Pendleton finished fifth with 114 points, La Grande won the team title with 41 points, led by champion Emily Tubbs, who ran a 21:12.
Riverside’s Caelyn Pullen was the top local finisher, coming in 17th place with a time of 24:44.
For the Bucks, Melissa Tune led the team with a 23rd-place finish in a time of 27:13.70. She was followed by Delainey Coiner (25th, 27:31.40), Tori Estrada (30th, 29:09.20), Halona Demary Lewis (33rd, 29:48.80) and Kylee Nelson (36th, 31:20.50).
Also running for Riverside were Aunika Partlow (34th, 30:16.10) and Jimena Ponce (35th, 30:43.40).
Nixyaawii had two runners competing — Keyen Singer (26th, 28:05.90) and Sophie Bronson (29th, 29:08).
Dacceli Gonzalez led Umatilla, finishing 28th in a time of 28:51.70. Andrea Encisco was 39th (31:56.60).
Prep boys soccer
CATLIN GABEL 8, RIVERSIDE 0 — The Eagles shut out the Pirates in a highly anticipated nonleague match.
Catlin Gable is 5-0 this season and has outscored opponents 36-1.
Riverside (4-1), which suffered its first loss, had only allowed two goals in four games before Saturday.
College women’s soccer
COLUMBIA BASIN 6, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — Kaitlin Maddison, Kassadi Suitonu and Camryn Thoreson each scored two goals to lead the Hawks to an NWAC East home win over the Timberwolves.
Blue Mountain Community College goalkeeper Isabela Monaco finished with four saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.