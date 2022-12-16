HERMISTON — Hermiston put together back-to-back 27-point quarters in the second half to beat Walla Walla 80-73 on Friday, Dec. 16, in Mid-Columbia Conference action at the Dawg House.
“We are a work in progress,” Hermiston coach Jay Ego said. “They are still working hard and pushing that rock uphill. Maybe we can start chasing it down the other side.”
The Bulldogs trailed 18-11 at the end of the first quarter, and 30-26 at the half.
Ellie Heideman scored 16 of her 20 points in the second half for Hermiston (1-2 MCC), while freshman Lucy Teegarden scored 12 of her 16 pints in the second half.
Izzy Simmons led the Bulldogs with 24 points, including three 3-pointers. She scored 12 of the Bulldogs’ 15 points in the second quarter.
“There were a lot of possessions and it was a fairly fast game,” Ego said. “We had a tough schedule to start the season, and I think that will help us in the end.”
Cami Martin led the Blue Devils (2-1 MCC) with 23 points, with Madison Reibel adding 13.
PENDLETON 53, BEND 50 — Josie Jenness scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter to help rally the Bucks to a win over the Lava Bears at Warburg Court
“The girls wanted this game and dug deep to get it done,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “I’m really proud of the way they responded. At one point, we were down 19 or 20, saw a couple of shots go in and built from there. They trusted each other and made enough of the right plays in the second half to win the game.”
Pendleton (3-4) trailed 16-6 after the first quarter and 33-17 at the half.
The Bucks turned the tables in the second half, going on a 14-11 run in the third, then used a 19-6 run in the fourth to secure the win.
Hailey Schmidt led the Bucks with 24 points — 10 in the third quarter — before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Melanie Boatman added seven points.
“Hailey caught fire and her energy lifted us,” Foster said. “Even after she fouled out, she led from the bench and our confidence stayed high on the court. We needed everything we got from everyone who played. It was a great team win.”
Peyton Smith led the Lava Bears (0-5) with 20 points, 16 of which came in the first half.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 54, WESTON-MCEWEN 46 — The Redsides turned a 37-36 lead after three quarters into a win over the TigerScot with a 17-10 run in the fourth quarter at Heppner High School.
SWC hit 9 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.
“The Redsides worked hard and outshot us at the free-throw line,” W-M coach Jeremy Wolf said.
W-M led 10-7 after the first quarter behind six points from Genna Robinson, and had a 26-23 lead at the half as Kelsey Graham scored nine of her 16 points in the first half.
The TigerScots hurt themselves in the final quarter, shooting 2 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Robinson added 14 points for W-M (2-3), while Julie Hull led SWC (5-1) with a game-high 22 points.
“Kelsey and Genna shined tonight, and our overall execution is improving,” Wolf said.
STANFIELD 49, MCLOUGHLIN 10 — Zuri Reeser scored 15 points — all in the first half — as the Tigers beat the visiting Pioneers.
Stanfield (7-1) led 32-0 at the half, and 47-3 after three quarters.
Mazie Reeser and Kylee Jackson added eight points each for the Tigers.
Madi Perkins and Abi Perkins led the Pioneers (2-6) with three points each.
CENTRAL LINN 48, HEPPNER — Maya Rowland scored a game-high 19 points, and the Cobras ran their record to 4-0 with a road win over the Mustangs.
Central Linn got out to a 14-3 lead after the first quarter and led 29-9 at the half.
Lily Nichols led Heppner (2-6) with six points, while Hadlee Hisler and Hailey Wenberg each added four.
Gemma Rowland added 12 points for the Cobras.
KLICKITAT/GLENWOOD 42, GRISWOLD 36 — Emma Patterson scored eight of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to help the Vandals to a road win over the Grizzlies at the Griswold Tournament in Helix.
“Great game,” Griswold coach Rory Simpson said. “Some late 3s by Klickitat gave them a sizable lead. We battled back but ran out of time.”
The teams were tied at 24-24 after three quarters, but an 18-12 run by K/G pushed it over the top.
Ellery Flerchinger led the Grizzlies (3-3) with 15 points, and scored all 10 of her team’s points in the second quarter. Elliana Boatright added eight points.
IONE/ARLINGTON 48, BICKLETON 16 — Najiah Knight scored a game-high 16 points as the Cardinals opened Big Sky League play with a road win over the Pirates.
The Cardinals ran out to a 22-1 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Delaney Stefani added 10 points for I/A (3-2, 1-0 BSL), while Analisa Valdez and Victoria De La Torre each had seven points.
Maddie Andrews led the Pirates with eight points.
RIVERDALE 31, RIVERSIDE 10 — The Mavericks ran their record to 7-1 with a home win over the Pirates.
