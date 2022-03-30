KENNEWICK — Hermiston freshman Nadalie Cannel shot one of her best rounds of the season Wednesday, March 30 at Canyon Lake Golf Course.
Competing in the third Mid-Columbia Conference match of the spring, Cannel shot an 81 on a windy afternoon to finish tied for fourth with Richland’s Emma Almquist.
Cannel shot a 39 on the front nine, including a birdie on Hole 5.
Pasco’s Jillian Breedlove took medalist honors with a 73, followed by Southridge’s Angela Park and Jillian Hui, who each shot a 74.
Southridge won the team title with a 338, followed by Richland with a 372. Hermiston was sixth with a 441.
Also scoring for Hermiston were Jocilyn Morrison (108), Tresa Handforth (120) and Kyra Tolan (132).
In the boys division, Southridge’s Aiden Campbell shot an even par 72 to take medalist honors, while Richland’s Davis Sheets was right behind with a 76.
Cody Adams led Hermiston with a 106, while Christian Oliver shot a 107, Brycen Jones a 109, and Jadyn Davis finished the scoring with a 111.
“Lots of wind made conditions pretty challenging,” Hermiston coach Steve Utter said. “The kids persevered and competed well.”
Richland won the team title with a 323, followed by Southridge (346). Hermiston was eighth with a 433.
BIG BEND 8, BLUE MOUNTAIN 2 — Tied at 2-2 after five innings, the host Vikings scored five runs over the next two innings to hand the Timberwolves an NWAC East loss.
Dylan Gardner and Michael Demand combined for 13 strikeouts for Big Bend, while Dalton Miller and Gabe Passey each drove in two runs.
BMCC pounded out 10 hits, with Spencer Zeller hitting two doubles, but the Wolves also left 12 men on base. Matthew Carlson drove in two runs.
