HERMISTON — Once Hermiston shook off its first-game jitters, the bats came to life and the runs were plentiful.
Sydney Stocker, Hailey South and Eliza Rodriguez had big hits for the Bulldogs en route to a 14-4 nonleague victory over Eisenhower in five innings on Tuesday, March 15.
“The girls had their first-game jitters going,” Hermiston coach Amy Stone said. “It was nice to see them get through that. They trusted their talent and what was going on.”
The Bulldogs and Cadets were tied 3-3 in the top of the second before Hermiston went to work.
Stocker hit what appeared to be an in-the-park home run in the bottom of the second, but it was ruled a single, and she came around and scored on a throwing error. Four runs scored and Hermiston took a 10-3 lead.
The Bulldogs added two more in the third and the route was on.
“The girls struggled a little bit with their small game at first, but they stepped up with their base running, we strung some hits together and made things happen,” Stone said.
Sophomore Ainsley Philippi got her first start Tuesday. She pitched three full innings and struck out three.
“She does a good job of letting her defense play behind her, which is a huge positive,” Stone said.
WESTON-MCEWEN 16, IRRIGON 1 (3) — The TigerScots jumped out to an 8-0 lead after two innings and never looked back in a nonleague road win over the Knights.
“I was really proud,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “At one time, we had four freshmen on the field. We started three freshmen. All-in-all, I thought we adjusted to playing together as a team. Their pitching was a little slower than what we are used to, so we had to make adjustments.”
Luna Dennett went 3-for-3 with four runs scored for the TigerScots, while Genna Robinson hit a double with three RBIs, and Madison Shell had two hits and scored twice.
Hailey Stallings got the start, throwing a no-hitter through two innings, and striking out five. Freshman Cara Freels threw the third inning, allowing one hit and striking out two.
“I thought she did pretty good,” Griggs said of Freels. “I didn’t know what to expect. She had pitched some ASA ball, but I didn’t know what she had.”
Priscilla Chapa had the Knights’ lone hit — a single in the third inning.
“Honestly, I was proud of Irrigon,” Griggs said. “They once had a proud heritage. This is a start from the bottom for them after not having a team last year.”
ECHO/STANFIELD 19, RIVERSIDE 0 (3) — First-year coach Saul Castro didn’t know what to expect from the Cougars when he took over the program. So far, he has not been disappointed.
“They are really talented and have a lot of speed,” he said. “They are learning the new system that we run. Good thing they are buying what we are selling.”
Taylor Longhorn went 4-for-4 with a triple, a double and five RBIs for the Cougars, while Alexis Shelby hit two doubles, scored three runs and drove in three runs. Faith McCarty added a triple, a double and three RBIs, and Neveah Thew had two RBIs and scored twice.
In the circle, Zuri Reeser and Zoe Ramos combined on a four-hitter.
PILOT ROCK 19, UMATILLA 5 (5) — Kyella Picard hit a grand slam in the third inning to stake the Rockets to an 11-0 lead in the middle of the third inning, and the Vikings failed to answer as Pilot Rock picked up a nonleague road win.
“We were down 3-0 with two outs in the third, then we had a couple of walks and a couple of errors,” Umatilla coach Erick Olson said. “We can hang for an inning or two, then we have an inning we can’t get out of.”
Aiva Ellis went 2-for-2 with three runs scored for the Rockets, who also took advantage of 16 walks.
For the Vikings, Braelyn Cragun hit a double, and Thalia Trujillo went 2-for-3, with two RBIs.
Baseball
WESTON-MCEWEN 15, IRRIGON 2 (6) — Blane Peal threw three innings, striking out 8, to lead the TigerScots to a nonleague road win over the Knights.
Willie Cain went 4-for-5 with four RBIs for W-M, while Sean Roggiero had three hits and three RBIs.
“We got on them early,” W-M coach Shawn Pierce said. “Blane pitched really well. He worked hard in the offseason and is really committed.”
Braden Atkins and Spencer Stewart hit singles for the Knights.
PILOT ROCK 26, UMATILLA 0 (4) — The Rockets piled on the runs early and often in handing the host Vikings a nonleague loss.
“This will be a reloader,” Umatilla coach Jon Garrett said. “We have one returning pitcher (Frank Monahan), and we didn’t hit at all. We had one hit and they spread it all over the field.”
Pilot Rock, which scored nine runs in the second and 12 in the fourth, had 12 hits, and took advantage of 13 walks.
Chase Corwin led the Rockets, going 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs. Wyatt Stillman also went 3-for-4, with a triple and two RBIs.
Sophomore Austin Ford got the start, striking out six. He also hit a triple, scored four runs and drove in three runs.
Boys soccer
HERMISTON 3, HANFORD 0 — The Bulldogs opened Mid-Columbia Conference play with a road win over the Falcons.
Sam Cadenas scored the first goal for Hermiston, while freshman Renee Medrano scored goals in each half of the game.
"Solid defensive effort to get the the shutout," Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. "It was a good win and a good way to start our conference campaign."
