HERMISTON — It was a comeback for the ages — and a trip to the 3A state basketball tournament — for Hermiston.
The Bulldogs, who rallied twice from large deficits, went on a 26-7 run in the fourth quarter to hand Ferris a 50-46 semifinals loss Tuesday, Feb. 15 in the Mid-Columbia Conference/Greater Spokane League District 8 Tournament.
“That was the game plan,” Hermiston coach Jay Ego joked. “Give them two really good leads, then give the crowd some excitement. As far as a program win, that will be something they will look back on. We will never be out of a game. It’s a big moment for our program.”
The Bulldogs (13-9) advance to the title game Friday against Mead at Spokane Arena. Both teams advance to the 3A state tournament March 2-5 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.
“That’s what made this a really big win,” Ego said. “Had we lost, we would have had to win two more games to go to state. Mead (21-0) is a really good team. Their closest game all year was 51-39.”
Ferris (17-5) stormed out to a 19-2 lead after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs were able to pull within 23-17 at the half.
“They defended pretty well, we missed a lot of shots and they hit everything,” Ego said. “One kid (Elliot Hencz) had three 3s in the first and had 11 of their 19 points.”
In the third, Hermiston worked to cut the deficit to 25-24, but the Saxons closed out the period on a 14-0 run for a 39-24 advantage.
That’s when the fun started for Hermiston.
Izzy Simmons scored 14 of her 20 points in the fourth, including baskets that tied the game at 46, and another to give the Bulldogs a 48-46 lead.
“Izzy got a defense rebound with about 15 seconds left to get the go-ahead basket,” Ego said. Mentally, she really needed this game tonight.”
With 4 seconds left in the game, Katelyn Heideman drained two free throws for a 50-46 advantage. Heideman scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter.
“Feb. 7 was the first time since Jan. 2 that we have had everyone back together,” said Ego, whose team has dealt with injuries. “They are getting their legs and their chemistry together. A win like that goes a long way in confidence and excitement.”
Ellie Heideman added eight points for the Bulldogs, including a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
Kacey Spink added 12 points for the Saxons, who finished their season 16-5.
CROOK COUNTY 51, PENDLETON 42 — The Bucks gave the second-ranked Cowboys all they could handle, but Crook County was able to fend off Pendleton down the stretch to pick up an Intermountain Conference road win.
“We played hard the entire game.” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said. “The final score was not reflective of how close the game actually was. I am very proud of my girls for the effort they played with tonight.”
The Bucks were in the game from the start, trailing just 11-8 after the first quarter, and 28-23 at the half.
“Our message to the team was we obviously can play with the best teams in the state,” Porter said. “Take a positive away from this loss and let’s build on that.”
Daisy Jenness led the Bucks with 11 points, five rebounds and three steals. Muriel Hoisington added eight points and three steals, while Olivia Corbett chipped in seven points, six rebounds and three steals.
Grace Brooks led the Cowboys with 18 points.
MCLOUGHLIN 46, ONTARIO 13 — Darby Rhoads scored 11 points, and the Pioneer dismantled the visiting Tigers in the first round of the Greater Oregon League district tournament.
“Her shot has come around and she’s a heck of a defender,” Mac-Hi coach Chris Bryant said of Rhoads.
Mac-Hi will play at La Grande on Thursday.
The Pioneers jumped out to a 17-4 lead in the first quarter and never let up.
“My starters only played about 10 of the game,” Bryant said.
Mac-Hi led 32-8 at the half, and held the Tigers scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Emma Leber added eight points for the Pioneers, while Rylee Herndon added six.
Ruby Rocha led Ontario with four points.
ECHO 63, DUFUR 35 — The Cougars moved into the semifinals of the Big Sky League district playoffs with a home win over the Rangers in a loser-out game.
Echo will play at Trout Lake on Thursday.
The Cougars wasted no time in making sure they would survive to play another day, opening the game with a 25-4 lead in the first quarter. They led 32-16 at the half, and outscored the Rangers 31-19 in the second half.
Faith McCarty led the Cougars (15-4) with 22 points, and Sydney Bracher added 18 as Echo ran its win streak to six games.
Brooke Beachamp led Dufur (8-6) with 11 points.
RIVERSIDE 43, IRRIGON 14 — Jasmin Lopez scored a game-high 14 points, and the Pirates closed out their season with an Eastern Oregon League home win over the Knights.
Riverside took a 14-2 lead in the first quarter and cruised from there.
Marta Barajas and Yazeli Ayala each added seven points for the Pirates, who ended their season 10-11 overall and 3-7 in the EOL.
Nia Seastone and Melissa Leon each scored four points to lead the Knights (4-18, 0-10).
Boys basketball
UNIVERSITY 88, HERMISTON 60 — Grant Olsen scored 14 of his 25 points in the second half, but the host Bulldogs had no answer for the Titans’ big men in the middle in suffering a loss in the Mid-Columbia Conference/Greater Spokane League District 8 Tournament.
“I’m very proud of them,” Hermiston coach Romaine Smith said of his team. “They could have easily given up this year. I never felt a day at practice where the kids wanted to quit. We have a good group coming back.”
The Bulldogs finish their season with a 4-19 record.
University took a 22-18 lead after the first quarter, then used a 24-15 run in the second for a 46-33 lead at the half. The Titans outscored the Bulldogs 42-27 in the second half.
Shane Skidmore, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half for the Titans.
“Their big guys played their parts really well,” Smith said. “We have to be a better rebounding team.”
Isaac Corey added 15 points for the Bulldogs, while Tyler Lin had 10.
Jeremiah Sibley led the Titans with 20 points, while Timmy Brummett added 19.
CROOK COUNTY 83, PENDLETON 45 — Logan Mathews scored 16 of his 23 points in the first quarter to lead the Cowboys to an Intermountain Conference win over the Bucks.
Crook County took advantage of Mathews’ hot hand to take a 32-6 lead after the first quarter. The Cowboys’ lead swelled to 51-18 at the half.
Andy Oja led the Bucks with 11 points, while Gauge Rueber and Ben Jennings each had seven.
Eddie Freauff added 21 points for Crook County — scoring 11 in the third quarter.
UMATILLA 45, BURNS 37 — Lynkin McLeod scored seven of his 11 points in the fourth quarter to help the Vikings to an Eastern Oregon League district tournament win over the visiting Hilanders.
“We were 12-2 last year, they deserved the chance to play,” Umatilla coach Scott Bow said of last year. “We’ve a good season and I’m glad they got their opportunity this year. We have a lot of seniors this year. They worked hard and got the opportunity again.”
The Vikings (14-8) will play Friday at Vale (19-5) in the EOL district title game.
Burns came out and took an 11-7 lead over the Vikings in the first quarter. Umatilla then went on a 13-3 run in the second for a 20-14 lead at the half.
Umatilla poured it on in the third for a 35-24 lead.
Emilio Jaimez and Ramiro Alvarez added eight points each for the Vikings, while Kaden Salamanca added seven points and three steals.
Garrett Johnson led Burns with 11 points.
