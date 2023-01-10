HERMISTON — Hermiston made a clean sweep of Richland and Kamiakin in Mid-Columbia Conference wrestling action on Jan. 10, at the Dawg House.
The Bulldogs opened the night with a 45-24 victory over the Bombers, winning the first three matches by Hayden Larson (152), Ami Tuia (160) and Ben Larson (170) to take a 14-0 lead.
After Richland’s JohnMark Villarreal won at 182, Jaxson Gribskov got Hermiston back on track with a 5-1 decision over Melvin Kreitzer at 195.
Brodie Favorite (113), Aiden Favorite (126), Isaac Ramirez (132), Jaysen Rodriguez (138) and Daniel Garza (145) won five of the last six matches. Rodriguez and Garza won by fall.
The Bulldogs then turned up the heat on Kamiakin, besting the Braves 64-12.
Starting at 160 pounds, the Bulldogs won the first six matches, including pins by Ben Larson (170), Tama Tuia (182), Gribskov (195) and Siu Sepeni (285). Ami Tuia (160) won by a 12-2 major decision over Ashton Slover.
After giving up a forfeit at 106, Hermiston got back on the winning track, winning the next six of seven matches. Brodie Favorite (113), Jacoby Rodriguez (120), Isaac Ramirez (132), Jaysen Rodriguez (138) and Hayden Larson (152) won by fall. Aiden Favorite won by a 10-4 decision over Juan Hoffman at 126.
Hermiston will wrestle at Chiawana on Thursday.
Girls wrestling
HERMISTON 45, RICHLAND 36 — The Bulldogs used seven pins and a decision by Desirae Juarez (130) to hand the Bombers a Mid-Columbia Conference road loss.
Elena Flores (135), Laura Meyers (155), Jorgia McKim (190), Lindsey Perkins (235), Lily Forman (105), Madelynn Ortega (120) and Taylor Hancock (125) all won by fall.
Hancock had the fastest pin for the Bulldogs, beating Phoebe Kreitzer in 1:03.
Juarez earned a 7-2 decision over Richland’s Alenna Sumner.
HERMISTON 66, KAMIAKIN 18 — The Bulldogs earned a majority of their points off seven forfeits by the Braves in Mid-Columbia Conference action at the Dawg House.
In matches that were contested, Hermiston’s Lorena Guardado pinned Hailey Schroder in 1:13 at 145, while Laura Meyers pinned Tenacious Villasenor in 1:16 at 155.
At 135, Elena Flores pinned Kamiakin’s Hannah Selling in 39 seconds, and Lily Forman pinned Makenzie Fuller in 3:30 at 105.
Girls basketball
RIVERSIDE JV 46, GRISWOLD 34 — The Pirates led 11-9 after the first quarter and were able to keep their lead throughout in a nonleague home win over the Grizzlies.
Ellery Flerchinger led the Grizzlies (4-6) with a game-high 20 points, with nine coming in Griswold’s 11-point second quarter.
Vicky Morris and Elliana Boatright each added six points for the Grizzlies.
Emma Beaty led the Pirates with 11 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter. Rocio Garay added nine points.
PENDLETON JV 34, UMATILLA 16 — Nicole Somnis had a game-high 12 points to lead the Bucks to a road win over the Vikings.
Pendleton got out to an 8-5 lead after the first quarter, and led 17-10 at the half. The Bucks put the game out of reach with a 17-6 run in the second half, which included shutting out the Vikings in the third quarter.
Maddy Schumacher added 11 points for the Bucks, while Miranda Medrano added five.
Linsey Mendoza led Umatilla (1-12) with seven points, while Evelyne Avita had five.
Boys basketball
PENDLETON 68, UMATILLA 49 — Carter Cary drained five 3-pointers to help the Bucks to a nonleague road win over the Vikings.
“We shot the ball really well tonight,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “We hit 12 3s, it was good. We picked up our defensive pressure after the first quarter and kept it on. We are still learning how to win and play consistently. We don’t take anyone for granted.”
The Vikings, who trailed 26-20 at the half, came back to pull within five in the fourth quarter.
“After a couple of missed shots, they hit multiple 3s to spread it open,” Umatilla coach Scott Bow said.
Cary led the Bucks (7-9) with 15 points, while Ben Jennings added 13 and Gauge Rueber 12.
Emilio Jaimez led the Vikings (6-8) with 15 points, while Micheal Montez added 12, and Kaden Salamanca 11.
“They aren’t bad at all,” Murphy said of the Vikings. “They got Emilio back, and that helped them out a lot.”
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (WA) 46, MCLOUGHLIN 45 — In a back-and-forth battle, the host Patriots were able to eke out a nonleague win over the Pioneers.
LC led 19-12 after the first quarter, but the Pioneers came back with a 10-4 run in the second to trail 23-22 at the half.
Each team scored 23 points in the second half, with the Patriots holding on for the win.
Alejandro Sandoval led the Pioneers (3-9) with 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals, while Raj Singh added 17 points. David Hernandez hauled down eight rebounds and had two steals.
Andrew Smith and Sam Culver had 16 points each for the Patriots.
