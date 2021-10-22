HERMISTON — The seniors rose to the occasion on Senior Night for Hermiston on Friday, Oct. 22.
Chase Elliott threw for five touchdowns, Caden Hottman ran for 112 yards, and two seniors came off the injured list to make key contributions as the Bulldogs beat Pasco 63-36 in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
“We still have work to do, but it was good,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “We had both Caden and Ben Larson go for over 100 yards rushing. We had some really good stuff and got it going early. The kids competed hard.”
Pasco opened the scoring with 7:45 left in the first quarter, but Hermiston answered with five consecutive touchdowns for a 35-7 lead with 2:32 left in the second quarter.
The teams traded touchdowns the rest of the game, with Elliott going 85 yards for an interception return with 18 seconds left in the game.
Hermiston senior Kael Hottman intercepted Pasco quarterback Kaden Watanabe on the final play of the game.
“The offensive line was super competitive and got after blocks,” Faaeteete said. “We rushed for over 200 yards. Anytime you can do that, it’s great.”
The Bulldogs actually rushed for 421 yards, with Elliott adding 146 and two touchdowns.
Ryker McDonald, who has had limited playing time this season, had two catches for 8 yards and a touchdown, while JK Ramirez, who has been out with a broken foot, returned to catch one ball for 11 yards and a first down.
Elliott threw TD passes to Larson, McDonald, Ayden Garay, Landon Shilanek and Justus Counsell.
Jaime Ramirez also had an interception for Hermiston.
Watanabe threw for 337 yards — most of which came in the second half — and Jaime Townsend ran for 71 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a 78-yard TD pass.
Hermiston will play at Hanford on Friday, Oct. 29.
IONE/ARLINGTON 60, COVE 14 — Taylor Rollins and Cedrick Dayandante each ran for more than 100 yards and combined for three touchdowns as the Cardinals cruised to a non league win over the host Leopards.
The Cardinals fell short of winning the Special District 2-West league title after Dufur beat Imbler 32-14.
Playing in the pouring rain for the better part of three quarters, the Cardinals scored at will.
“Usually, we are on the wrong end of the running clock,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “We got the opening kickoff and went down and scored. They returned the kickoff for a score, but that was pretty much it.”
Rollins ran for two touchdowns and threw another to Kalvin Rietmann.
“He gives us so much in so many different ways,” Stefani said of Rollins.
Carson Eynetich threw a touchdown pass to Bryce Rollins. Eynetich also returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns. Dayandante and Sean Parkki each ran for a touchdown
WESTON-MCEWEN 31, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — Blane Peal threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns to lead the host TigerScots past the Pioneers in a nonleague game.
“It was a great night for football,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “It was a packed house.”
Peal, Peyton Sincleir, Aiden Wolf and Alex Williams all ran for touchdowns, while Peal threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Levie Phillips, and a 1-yard scoring pass to Theo White.
Maddox King led W-M in rushing with 41 yards on three carries, while Phillips caught two passes for 85 yards. Anthony Nix had one catch for 55 yards, and Cameron Reich had two for 40.
“Our offensive line played great all night,” Hansell said. “Blane had time to throw, and we ran the ball well. We, as a coaching staff, could not be more proud as to where we are at. Everyone is flying around and having fun.”
Defensively, Taylor McGill, Bryson Choin and Reece Ball had interceptions, while Reich had a fumble recovery.
For Mac-Hi, Tregyn Quigg ran for 95 yards, and had two receptions for 21 yards. Nathan Estrada threw for 47 yards, with Mikey Doherty reeling in one catch for 13 yards.
“Tough game today,” Mac-Hi coach Jorge Estrada said. “We hope to get our starting line back next week against Nyssa. We missed our starters, but other guys got some good reps tonight.”
Defensively, Quigg had seven tackles, while Doherty had six, and Cooper Yensen and Shaq Badillo each had three.
SHERMAN/CONDON 58, PILOT ROCK 44 — Jace Otteson threw five touchdown passes — three to Austin Ford — but it wasn’t enough as the Rockets dropped a Special District 2-West game to the Huskies.
“We lost two more kids tonight, and we had another kid that couldn’t go because of COVID,” PR coach Mike Baleztena said. “We lost Efren (Castro) in the first part of the second quarter to a foot injury.”
Otteson threw for 210 yards and also ran for a touchdown. Ford had 118 yards receiving, while Castro and Gauge Hill also caught touchdown passes.
UMATILLA 28, GRANT UNION 22 — The host Vikings upset the Prospectors in Blue Mountain Conference play, putting both teams at 3-2 in the BMC standings.
The top three teams will make the playoffs. Heppner (5-0) has already secured the No. 1 spot, while Weston-McEwen (4-1) is No. 2 and will host Grant Union on Oct. 29 with playoff implications on the line.
No other details were available.
