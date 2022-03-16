HERMISTON — Down 14 runs heading into the bottom fifth inning? Don’t worry, Hermiston has got you covered.
The Bulldogs scored 15 runs in their last three innings to rally for an 18-17 nonleague victory over La Grande on Wednesday, March 16.
“It was not going well,” Hermiston coach Amy Stone said. “We definitely had those little mental mistakes going on in the beginning. I looked at the girls going into the bottom of the fifth and told them if they wanted, they had to start now.”
In danger of the game ending via the mercy rule, the Bulldogs (2-0) strung together eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to keep the game alive at 17-11.
“When it got to 17-10 or 11, they brought their starter back in the bottom of the fifth, but at that point, our girls were rallying and trusting their skills. We just lit a fire. There wasn’t much stopping us after that.”
Hermiston got a boost in the circle from sophomore Alli Serna, who got her first taste of varsity ball.
She held the Tigers scoreless in the fifth, sixth and seventh, while her team got the work done at the plate and on the base paths.
“Without Alli coming in and giving the girls an opportunity, it would not have gone the way it did.”
In the bottom of the seventh, Hermiston needed four runs for the win, and the Bulldogs produced.
Karsyn Botefur drew a walk, and Kaylee Elliott laid down a full-count bunt and outran it. Botefur scored on the play. Hailey South got on and it went from there.
South would score the tying run, and Josie Elwood scored the game-winner on a hit by Serna.
Baseball
PENDLETON 11-4, WALLA WALLA 6-5 — Andrew Demianew had two hits, including a double, and drove in five runs to help the Bucks to a win over the host Blue Devils in the first game of their nonleague doubleheader.
“I thought we got some jitters out,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. “We did a lot of good things, but we need to refine our game.”
Pendleton had a 2-0 through three innings, then hung five runs on the board in the fourth, and four more in the fifth to take a 11-4 lead.
Collin Primus drove in two runs for the Bucks, while Payton Lambert hit a triple.
Easton Corey pitched the first three innings, allowing two hits, no runs, and striking out five.
“He was around the plate quite a bit,” Haguewood said. “He threw pretty well, but it was a pretty tight zone.”
The second game was even through three innings, with both teams scoring three runs in the first, and one in the third.
The Blue Devils would add a run in the bottom of the fourth, and when the Bucks did not score in the top of the fifth, the game was called because of darkness.
“Overall, for the first time out, the guys did a lot of good things,” Haguewood said. “A real good learning curve. It doesn’t become real until you face that other uniform.”
Primus had two hits for the Bucks, while Demianew hit a double.
Golf
Christian Oliver shot a 96 to lead Hermiston at the Mid-Columbia Conference meet at Zintel Creek Golf Course in Kennewick.
The Bulldogs finished eighth in the team standings with 394 points.
Also scoring for Hermiston were Cody Adams (97), Brycen Jones (100) and Cameron Jones (101).
“The boys are doing a good job improving early in the season,” Hermiston coach Steve Utter said. “The boys chipped the ball well today.”
Richland’s Evan Johnson won medalist honors with a 67 after carding a 32 on the front 9.
The Bombers won the team title with 288 points, followed by Kamiakin with 318.
In the girls division, freshman Nadalie Cannal led Hermiston with an 80 to finish in the top five.
Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Jocilyn Morrison (103), Tresa Handforth (120) and Mariela Eliason (147).
Southridge’s Angela Park took top honors on the day with a 67 on the par-66 course. The Suns won the team title with a 327, followed by Richland (365). Hermiston was sixth with a 450.
Tennis
Weston-McEwen won two of three girls and boys singles matches in their match against host Arlington and Condon/Wheeler.
“I'm very proud of the team,” TigerScots coach Troy Olson said. “They showed great effort and determination. We are a pretty young team overall, with some great leadership from our upperclassmen. We are making great strides and look forward to a great tennis season.”
Jacqlyn Albert and Makaela Smith won their singles match for the TigerScots, while Mazon Langford and Dylan Newbold won on the boys side. Hunter Hamby and Seth Muilenburg won the lone doubles match on the day for W-M.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.