KENNEWICK — Andrea Sanchez and Aylin Ramirez each scored two goals to lead Hermiston to a 6-0 Mid-Columbia Conference victory over Kennewick on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Lampson Stadium.
“The girls played really well today and it was reflected in the final score,” Hermiston coach Omar Medina said.
Sanchez scored one goal from outside the 18 and another volley off a cross.
“She is an incredible leader on the field,” Medina said.
Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Dalia Cervantes and Laila Mendez.
“It was great to have Dalia get a goal because she is all over the field,” Medina said. “She has deserved a goal for a while now.”
MCLOUGHLIN 4, UMATILLA 2 — Caitlin Barnhart and Madi Perkins each scored two goals as the Pioneers topped the visiting Vikings in Special District 5 play.
“We did a great job pressuring the ball and looking for runners to get the goals,” Mac-Hi coach Martin Martinez said. “We had 19 shots on goal to their eight.”
The Pioneers played most of the game without Rylee Herndon, who suffered an elbow injury, but others stepped up.
“Aliyah Delgado did a great job on defense, and Adalyn Banks also did a great job in the middle of the field,” Martinez said.
Boys soccer
MCLOUGHLIN 8, UMATILLA 0 — The Pioneers continue to dominate on the pitch, shutting out the visiting Vikings in Special District 6 action.
Angel Castillo had two goals and two assists, Giovanni Sandova and Michael Wooden each had two goals, while Almikar Garcia added one goal and three assists, and Romario Garcia had a goal and an assist.
Mac-Hi (6-0-1 overall, 3-0 SD6) will play at Riverside on Tuesday.
Volleyball
MCLOUGHLIN 3,WAITSBURG (WA) 0 — The Pioneers won their second match in a row, beating the Cardinals 25-19, 25-18, 25-16 on the road.
“This was a great win for the Lady Pioneers,” Mac-Hi coach Cassidy Ruiz said. “Each one of our girls contributed in some way to add to our score each game.”
Miley Rhoads led the way with 10 kills, three aces and one block, while Lainie Ellis had seven kills and two aces, Addy Brown had five aces and two kills, Jocelyne Arroyo five kills, Abi Perkins four kills and three aces, and Maddie Stiefel three kills.
Mac-Hi (3-4 overall) will play at Vale on Friday.
ECHO DROPS THREE — The Cougars ran into some stiff competition at Stanfield High School, dropping matches to Culver, Weston-McEwen and Crane.
Culver beat the Cougars 25-17, 23-25, 25-17, 21-25, 15-11, while Weston-McEwen eked out a 24-26, 25-22, 25-10, 25-22 victory.
In their final match of the day, the Cougars lost to Crane 25-17, 25-20, 25-14.
On the day, Nevaeh Thew had 30 kills, 28 assists and eight aces, while Jaki Bartoschek added 29 kills and five blocks. Kenzie Hendrix handed out 27 assists and had four aces, Taylor Sperr had eight kills and two blocks, and Athina Siedman four aces.
WESTON-MCEWEN GOES 1-2 — Serve receive and unforced error plagued the TigerScots in their matches at Stanfield High School.
“We started out the day struggling with serve receive and unforced errors,” W-M coach Marie Cain said, “By the middle of the Culver match we had improved considerably and were just working on minimizing our errors while keeping the pressure on the other team. We finished the day with a win, which is a great way to end.”
W-M opened the day with a 25-9, 25-12, 25-19 loss to Crane, then fell to Culver 25-18, 27-25, 28-26, 26-24, 15-4.
The TigerScots finished the day with a 24-26, 25-22, 25-10, 25-22 win over Echo.
On the day, Addie Perkins had 56 assists and 10 aces, while Jayden Sparks had 20 kills. and Kylie Thornton 38 digs.
STANFIELD SPLITS MATCHES — The Tigers opened their tournament with a 25-27, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 loss to Crane despite 14 kills, 13 digs and six aces from Mazie Reeser.
Mykael Graham handed out 24 assists, while Kylee Jackson added 10 kills, 10 digs and six blocks, and Kayla Monkus had 10 digs.
The Tigers came back to beat Culver 13-25, 25-20, 25-21, 12-25, 15-10, rallying from a first-set loss.
Reeser led the way with 13 kills, 17 digs, two blocks and four aces, while Graham had 24 assists and eight digs. Jackson added nine kills, four blocks and 12 digs, while Monkus had 14 digs, six kills and four aces, and Saira Arellano had six kills and three digs.
“We played really sluggish today with heavy feet,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “Was hoping after our Grant Union win Thursday, We’d come out a bit more hungry today. In the end, We had some bright spots and learned how to struggle through a day when things are a bit off and came out 1-1 for the day. We’ll take it.”
