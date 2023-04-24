RICHLAND — Hermiston’s Nadalie Cannell shot a 1-over 73 on Monday, April 24, to place third at the fourth Mid-Columbia Conference match at Columbia Point Golf Course.
Cannell shot a 37 on the front nine, then came back with a 36 on the back nine.
Southridge’s Jillian Hui won medalist honors with a 70, followed by Pasco Jillian Breedlove with a 72.
Southridge won the team title with a 326, with Kamiakin second at 359, and Walla Walla third with a 383. Hermiston was sixth with a 402.
Also scoring for Hermiston were Mariela Eliason (99), Kyra Tolan (102) and Kayra Aguilar (128).
In the boys match, Hermiston freshman Colby Lerten shot an 80 to lead the Bulldogs with a tie for 12th. He struggled on the front nine with a 43, but came back with a 37 on the back nine, including a birdie on hole 17.
On hole 17, Lerten’s tee shot landed one foot from the pin, just missing a hole-in-one.
Cody Adams shot an 82 for the Bulldogs, also carding a birdie on hole 17, though his chip shot to the hole was a few yards out. Brycen Jones shot a 94, while Ryan Rettkowski had a personal best 101.
“We had a tough time with some of the greens,” Hermiston coach Steve Utter said. “Overall, they played well.”
Richland’s Davis Sheets earned medalist honors with a 71, followed by Kamiakin’s Kobey Bates and Richand’s Jace Woodard, who each shot a 73.
Richland won the team title with a 297, with Kamiakin right behind with a 300. The Bulldogs finished eighth in the team standings with a 357.
Boys golf
Zach McLeod shot an 85 to lead Pendleton at the Baker Invite at Quail Ridge Golf Course.
Mason Morioka had a 90, followed by Casey VanDorn (92) and Carson Oyama (107) as the Bucks finished fourth in the 12-team event with a 374.
Nixyaawii’s Brock Erickson shot a 97.
Ontario’s Tyce Helmick won medalist honors with a 72, followed by Baker’s Isaiah Jones (72) and Elias Long (75).
Baker won the team title with a 319, with Homedale second with a 347.
Lacrosse
HERMISTON 11, KAMIAKIN 4 — Frankie Trevino scored four goals to lead the Bulldogs to a road win over the Braves and improve to 6-3 on the season.
Kellen Young added three goals, while Nick Purswell had two goals, and Blake Palzinski and Joe Filippi each had one.
The Bulldogs will host Selah at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Armand Larive Middle School.
