HERMISTON — Hermiston used six pins, and took advantage of three forfeits to hand Southridge a 54-24 Mid-Columbia Conference loss on Thursday, Dec. 16.
With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 3-0 in the MCC standings.
Daniel Garza had the quickest pin of the night for the Bulldogs, taking care of Jacob Rodrick in 42 seconds.
Hermiston’s Aiden Favorite had a tough matchup with Southridge’s Devin Boone, but he came away with a second-round pin in 2:58.
Also picking up pins for the Bulldogs were Jaysen Rodriguez (132), Hunter Dyer (145), Michael Ramirez (220), and Sam Cadenas (285).
Cadenas, who has been at 220 the past two years, bumped up a weight class, and Hermiston coach Kyle Larson said his big man has found a new spot.
The Suns forfeited matches at 106 pounds, 160 and 182.
Southridge’s Jonathan Lowe, who won the Othello Tournament last weekend, pinned Tama Tuia in 3:04 at 170 pounds.
The Bulldogs will wrestle in the Tri-State tournament Friday and Saturday at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
In the girls bout, Hermiston beat Southridge 42-30, as both teams took advantage of a handful of forfeits.
Southridge’s Samantha Kirby won the first contested match at 115 pounds, pinning Hermiston’s Kyleigh Wilson in 30 seconds.
Lexi Gideon followed at 120 with a pin over Hermiston’s Jocilyn Morrison in 5:03.
Hermiston’s Elena Flores pinned Ava Hodges in 40 seconds at 130, and Southridge’s Mattie Stayrook pinned Lorena Guardado in 23 seconds.
In the final match, Hermiston’s Natalie Atilano pinned Xena Morrison in 1:45 at 145.
Girls basketball
CLARKSTON (WA) 64, PENDLETON 49 — Choe Taber poured in a game-high 27 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Bucks dropped a nonleague road game to the Bantams.
“In terms of effort and playing together, that is the best game we have played so far,” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said. “Clarkston had a few runs in the game where they scored in bunches — midway through the first quarter, coming out of halftime and then midway through the fourth quarter. Our girls kept fighting and pushing every possession, and we cut the lead to eight at the end of the third.”
The Bantams went on an 18-11 run in the fourth to pull away for good.
Taber, who hit six 3-pointers, also had seven rebounds. Jaden Samp added eight points for the Bucks, and Melanie Boatman had four rebounds.
“There were many things during this game that will make this bus ride home a little easier,” Porter said.
Maggie Ogden led the Bantams with 18 points, while Erika Pickett added 16 — 13 in the first half.
The Bucks will play Crater at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, in the Spartan Holiday Showcase in Corvallis.
RIVERSIDE 28, HEPPNER 24 — The Pirates, who trailed 24-12 heading into the fourth quarter, went on a 16-0 run in the final quarter to rally for a nonleague win over the host Mustangs.
Riverside’s Jasmin Lopez scored 10 of her game-high 13 points in the second half, while Layla Castillo scored all six of her points in the second half.
Yazeli Ayala and Marta Barajas each had four steals for the Pirates (5-3).
Heppner’s Zabrena Masterson scored all eight of her points in the first half for Heppner. She also finished with eight rebounds, and three steals.
Brooklynn Wilson led the Mustangs (2-4) with 10 points, while Hallee Hisler added four points and seven rebounds.
Boys basketball
HEPPNER 59, RIVERSIDE 27 — The Mustangs jumped out to a 15-6 lead after the first quarter, and the game was never in doubt from there.
Heppner, which improved to 6-1 on the season, led 31-13 over the visiting Pirates at the half, and a 19-10 run in the third quarter sealed the win.
Caden George led Heppner with 15 points, while Kason Cimmiyotti added 12 points and David Cribbs eight.
Riverside (4-3) got 11 points from Humberto Sanchez, and seven from Lucas Szasz.
College men’s basketball
SOUTH PUGET SOUND 80, BLUE MOUNTAIN 78 — The Clippers rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to hand the Timberwolves a loss at the NWAC Crossover Tournament in Vancouver, Washington.
BMCC led 33-18 at one point in the first half, and 36-24 at the half. The Timberwolves led 53-40 with 12:11 left in the game, then the tide started to turn in favor of the Clippers.
The Timberwolves were held scoreless for 3 minutes, while SPS went on a 12-0 run to pull within 53-52.
The Clippers took the lead for good with 6:27 remaining with a 3-pointer by Hayden Wakefield.
BMCC pulled within 80-78 with 14 seconds left on the clock with a 3-pointer by Kyan Thompson, but could not catch the Clippers.
Chad Napoleon led BMC with 21 points , eight rebounds and five assists, while Kash Lang added 17 points and four rebounds.
Justin Hicks had 21 points for SPS, while Mekhi Speller-Hale added 15 points and 11 rebounds.
