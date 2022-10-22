HERMISTON — With a lot riding on the outcome of the match, Hermiston coach Megan Bunn went to her bench in the fifth set, and found the perfect player for the job.

Freshman Lucie Nguyen, who had not stepped on the court during the match, entered the game with Southridge holding a 7-6 lead. Nguyen served the next nine consecutive points to lead the Bulldogs to a 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 25-27, 25-9 Mid-Columbia Conference win on Saturday, Oct. 22.