“With Crystal (Sanchez) out with a concussion and Julie (Magana) getting hurt, we couldn’t generate any offense,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said. “We played good defense.”
Aleydis Torres led the Pirates (3-6) with four points.
Abby Zurasky had nine points to lead the Mavericks.
Boys basketball
BEND 71, PENDLETON 23 — The Lava Bears ended a four-game losing streak to the Bucks with a nonleague home win.
“We didn’t get off the bus ready to play and that can’t happen if we want to accomplish our goal,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “Back to work. Next week will be key for us to move forward.”
It was all Lava Bears in the first quarter, who took a 25-7 lead over the Bucks.
Bend led 42-11 at the half, 60-15 after three, and cruised from there. There was a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Lyle Soaring Eagle led the Bucks (4-4) with five points, while Max Chapman added four. Pendleton played without Gauge Rueber, who is out sick.
“We haven’t had our full team since Game 1,” Murphy said. “No excuses though, we have to play better.”
Caden Dornhecker had a game-high 16 points for the Lava Bears (2-4), while Ben Keown added 14 points.
WALLA WALLA 82, HERMISTON 56 — Blake Peterson had 17 points, including five 3-pointers, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Bulldogs dropped a Mid-Columbia Conference home game to the Blue Devils.
Walla Walla had a 36-28 lead at the half, then used a 24-13 run in the third quarter to pull away for good.
Isaac Corey added 15 points for Hermiston, while Grant Olsen had 11.
Ken Higgins had a game-high 21 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Will Sullivan and Dane Gardea each had 17.
WESTON-MCEWEN 79, SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 73 — The TigerScots went on a 14-8 run in overtime to knock off the previously undefeated Redsides at Heppner High School.
Tied at 65-65 at the end of regulation, W-M got four points from Kyren Mitchell and three each from Easton Berry and Cameron Reich in the extra period to help seal the win.
W-M led 34-33 at the half, and the Redsides outscored the TigerScots 32-31 in the second half.
Bryson Choin led W-M (4-1) with a game-high 30 points and 11 rebounds, while Reich had 17 points, Berry 11 points and 11 assists, and Ben Hubbard six points and 10 rebounds.
Ian Ongers led SWC (6-1) with 27 points, while Jason Hull had 17 and James Best 13.
STANFIELD 51, MCLOUGHLIN 45 — Landon Bailey scored a game-high 18 points to help the Tigers to a home win over the Pioneers.
Bailey scored 13 of his points in the first half as the Tigers jumped out to a 30-23 lead at the half.
Mac-Hi went on a 17-9 run in the fourth quarter, but came up short in the end.
Jesus Arellano added seven points for Stanfield (7-1), while Connor Logan, Brodie Braithwaite and Pablo Arellano all had six points.
Raj Singh led the Pioneers (2-6) with 16 points, while Giovanni Sandoval and Cooper Waltermire each had eight.
HEPPNER 56, CENTRAL LINN 50 — The Mustangs used a 19-6 run in the third quarter to rally for a home win over the Cobras.
Central Linn led 29-24 at the half, but Heppner took a 43-35 lead after the third, then held on for the win.
Trevor Nichols led the Mustangs (7-1) with 18 points and six rebounds, while David Cribbs added 16 points and three steals, and Tucker Ashbeck eight points and seven rebounds.
Bren Schneiter had a game-high 23 points for the Cobras (3-1), who suffered their first loss.
Wrestling
Pendleton dominated the lower and middle weights to pick up a 45-33 road win over Banks.
Ethan Zimmerman (120), Owen Golter (132), Jack Lieuallen (160), Aidan Perkins (170), Dakota Malin (182) and Nathan Neveau (285) all won by fall for the Bucks.
Pendleton’s Vance Nelson earned a 7-1 decision over Owen Turner at 138, and Dawson Tremper picked up a forfeit at 113.
The Bucks will wrestle at the Liberty Invitational on Saturday in Hillsboro.
College men’s basketball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 100, GRAYS HABOR 35 — The Timberwolves had six players in doubles figures as they cruised to a win over the Chokers at the BMCC Crossover Tournament in Pendleton.
Chap Napoleon and Josiah Cruz led BMCC (6-3) with 14 points each, while former Pendleton standout Tyler Newsom had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Kyan Thompson 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Jeshua Hardie led the Chokers with 16 points.
College women’s basketball
CHEMEKETA 63, BLUE MOUNTAIN 52 — The Storm rolled to a 29-17 lead at the half, then withstood a Timberwolves’ rally in the second half to hold on for the win in Salem.
Lexi Roberton had 10 of her 12 points in the fourth quarter for BMCC. Shyann Lamb came off the bench to lead BMCC with 13 points and four rebounds.
Jenna Glenzel led the Storm with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
