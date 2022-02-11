HERMISTON — Kate Heideman scored 10 of 17 points in the fourth quarter as Hermiston held off University on Friday, Feb. 11 in the first round of the MCC/GSL District 8 Basketball Tournament.
“She hit some shots when we needed them in crunch time,” Hermiston coach Jay Ego said. “It was a good win. At times we played really well. There was a stretch in the fourth where we missed three or four free throws in a row and were pushing the rock uphill a little bit.”
The Bulldogs will host the winner of Saturday’s Ferris-Southridge game on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
“We were fortunate to play a day early,” Ego said. “I’m going to Spokane to watch that game.”
The Titans, who trailed 48-33 going into the fourth quarter, pulled within 55-51 with 2:30 remaining in the game.
Heideman put together a five-point run down the stretch to give her team a little breathing room.
Hermiston led just 16-14 after the first quarter, then went on a 17-6 run in the second to pull away.
The Titans staged a comeback in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 20-17, but they fell short in the end.
Ellie Heideman led the Bulldogs with 19 points, while Bailey Young added 11 and Izzy Simmons, who missed six games with an ankle injury, had six.
“Ellie is really figuring some things out,” Ego said. “She is super hard to guard right now. Izzy didn’t shoot really well, but she is getting her legs back. It was really hard on her not being able to play.”
Cameron Roberts led University with 12 points, while Eliannah Ramirez added nine.
PENDLETON 48, REDMOND 36 — Muriel Hoisington had 14 points six assists and six steals to help the Bucks to an Intermountain Conference road win over the Panthers.
“They played us tough tonight, but we were able to basically grind out a win,” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said. “It wasn’t the prettiest game, but a road win late in the season is always a good win.”
The Bucks jumped out to a 12-6 lead after the first quarter, and extended their lead to 23-14 at the half.
Avery Krigbaum added seven points for Pendleton, while Daisy Jenness, in her first game this season, had six rebounds and four points.
Carson Castrow led the Panthers with 10 points.
LA GRANDE 46, MCLOUGHLIN 37 — Madi Perkins tossed in 17 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Pioneers dropped a Great Oregon League road game to the Tigers.
Tied at 25-25 after three quarters, the Tigers went on a 21-12 scoring spree to pull away for the win.
Kayle Collman scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter for La Grande. Grace Neer also scored 10 points for the Tigers.
Emma Leber added 13 points for Mac-Hi (7-9, 2-4 GOL).
HEPPNER 40, WESTON-MCEWEN 26 — Zandra Masterson had a game-high 12 points — on four 3-pointers — to lead the Mustangs to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the TigerScots.
Heppner led 24-8 at the half only to see W-M claw its way back to within 29-21 with one quarter to play.
Hadlie Natin added 10 points for the Mustangs (8-12, 3-8 BMC), who will finish the regular season Saturday, hosting Pilot Rock.
Kelsey Graham and Dalana Picard each had seven points for W-M (9-14, 2-9), which will play at Enterprise on Saturday.
IONE/ARLINGTON 56, SHERMAN 37 — Hailey Heideman had 16 points, and the Cardinals finished the regular season with a dominating win over the Huskies in Big Sky League play.
Sherman opened the game with a 12-11 lead after the first quarter, but I/A responded with a 45-25 run over the next three quarters to put the game away.
Freshman Najiah Knight added 11 points for the Cardinals, who are 14-4 overall and 8-1 in BSL play.
Kaelex Peters led the Huskies with 14 points — all in the first half.
NIXYAAWII 79, PINE EAGLE 18 — The Golden Eagles finished their Old Oregon League season with an 11-0 record after beating the visiting Spartans.
Every player on the Nixyaawii roster scored, led by Mersayus Hart’s 18 points. Sophie Bronson added 17 points for the Golden Eagles (21-4 overall), who led 48-14 at the half.
The Spartans were held to four points in the second half, and were scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Taylor Cochell led Pine Eagle with five points.
Boys basketball
REDMOND 80, PENDLETON 57 — Andy Oja had a team-high 15 points, but the Bucks fell short in their Intermountain Conference road game with the Panthers.
Redmond got off to a hot start, outscoring the Bucks 25-15 in the first quarter. Pendleton was unable to put a dent in the deficit.
Redmond’s 6-foot-8 junior Evan Otten did a lot of damage inside, scoring a game-high 30 points.
Gauge Rueber and Ben Jennings each added 11 points for Pendleton (1-18, 0-7 IMC).
IONE/ARLINGTON 52, SHERMAN 42 — The Cardinals found themselves in a bit of trouble against the Huskies, but used strong second and fourth quarters to pick up a Big Sky League home win.
“We finally woke up long enough to get a win,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “That was as flat as we have looked. I never felt like we were going to lose the game, but we would go up eight points and they would cut it to four. It was like we were out of sync. People were forgetting what we are doing.”
The Cardinals won the East side of the BSL with a 9-0 record. They finished the regular season 18-0.
I/A will host a playoff game Wednesday, Feb. 16, against an opponent that will be decided Monday.
Carson Eynetich led the Cardinals with 15 points, seven assists and seven steals. Bryce Rollins added 14 pints, nine rebounds and three blocks, while Taylor Rollins added 14 points and 10 rebounds.
HEPPNER 68, WESTON-MCEWEN 61 — The Mustangs used a big third quarter to eke past the host TigerScots in Blue Mountain Conference play.
Heppner trailed 17-14 after the first quarter, but rallied to take a 36-31 lead at the half.
A 19-9 run by the Mustangs in the third, keyed by Joe Sherman’s six points, gave them a 55-40 advantage heading into the fourth.
Cameron Reich scored nine of his 19 points in the fourth quarter for the TigerScots, but they fell short in the end.
Kason Cimmiyotti led Heppner with 22 points, while Sherman added 15 and Brock Hisler 12.
Theo White added 14 points for W-M, while Kyren Miller had 12.
