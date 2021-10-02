HERMISTON — Hermiston got back on the winning track with a sweep of Southridge in Mid-Columbia Conference play on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The Bulldogs topped the Suns 25-19, 28-26, 26-24, led by MycKayla Shaver’s 14 kills. Grace Vertrees added 12 kills, while Ayden Hagel chipped in 33 assists.
As a team, Hermiston had 16 ace serves.
Mattie Stayrook led the Suns with 10 kills, 15 digs and served at 100 percent.
Hermiston will host Hanford on Oct. 5.
MCLOUGHLIN 3, ONTARIO 0 — The Pioneers swept the visiting Tigers 25-22, 25-5, 25-18 in Greater Oregon League play.
“Today was a very exciting game,” Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said. “We were firing on all pistons and nothing was going to stop these ladies today. We struggled a bit on kills, but made good decisions to make adjustments. They moved so well together and listened to each other, which helped us come out on top.”
Darby Rhoads led the Pioneers with 11 aces, six kills and three digs, while Hailey Engles added five kills, Madi Perkins 14 assists and two aces, Emma Leber 10 digs, three kills, three blocks and three aces, and Kadey Brown five digs, two blocks and two aces.
EAGLE INVITATIONAL — Echo won two of three matches to finish fourth overall.
The Cougars opened with a 23-25, 25-13, 15-11 loss to Open Door Christian, then beat Sherman 25-23, 25-13. Echo finished the day with a 27-29, 25-21, 15-12 win over Trinity Lutheran.
On the day, Charlei Harwood had 13 kills and five aces, Nevaeh Thew had 12 kills and 17 assists, Faith McCarty added 11 kills and 18 assists, and Morgan Hendrix and Halee Holman each had 26 assists. Lily Wallace added four ace serves.
ENTERPRISE 3, PILOT ROCK 1 — The Rockets gave the Outlaws all they could handle, but fell short 19-25, 26-24, 25-16, 25-18 in a Blue Mountain Conference match in John Day.
Natalie Lankford was 11 of 11 from the service line and had 10 digs for PR, which had just six players for the match. Payden Bennett added six aces, four blocks and two kills, while Aiva Ellis had three aces, five digs and two kills, and Madison Lunzmann chipped in 12 digs and two blocks.
GRANT UNION 3, PILOT ROCK 0 — The host Prospectors handed the Rockets their second Blue Mountain Conference loss of the day, 25-10, 25-12, 25-15.
“John Day is a good team with some strong hitters,” PR coach Danielle Baleztena said. “We just ran out of gas.”
Madison Lunzmann had nine digs, three blocks and three aces for the Rockets, while Jade Atkins had two digs and seven tips, and Natalie Lankford four digs and two assists.
IRRIGON DROPS 2 MATCHES — The Knights lost a pair of Eastern Oregon League matches on the road to Vale and Nyssa to fall to 2-3 in league play.
Vale topped Irrigon 25-8, 25-9, 25-16. Nyssa beat the Knights 25-15, 25-17, 25-11.
No other information was available.
BURNS 3, UMATILLA 0 — The league-leading Hilanders handed the visiting Vikings (0-6 EOL) a 25-4, 25-7, 25-2 Eastern Oregon League loss.
Not other information was available.
NYSSA 3, RIVERSIDE 0 — The host Bulldogs handed the Pirates a 25-5, 25-10, 25-12 Eastern Oregon League Loss.
Riverside (2-4 EOL) also lost a 25-12, 25-10, 25-15 EOL match to Vale.
No other information was available.
IMBLER 3, GRISWOLD 0 — The Grizzlies fell to 1-5 in Old Oregon League play with a 25-12, 25-17, 25-5 road loss to the Panthers (7-1 OOL).
No other information was available.
College men’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 1, WENATCHEE VALLEY 1 — Oscar Arguello scored unassisted in the final two minutes of the game to pull the Timberwolves into a tie with the host Knights in NWAC East play.
Levi Pedaggi finished with nine saves for BMCC (3-3-1).
College women’s soccer
YAKIMA VALLEY 5, BLUE MOUNTAIN — The Timberwolves fell to 1-6-0 in NWAC East play with a road loss to the Yaks.
Isella Olivera scored three goals to lead Yakima Valley.
Cross-country
OXFORD CLASSIC — Led by Megan Joyce, the Hermiston girls finished second in the teams standings at Rockridge Community Park in Bend.
Summit won the team title with 16 points, while Hermiston had 59, and third-place Ashland 76.
Joyce finished seventh overall with a time of 19 minutes, 34.21 seconds. Summit’s Ella Thorsett won in a time of 18:25.55.
Also figuring in the team scoring for the Bulldogs were Elizabeth Newman (11th, 20:06.43), Alexia Serna (12th, 20:20.55), Ashley Treadwell (15th, 20:44.33) and Jacqueline Garcia Sandoval (20th, 21:24.47).
In the boys division, Hermiston finished fifth in the team standings with 166 points. Summit won the team title with 40 points.
Nampa Christian’s Grady Mylander won the race in a time of 15:24.31, less than 2 seconds in front of South Medford’s Michael Maiorano (15:25.97).
Senior Logan Springstead was the first Bulldog across the finish line, coming in 23rd in a time of 15:23.24. Also scoring for Hermiston were Jaysen Rodriguez (31st, 18:06.06), Zachary Turner (38th, 18:19.07), Grant Anderson (39th, 18:21.94), and John Mills (46th, 18:37.85).
BIG CROSS INVITE — The Pendleton girls finished third in the team standings, while Weston-McEwen’s Evalena Lieuallen was the first local runner across the finish line in Pasco.
Southridge won the team title with 34 points, followed by Pasco (49) and the Bucks (65).
Lieuallen finished 10th overall in a time of 23:48.30, while teammate Rose White was 16th (24:37.40). Mackenzie Aldrich (33rd, 28:54.70) and Natalie Davenport (35th, 30:35.70) round out the TigerScots contingent.
Pendleton was led by Melissa Tune, who finished 17th in a time of 24:40.70. Also scoring for the Bucks were Aubrey Harrison (18th, 24:46.30), Delainey Coiner (19th, 25:11), Tori Estrada (26th, 26:53.40) and Halona Demary Lewis (28th, 27:24).
In the boys division, Weston-McEwen’s Alex McIntyre won in a time of 16:42.50. He was the lone TigerScot in the race.
Hanford won the team title with 26 points. Pendleton finished sixth (136), while McLoughlin was eighth (184).
The Bucks were led by James Thatcher (7th, 17:34), followed by Ethan Harrison (15th, 18:45.80), Drew Reyburn (37th, 20:54.60), Cahill Robinson (44th, 21:34.80) and Jonathan Mendoza (48th, 21:50.40).
Ethan Jones was the first Mac-Hi runner across the finish line, coming in 26th (19:22.10). Also scoring for the Pioneers were Derek Antonson (32nd, 20:11.70), Max Knifong (45th, 21:35.50), Gio Perez (49th, 21:52.10) and Zack Lamb (54th, 26:04.40).
