HERMISTON — Hermiston’s Sam Cadenas and Ben Larson won regional wrestling titles Saturday, Feb. 12 at the WIAA Region 4 Regional Tournament.
The Bulldogs finished third among the 16 teams with 273.5 points. Mead won the team title with 345.5 points, with University second at 310.5.
Hermiston had six wrestlers in the finals, but came away with just champions. The top five wrestlers in each weight class advance to Mat Classic XXXIII Feb. 18-19 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.
Hermiston will send 11 wrestlers to state.
The top-ranked Cadenas (32-3) won the 285-pound title and earned a trip to state, pinning Elijah Reems of University in 2:25.
In the semifinals, Cadenas earned a 7-2 decision over Hayden Wienclaw. In his first two matches, Cadenas pinned both of his opponents in less than one minute.
Larson (33-5), who is ranked No. 1 at 160 pounds, won his regional title after Austin Justice of Mead injury defaulted.
Larson beat Jackson Hale of Mt. Spokane by major decision (11-0) in the semifinals. He pinned his first two opponents.
Placing second for the Bulldogs were Carlos Cervantes at 106, Aiden Favorite at 120, Jaysen Rodriguez at 126 and Jesse Vassey at 220.
Cervantes, a freshman, won by pin, technical and major decision before losing a 7-3 decision to Jacob Chapa of Southridge in the finals.
Favorite dropped a 7-3 decision to Tyler Walker of University in the championship match.
At 126, Rodriguez had two pins and a decision to reach the finals. In the championship match, the freshman lost by technical fall (16-0) to Kenndyl Mobley of North Central.
Vassey posted two pins and a decision to reach the finals against Jakob Connors of Mead. Connors pinned Vassey in the first round.
Also placing for the Bulldogs and earning a trip to state were Jeshaiah Garza (126, 4th), Daniel Garza (132, 3rd), Hunter Dyer (138, 3rd), Zane Estes (160, 5th) and Jaxson Gribskov (182, 3rd).
Girls basketball
STANFIELD 56, GRANT UNION 28 — Destiny O’Neill had a game-high 12 points to lead the Tigers to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Prospectors.
The Tigers (20-4 overall, 10-2 BMC) held GU to just one point in the first quarter to take a 22-1 lead, and the game was never in doubt from there.
Alexis Shelby added 11 points for Stanfield, while Katelyn Griffin chipped in 10.
Paige Gerry led GU with 12 points.
ENTERPRISE 50, WESTON-MCEWEN 30 — The TigerScots finished the Blue Mountain Conference regular season with a road loss to the Outlaws.
The teams were tied at 8-8 after the first quarter, but the Outlaws turned up the heat with a 15-2 run in the second quarter for a 23-10 lead at the half.
Dalana Picard led W-M (9-15 overall, 2-10 BMC) with 12 points, while Genna Robinson added eight.
Emily Love had a game-high 23 points for the Outlaws (14-9, 9-3).
ECHO 59, CONDON 28 — Faith McCarty poured in 18 points as the Cougars closed out their Big Sky League schedule with a home win over the Blue Devils.
Echo (14-4 overall, 7-1 BSL) led 19-16 at the half, then went on a 40-12 run in the second half to secure the win.
Sydney Bracher added 16 points, and Neveah Thew 15 for the Cougars.
Megan Aamodt led the Blue Devils with 14 points.
JOSEPH 47, GRISWOLD 26 — Sydney Moore had nine points, and Ellery Flerchinger finished with eight as the Grizzlies finished the Old Oregon League regular season with a road loss to the Eagles.
Griswold (6-16 overall, 1-10 OOL) trailed just 14-9 after the first quarter, but managed just one point in the second to fall behind 22-11 at the half.
The Grizzlies hurt themselves at the free-throw line, hitting just five of 20 attempts.
Aimee Meyers led the Eagles with 12 points.
Boys basketball
MEAD 72, HERMISTON 60 — Ryan Mount scored 18 points, and the Panthers (11-10) beat the visiting Bulldogs (4-19) in a District 8 4A championship first-round game.
Hermiston will host University at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a loser-out game.
Mead led 13-9 after the first quarter, and 27-25 at the half. The Panthers used a 26-15 scoring spree in the third quarter to break the game open.
Sophomore Grant Olsen led the Bulldogs with 24 points, while Isaac Corey added 13 and Chase Elliott 12.
HEPPNER 77, PILOT ROCK 35 — The Mustangs secured the Blue Mountain Conference regular-season title and earned a berth to state with a home win over the Rockets.
Heppner, which last won the BMC title in 2019, finished the BMC schedule with an 11-1 record. The Mustangs are 19-3 overall.
The Mustangs will play in the BMC district title game Saturday at the Convention Center. Their opponent and game time are to be determined.
Heppner stormed out to a 24-9 lead after the first quarter, and led 39-17 at the half. The Mustangs cruised to victory from there.
Kason Cimmiyotti led the Mustangs with 20 points, while Brock Hisler added eight and Tucker Ashbeck seven.
“Kason plays with so much energy,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said. “When he comes down the floor, he is like a spark plug. Everyone feeds off of him. He likes to get out and run in transition.”
Rylen Bronson led the Rockets with 19 points, while Logan Ford had six.
WESTON-MCEWEN 57, ENTERPRISE 54 — The TigerScots used a big third quarter to put a little distance between themselves and the Outlaws in a Blue Mountain Conference road win.
The teams were tied at 24-24 at the half. W-M went on a 19-10 run in the third quarter to give them a little breathing room. The Outlaws outscored the TigerScots 20-16 to make it interesting to the end.
Kyren Miller and Quannah French each had 16 points for the TigerScots (11-11, 5-7 BMC).
Jackson Decker led the Outlaws with a game-high 27 points — 12 of which came in the fourth quarter.
College men’s basketball
NORTH IDAHO 95, BLUE MOUNTAIN 71 — Taden King had 19 points to lead the Cardinals to an NWAC East victory over the Timberwolves.
North Idaho led 52-30 at the half, but only had a 43-41 advantage in the second half.
Keegan Glen led BMCC with 14 points, Chad Napoleon added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Jacob Holling chipped in 12 points.
College women’s basketball
NORTH IDAHO 66, BLUE MOUNTAIN 63 — The Cardinals overcame a 39-31 halftime deficit with a 27-9 run in the third quarter to hand the Timberwolves an NWAC East loss.
Kolby Pimperton led NIC with 15 points, while Laney Smith chipped in 12 points.
BMCC’s Hannah Schvaneveldt led all scorers with 24 points and seven rebounds. Jaden Chavez added 17 points.
