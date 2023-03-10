HERMISTON — The Hermiston lacrosse team opened its season Friday, March 10, with a 9-5 loss to Mountain View, Idaho, at Kennison Field.
“Mountain View is one of the top teams in Idaho,” Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold said. “It was nice to start the season off seeing a good and different team. They were pretty solid. The guys played their hearts out. They left it all out on the field.”
Kellen Young led the Bulldogs with four goals, while Paul Schulz scored one.
Hermiston led 3-1 at the half, but could not keep up the intensity.
“We just ran out of gas,” Arnold said. “We had a couple of guys banged up. We are pretty young (3 seniors, 3 juniors, 14 sophomores, 4 freshmen), but our sophomores got quite a bit of time last year.”
The Bulldogs are back in action Tuesday at Selah.
Boys golf
KENNEWICK INVITE — Hermiston freshman Colby Lerten shot a 72 and tied for 13th to lead the Bulldogs to 11th place in the team standings at the par-66 Zintel Creek Golf Course in Kennewick.
“It was a bit cold and windy at the beginning, but the rain stopped and the boys played well and enjoyed the round,” Hermiston coach Steve Utter said.
Ben Jones of Mead was the medalist with a 2-under 64.
Mead won the team title with a 267, while Richland was second with a 289, and Kamiakin third with a 291. Hermiston had a combined 347.
Lerten tied with three other players with a 72. Also for Hermiston, Cody Adams tied for 33rd with an 80, while Brycen Jones shot a 97, Jaydn Davis had a 98, and Ryan Rettkowski had a 113.
“Colby’s short game and putting saved him strokes today,” Utter said. “Cody played well and managed his round. It was his best round as a Bulldog. The team is continuing to improve and are having fun.”
Hermiston back in action Tuesday at the Walla Walla Country Club.
Girls golf
HANFORD HIGH INVITE — Nadalie Cannell shot an 81 and tied for sixth to lead Hermiston at Horn Rapids Golf Course in Richland.
Mariela Eliason shot a 103, while Kyra Tolan had a 112. The Bulldogs did not have enough players to qualify for team scoring.
Southridge’s Jillian Hui earned medalist honors with a 69, followed by Brooke Bloom of Mead (73), Riley Brandt of Southridge (77), and Amanda Nguyen of Lewis & Clark and Liv Davenport of Kamiakin, who each shot a 79.
Southridge won the team title with a 237, with Lewis & Clark second at 254, Mead third at 265, and Kennewick fourth with a 266.
Hermiston back in action Tuesday at the Walla Walla Country Club.