HEPPNER FINISHES 2-1 — The Mustangs finished 2-1 at the East-West Classic at Powder Valley High School, winning their first two matches before dropping a 25-14, 25-20 match to South Wasco County to finish the day.
The Mustangs (9-5) opened with a 25-21, 25-23 victory over Damascus Christian, getting six kills, six digs and two blocks from Hallee Hisler.
Morgan Cutsforth added three kills and eight digs, Ava Gerry four assists and five digs, and Katie Spivey eight digs.
Heppner then beat Nyssa 25-19, 25-19 with Maya Payne recording five kills, Gerry six assists and four aces, Hisler three kills and two aces, and Spivey six digs.
“We came in this morning and worked hard controlling the ballin the game against Damascus Christian,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “They were struggling and a little off and we took advantage. Against Nyssa, we struggled with our serve, but we were able to put the ball away off serve receive.”
Football
ST. PAUL 32, STANFIELD 0 — The 1A powerhouse Buckaroos shut out the visiting Tigers to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Stanfield (0-2) will host Umatilla on Thursday.
Cross-country
Freshman Gabriel Anderson ran a 17:03 to place 24th in the varsity division at the Oregon City Cross Country Invitational.
Fellow freshman Franco Gonzalez-Mendoza was 54th (18:12.45), while freshman Quinn Warner was 76th (18:45.54).
Junior Robert Bartman ran a personal best 17:34.5 over the 5,000-meter course to place second in the junior varsity division.
Bartman was less than one second behind the winner, Wynton Martinez-Plachta of Grant.
Luis Silva Salas was 10th (18:12.26), followed by Jacoby Rodriguez (35th, 19:20.81), Blake Franke (37th, 19:22.85), and Dillon Herron (54th, 19:53.35).
The Bulldogs finished fourth in the team standings with 115 points. Grant won the team title with 21 points.
In the girls varsity division, the Bulldogs finished fourth in the team standings behind a third-place finish from junior Liz Newman, who ran a personal best 19:10.10.
Lillian Fields followed, placing 17th (20:23.01), while Taylor Blackburn was 34th (21:38.01), Sophia Helfer 37th (21:40.54), and Alexah Moreno finished 49th (22:26.58).
Franklin won the team title with 41 points, while the Bulldogs had 119.
WALLOWA COUNTY INVITATIONAL — Heppner’s Lily Nichols finished fourth with a time of 21:01.20 on Friday, Sept. 15, to help the Mustangs to third place in the team standings with 71 points at Wallowa Lake State Park.
La Grande had the top three runners, and won the team title with 43 points.
Also figuring into the scoring for the Mustangs were Arianna Worden (12th, 22:32), Riley Archer (15th, 23:08.50), Irelynn Kollman (23rd, 24:24.60), and Brooklyn Hendricks (25th, 24:46.10).
Irrigon’s Santana Felipe posted a time of 24 minutes to finish 20th, while McLoughlin’s Mikayla Bird finished 21st with a time of 24:13.60.
Eden Enkey led Umatilla, placing 36th with a time of 26:43.30, while Caelyn Pullen led Riverside, placing 42nd with a time of 27:35.70.
In the boys varsity race, Heppner’s Grady Greenwood finished third with a time of 17:12.30, helping the Mustangs to seventh place in the team standings with 149 points.
Union won the team title with 44 points. Riverside was eighth (160), while Umatilla was 10th (243) and McLoughlin 11th (309).
Freshman Jake Wilson was second across the finish line for Heppner, coming in 18th with a time of 20:02.60. Also scoring for the Mustangs were Carson Greenwood (29th, 20:56.90), Max Wilson (48th, 22:28.60), and Quaid Jensen (59th, 24:15.60).
Riverside’s Nathen Hammond led the Pirates, finishing 12th with a time of 19:14.20. Also figuring into the scoring were Wyatt Browne (25th, 20:42), Eric Pullen (39th, 21:32), Ethan Beaty (40th, 21:34.80), and Michael Harris (52nd, 23:11.80).
Tanner Prindle led Umatilla with a 27th-place finish (20:45.60), while Derek Antonson led Mac-Hi, placing 51st with a time of 22:40.60.
College men’s soccer
COLUMBIA BASIN 6, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — Rafael Lucio scored three goals and had an assist to lead the Hawks to an NWAC East road win over the Timberwolves.
College women’s soccer
COLUMBIA BASIN 4, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — The Hawks scored three second-half goals to break open a close game and post an NWAC East road win over the Timberwolves.
Emma Haertling scored two goals for CBC, while Jayauna Keister posted the shutout with three saves.
