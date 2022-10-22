HERMISTON — With a lot riding on the outcome of the match, Hermiston coach Megan Bunn went to her bench in the fifth set, and found the perfect player for the job.
Freshman Lucie Nguyen, who had not stepped on the court during the match, entered the game with Southridge holding a 7-6 lead. Nguyen served the next nine consecutive points to lead the Bulldogs to a 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 25-27, 25-9 Mid-Columbia Conference win on Saturday, Oct. 22.
“We needed someone to come in and serve, be consistent and play the back row,” Bunn said. “She has a great attitude and knows what she has to do. I’m proud of her stepping up tonight.”
The Bulldogs and Suns have identical 3-12 records, and split their matches this season. The top three 3A teams advance to the postseason. Hermiston will finish the regular season Thursday at Chiawana, while Southridge is at Kamiakin.
In the first set, the teams were tied five times, the last being 15-15 when Hermiston took the lead for good.
The Bulldogs had a 23-16 lead before Desany Ortega put her serve into the net.
Southridge’s Terryne Gant served four consecutive points to pull the Suns within 23-21 before Hermiston’s Kaylee Elliott tipped the ball past the block for a 24-21 lead.
Karsyn Botefuhr sailed her ensuing serve into the net on set point, but the Suns’ Natalie Smith did the same, giving the Bulldogs the win.
The Suns took the second set, taking the lead for good at 6-5. The Bulldogs would get as close as 14-13 and 18-16, but could never pull ahead.
Hermiston overcame 10 unforced errors in the third set for the win. The Bulldogs had a 9-1 lead after Izzy Simmons reeled off six consecutive points. Unforced errors and good serving by the Suns got them back in the set. Elliott served the final two points of the set, while Simmons laid down a kill on set point for the win.
Hermiston opened the fourth set with another big lead, this time 6-1 with Ayden Hagel serving five consecutive points.
The Suns rallied to even the score, and took their first lead at 16-15. With the score tied at 25-25, Karlie Logan served the final two points for the Suns, with Gant putting down the final kill for the win.
“Unfortunately, we let a few unforced errors take control of our game,” Bunn said. “We got in a rut and couldn’t get a good pass.”
Piper Roberts led the Bulldogs with 12 kills and two blocks, while Simmons had 11 kills and five aces, Elliott and Carolyn Follett nine kills each, and Camryn Hagel 22 digs.
2A Blue Mountain Conference
Grant Union topped Stanfield 25-18, 25-22, 25-21 to win the district title in John Day.
“Congrats to Grant Union,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “They are playing well and peaking at the right time. Overall, we’re happy to be headed into the state playoffs again and look forward to making a push into the state tournament.”
Zuri Reeser led the Tigers (15-8) with 11 kills, 11 digs and eight assists, while Mykael Graham handed out 11 assists, Mazie Reeser had seven kills 11 digs and three aces, and Kylee Jackson five kills and four blocks.
The Tigers beat Weston-McEwen 24-26, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19 to reach the championship match.
“Took us a bit to get rolling against Weston, but we gained some momentum and came away with the victory, so we’re happy about that,” Ganvoa said.
The TigerScots (15-11) opened play with a 25-20, 22-25, 25-10, 25-20 win over Heppner (15-12) to advance to meet Stanfield.
“We played hard today and got a great victory over Heppner and played Stanfield very tough,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “I'm really pleased with the progress that we’re making and we are looking forward to our first state game next Saturday.”
Against the TigerScots, Zuri Reeser had 19 kills, 18 digs and 20 assists, while Graham had 24 assists and 13 digs, Mazie Reeser 14 kills and 17 digs, Jackson 23 digs and seven kills, and Lauren Putnam nine kills and four blocks.
On the day, Genna Robinson led the TigerScots with 24 kills and 11 blocks, while Addie Perkins had 28 assists, 17 digs, 12 kills and nine aces. Lily Lindsey added 30 digs and 18 kills, Kylie Thornton 29 assists and 19 digs, Lirian Holden 41 digs, and Delaynee Angell 11 aces.
While GU, Stanfield and Weston-McEwen all earned automatic berths to state, Heppner will have to wait to find out if they will be granted one of the at-large berths.
“We struggled getting going today and it really hurt us,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “We came together in the second set, but couldn’t carry the momentum forward.”
Against W-M, Ava Gerry had eight kills and seven digs, Dara Teeman and 27 assists and nine digs, Hallee Hisler seven kills and two blocks, Morgan Cutsforth 20 digs and nine kills, and Hailey Wenberg 17 digs.
1A Big Sky League
Ione/Arlington split its matches, beating Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler before dropping the district championship match to South Wasco County at The Dalles High School.
The Cardinals will play at Central Christian on Wednesday in the first round of the 1A state tournament.
Against the Rattlers, I/A got eight kills from Najiah Knight in a 25-18, 25-9, 25-13 victory. Calli Troutman added seven kills, while Sunned Calvillo was 16 of 16 from the service line.
“We played a solid game,” I/A coach Dawn Eynetich said. “We kept them out of system a lot, which really helped us. We moved well, communicated well and just attacked the ball.”
The Cardinals (19-5) lost the title match 25-16, 25-16, 25-23 to the Redsides.
“We struggled at the service line and that really hurt us in this match,” Eynetich said. “We have some things to work on and will be ready to take on Central Christian. We have already played them this season and have a good idea of what to expect.”
Troutman had 12 kills, while Knight had five.
1A Old Oregon League
Echo finished second to Powder Valley at the district tournament at Baker High School.
Both schools earned a trip to the 1A state tournament, with the Cougars hosting Crosshill Christian on Wednesday in the first round.
The Badgers beat the Cougars 21-25, 31-29, 25-14, 25-11 in the title match.
Nevaeh Thew had 15 kills, 12 assists and two blocks, while Lily Wallis had 38 digs, 17 assists and seven kills, and Morgan Hendrix 29 digs and six kills.
The Cougars (14-8) opened the day with a 24-26, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23, 15-9 victory over Imbler.
Thew led Echo with 15 kills and eight blocks, while Wallis had nine kills and 22 assists, Halee Holman 35 digs, and Hendrix 25 digs.
Imbler beat Nixyaawii 25-12, 25-17, 25-19 in a loser-out match.
Prep girls soccer
FOUR RIVERS 2, ECHO/STANFIELD 1 — The Cougars finished the Special District 5 regular season with a loss to visiting Falcons.
Kiki Nasario scored the lone goal for the Cougars (5-5-1 SD5).
“Emily Hancock missed a penalty shot that would have put us up 2-0 in the first half,” Echo/Stanfield coach Eddy Ramos said. “The girls played hard. Had a lot of shot opportunities but couldn’t finish. Four Rivers played tough and just played a better game.”
College men’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 2, WENATCHEE VALLEY 2 — Moises Lopez Carrillo and Jesus Ruiz Alvarez scored first-half goals for the Timberwolves, who had to hold in the second half to forge a tie with the visiting Knights in NWAC East action.
WV scored twice in a span of 1 minute, 13 seconds in the second half to tie the score at two. Goals were scored by Ian Quinquina and Osvaldo Acevedo.
BMCC goalkeeper Anthony Lemus finished with five saves.
The Timberwolves (5-3-3) slipped to third in the East standings.
College women’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 3, WENATCHEE VALLEY 0 — The Timberwolves broke a four-game losing streak with an NWAC East home victory over the Knights.
Shyann Lamb, Ryane Mattox and Aeryn Elder scored for BMCC (4-10-0), while Elder and Seanee Still combined for the shutout in goal.
