Hermiston may not have been the top team at Thursday’s Mid-Columbia Conference track and field meet at Hanford, but that didn’t stop Garrett Walchli from posting some winning results.
The junior placed first with a personal record of 23.63 seconds in the 200, and was second in the 100, clocking in at 11.51.
Walchli also teamed with Thomas Reagan, Donovan Wilson and Deryk Anderson for a second-place finish in the 4x100 relay (45.18). The same team also placed third in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:45.82.
Hermiston also took home strong performances in the boys 800, with Freddy Mendoza taking second (2:04.77), and Simon Headings third (2:08.98).
Sean Stewart placed third in the shot put with a distance of 43-1¼, and Chase Bradshaw was right behind him at fourth with a mark of 40-6.
Stewart also finished second in the discus with a toss of 123-08, while Bradshaw took fourth (118-02).
Elsa Torres finished strong for the Hermiston girls. She took first in the 100 (12.87, a season record), second in the 200 (27.04), and teamed with MaKaylee Young, Amanda Nygard, and Kamry Aldred in the 4x400 relay for a first-place finish (4:27.25).
Young also took second in the long jump with a leap of 15-3¾.
In the javelin, Hermiston’s Sydney Seavert took third with a mark of 96-6, with Sheridan Deike following up at fourth with a throw of 93-8½ distance. Deike also took second in the discus with a mark of 109 feet.
Paige Palzinski finished second in the shot put (35-6¼), and Bailey Young took third (34-6¼).
The Bulldogs return to Hanford at 10:30 a.m. Saturday to compete in the Clay Lewis Invite.
College Softball
SPOKANE 10-12, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0-2 — Shelby Claassen threw a no-hitter, striking out 11, to lead the Sasquatch to a 10-0 victory over the Timberwolves in the first game of the NWAC East doubleheader Friday in Pendleton.
Reilyenne Nahulu hit a home run and drove in three runs for Spokane.
In the nightcap, Cheyenne Rose and Tyler Carver combined for a three-hitter for Spokane in a 12-2 victory.
Kayleigh Hibbard hit a two-run home run for BMCC in the third inning. Faith McQueen added two singles for the Timberwolves.
Gracie Olson homered and drove in four runs for Spokane, which also had six players hit doubles.
Prep softball
WARRENTON 9-9, PILOT ROCK 8-4 — The Rockets hit the ball well, but they fell short in a pair of games Friday at the Union Spring Bash.
The Rockets dropped a 9-8 game to Warrenton to start the day.
“We gave them five (runs) in the first inning and we had to play catchup after that,” Rockets coach Darin Fitzpatrick said.
Kylie Gaines hit a triple, while Lillie Brewer and Grace Austin each had a double and an RBI for the Rockets.
In the second game against Colton, the Rockets left nine runners stranded on base in a 9-4 loss.
“We are struggling bad right now,” Fitzpatrick said. “Too many meltdowns and too many errors. Everything we hit was right at somebody, and we gave up too many unearned runs.”
Austin, Kaitelyn Evans, Breann Baleztena and Erin Zacharias all hit doubles for the Rockets.
Pilot Rock will be back in action at the tournament Saturday, playing Bonanza and North Douglas.
MAC-HI/HELIX 6, RAINIER 4 — The Pioneers scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat the Columbians at the Mac-Hi Tournament in Milton-Freewater.
Sydney Earls drove in a run in the sixth to give the Pioneers the lead, then scored on a throwing error later in the inning for a 6-4 lead.
The Columbians left two runners stranded in the top of the seventh as Mac-Hi held on for the win.
Earls went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Kayla Casillas hit a pair of doubles. Earls also pitched a complete game, scattering seven hits and striking out three.
MAC-HI/HELIX 8, STAYTON 5 — Stayton posted three runs in the first inning for an early lead, but the Pioneers would take over with four runs at the bottom of the third and hold onto the lead for the long haul.
The Pioneers’ eight runs came from 17 hits, while Stayton managed just seven. Sydney Earls, Kayla Casillas, Rikki Mark, and Ally Marly were all 2 for 4 at the plate with a run each.
Graci Bullock was 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.
Prep baseball
IRRIGON 23-12, STANFIELD 1-2 — Mathew Morena went 3-for-3 with a triple and five RBIs to help the Knights to a 23-1 victory over the visiting Tigers in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader.
Irrigon scored seven runs in the first inning and nine in the third, and the rout was on.
Damon Sawyer, Lino Covarrubia, Zack Henrichs, Dalton Schneider and Brady Harrington all drove in two runs for the Knights.
Sawyer and Cayden Rice combined on a two-hitter, and struck out five.
In the second game, the Knights used a big third inning to complete the sweep.
The Tigers only gave up four hits, but they walked 12.
Moreno and Henrichs combined for a one-hitter, with Henrichs striking out four in two innings of work.
Boys tennis
MAC-HI 4, STANFIELD/ECHO 0 — In Stanfield, the Mac-Hi Pioneers wasted no time in taking care of business.
In the day’s only singles match, Mac-Hi’s Ian Miller defeated Stanfield’s Garrett Wiggins 8-1.
In doubles, Dylan Quist and Alexis Perez teamed for an 8-1 win over Wiggins and Ricky Carrillo. Rolando Castillo and Christopher Garcia of Mac-Hi also took home an 8-1 win.
Jamie Gomez and Bryan Albrego of Mac-Hi came out on top with an 8-4 doubles win over Enrique Arellano and Uriel Carrillo of Stanfield.
Girls tennis
MAC-HI 3, STANFIELD/ECHO 0 — It was a tense day of singles matches in Stanfield, but Mac-Hi ultimately edged out with victories.
Daisy Alvarez beat Stanfield’s Zora Gehrke in an 11-9 tiebreaker, and Maria Ornelas (Mac-Hi) beat Mya Hayden (Stanfield) in a third set tiebreaker, 7-5.
In the day’s lone doubles match, Mac-Hi’s Janelle Martine and Evelyn Garcia swept Stanfield’s Eida Piercy and Zoe Russell 8-0.
Boys soccer
WALLA WALLA 2, HERMISTON 1 — On Friday night, the Hermiston boys suffered their second loss of the season to the visiting Walla Walla Blue Devils.
The Dawgs previously opened their season with a 3-1 loss to Walla Walla.
“It was a tough loss to take,” said coach Rich Harshberger. “The team adjusted well and fought until the end.”
Junior defender Matt Mednez scored Hermiston’s goal on a penalty kick in the first half. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime, but the Blue Devils pulled away in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.