HERMISTON — In their final game of the regular season, the Hermiston Bulldogs eked out a 7-5 win over Richland on Friday, May 6 at Kennison Field.
The Bombers scored the first goal of the game just 1:11 into the action. Hermiston’s Andrew Guerrero tied the score five minutes later, then scored early in the second quarter to give the Bulldogs the lead.
The Bulldogs took a 4-3 lead at the half as Carson Bradshaw scored right before the break.
Hermiston came out in the second half and quickly added two more goals by Frankie Trevino and Vinny Trevino for a 6-3 lead.
Richland would score once more before a lightning delay halted the game for 30 minutes with 9 minutes remaining on the clock and the Bulldogs leading 6-4.
Bradshaw and Guerrero each had two goals, and Nick Purswell accounted for Hermiston’s other goal.
Jasper Hardy had eight saves in goals as the Bulldogs improved to 12-1 overall.
“It was a tough game,” Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold said. “Richland has a really good program, but our defense is very good.”
The Bulldogs will host Mt. Spokane at 11 a.m. Saturday in a 3A state play-in game.
Softball
PENDLETON 4-5, RIDGEVIEW 3-6 — Sauren Garton struck out 18, and went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and a triple, to help the Bucks beat the Ravens in the first game of a key Intermountain Conference doubleheader in Redmond.
The Ravens got three runs off Garton in the bottom of the seventh inning, but she struck out two of the last three batters to end the game.
The Bucks scored two ikey runs in the top of the seventh, one off an RBI-single by Melanie Boatman, and an RBI-triple by Garton.
In the second game, the Ravens handed the Bucks their first IMC loss. The game was halted in the fifth inning because of rain.
Pendleton (18-2 overall, 10-1 IMC) held a 5-4 lead after four innings, but the Ravens (11-9, 7-4) scored twice on passed balls in the bottom of the fifth.
Jaden Samp and Chloe Taber hit doubles for the Bucks, while Boatman hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning.
Baseball
RIDGEVIEW 11, PENDELTON 4 — The Ravens broke a 4-4 tie with one run in the sixth inning, then added six more for good measure in the seventh to hand the visiting Bucks a loss in the opening game of their Intermountain Conference doubleheader.
The Bucks scored three runs off bases-loaded walks in the first inning, and a Karson Lani double sent Jace Otteson across the plate in the fifth.
Colin Primus went 2-for-4 with a double for the Bucks, while Andrew Demianew hit a triple.
The second game was halted in the middle of the fourth inning because of rain. The game will resume Tuesday in Pendleton where it left off, followed by the third game of the series.
BURNS 20-11, IRRIGON 7-1 — The Hilanders pounded out 12 hits and took advantage of 10 errors in beating the visiting Knights in the first game of their Eastern Oregon League doubleheader.
Irrigon (7-9 overall, 5-5 EOL) had seven runs on seven hits — including doubles by Boyd Davis and Brayden Locey.
Braden Swindlehurst and Easton Kemper each drove in three runs for Burns 16-6, 9-1).
In the second game, the Knights got on the board first with a run in the top of the first innings, only to see the Hilanders scored five in the bottom of the inning.
Burns added three more runs in the third and two in the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.
Frank Chapa and Davis had hits for the Knights. Braden Atkins scored their lone run on an error.
Garrett Johnson pitched five innings for Burns, allowing one run on two hits, and struck out four. Jaden Tiller hit a three-run home run in the third inning.
Boys soccer
HERMISTON 2, SOUTHRIDGE 0 — Gabriel Lara finished with five saves and shut out the Suns in their final Mid-Columbia conference match Thursday night in Kennewick.
Anthony Villegas scored 25 minutes into the game for the Bulldogs (8-8 MCC), who saw freshman Renee Medrano score at the 80-minute mark in the second half.
The Bulldogs will begin the MCC-GSL District 8 tournament at noon Saturday at Mead.
Track and field
Pendleton’s Andy Oja won both hurdle races, and Ben Jennings soared to victory in the long jump as the Bucks ran away with the boys team title with 127 points.
Baker was second with 105.5, while McLoughlin was fourth (46), Weston-McEwen was eighth (30.5), Umatilla 13th (16), Riverside 13th (16) and Stanfield/Echo was 21st (4).
Oja ran a personal best 39.95 seconds in the 300 hurdles, and turned in a winning time of 15.24 in the 110 hurdles.
Jenning went 20-3 to win the long jump, and his older brother Sam won the javelin with a toss of 208 feet.
Pendleton sophomore Nathan Neveau won the shot put with a mark of 48-3, and added a win in the discus with a throw of 143-3. Teammate Drew Reyburn won the high jump with a height of 6 feet.
W-M’s Alex McIntyre dominated the 3,000 field, winning in a time of 9:45.83, nearly 18 seconds faster than the second-place man.
Riverside’s Pedro Chavez won the 200 with a PR of 23.48.
In the 800, Pendleton’s James Thatcher was second (2:02.61), just a whisker ahead of McIntyre (2:02.69).
Mac-Hi’s Shaq Badillo finished third in the shot put (42-9) and fifth in the discus (118-0).
Pendleton’s Reilly Lovercheck dominated the girls' meet, winning the 110 hurdles with a PR of 16.29 seconds, the 300 hurdles (48.16), the long jump (16-0 1/4) and the triple jump with a PR of 37-7.
Kelsey Lovercheck won the pole vault with a height of 9-6, while Jamie Gau was fourth in the high jump (5-0).
Umatilla’s Taylor Durfey won the shot put (36-2 1/5), was second in the discus with a PR of 105-4, and finished the day with a fourth-place finish in the javelin (101-10 1/2).
Baker won the girls team title with 110 points, edging Pendleton by one-half point. Weston-McEwen was seventh (47.5), Stanfield/Echo was ninth (37), Umatilla was 10th (33), Riverside 11th (29) and McLoughlin 15th (12).
PIRATE INVITE — Ione’s Cedrick Dayandante finished second in the 100 (12.45), 200 (28.35) and the long jump (15-9) to lead the Cardinals in Bickleton.
Lewkus Burright added second-place finishes in the discus (108-7) and javelin (118-6), and was fifth in the shot put (33-9).
Thomas Rudolf was third in the 200 (30.18) and seventh in the 100 (12:46), while Bryce Rollins was third in the discus (94-10 1/2) and sixth in the shot put (32-10).
