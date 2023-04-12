HERMISTON — Bradley Hottman won the shot put and the discus, and the Hermiston boys swept the relays in a Mid-Columbia Conference meet with Kamiakin and Walla Walla on Wednesday, April 12, at Kennison Field.
In the team scores, Kamiakin topped Hermiston 85-60, while Walla Walla got the best of the Bulldogs 96-49.
Hottman threw 45 feet to win the shot put, and had a toss of 143-9 to win the discus by more than 7 feet.
Hermiston’s Landon Shilhanek won the 400 with a personal best time of 51.74 seconds. He also ran legs on both winning relay teams.
Shilhanek ran the second leg on the 4x100 relay team with Justus Counsell, Jaime Ramirez Ortega and Gio Gonzague. They clocked a 43.72, just a half step ahead of Walla Walla (43.79).
Counsell, Jaysen Rodriguez, Ramirez Ortega and Shilhanek won the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:37.74, again just edging Walla Walla (3:38.0).
Gonzague also was second in the 100 with a personal best 11.25, and fifth in the 200 (23.60).
Rodriguez also placed third in the 3,200 with a time of 10:14.75, while teammate John Mills was second with a personal best 10:03.07. Miguel Duron was fourth (10:16.0).
In the 800, Hermiston’s Pedro Pacheco Alvarado placed fourth (2:07.41), while teammate Kellen Joyce fifth (2:08.53).
Kamiakin’s Ezra Teeples, one of the premiere distance runners in the Northwest, won the 1,600 (4:30.0) and 3,200 (10:00.97).
In the girls meet, freshman Lucy Teegarden was the lone Hermiston athlete to win an event, leaping 16 feet to win the long jump. Teammate Madeline Jared was second at 15-9 1/2, and also placed fourth in the triple jump (31-7 1/2).
While they didn’t win any other events, the Bulldogs had plenty of top five placings.
Avonlea Edwards was second in the discus (111-5) and shot put (34-6 1/2), while Tuta Sepeni was third in the shot put (33-2).
On the track, Alondra Risueno was third in the 100 (12.78) and 200 (27.12), Karina Ortiz was third in the 400 (1:03.51), and in the 800, Megan Joyce was second (2:34.46) and Maggie Meenderinck was fourth (2:42.17).
In the 1,600, Elizabeth Newman was placed second (5:31.89), while Ashley Treadwell was fourth (5:52.04).
In the hurdles, Abigayl Dainty was fourth in the 100s (18.01) and third in the 300s (51.46).
In the team scoring, Kamiakin beat Hermiston 95-55, while Walla Walla topped the Bulldogs 94-56.
Prep baseball
SHERMAN 5, IRRIGON 3 — The Knights let an early slip away in a Special District 7 loss to the Huskies at Henrichs Field.
Irrigon jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning, scoring all of the runs with two outs.
Boyd Davis drove in one run with a single, while a double by Brock Locey put two runs across the plate.
The Huskies scored one run in the fourth, then two in the second to tie the score at 3-3. Sherman added two more runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Knights went three up, three down.
Kole Martin hit a double for Sherman, while Talon Dark drove in two runs.
Lacrosse
HERMISTON 11, CHIAWANA 7 — Frankie Trevino scored four goals, and the Bulldogs improved to 4-3 with a road win over the Riverhawks.
Kellen Young added three goals for Hermiston, while Nick Purswell had two, and Kaiden Dammeyer and Blake Palzinski each had one.
Goalkeeper Kaden Hasty finished with 13 saves.
The Bulldogs return to action April 19 at Southridge.
College baseball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 5-3, TREASURE VALLEY 1-5 — Davis Mauzy hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to help the Timberwolves to a victory over the Chukars in the first game of their NWAC East doubleheader in Pendleton.
Brody Rasmussen and Cameron Smith hit RBI singles for BMCC, while one run scored on an error and another off a wild pitch.
Otho Savage pitched a complete game for BMCC, allowing one run on one hit while striking out 10.
In the second game, BMCC held a 2-0 lead from the fourth inning to the ninth, where the Chukars scored five runs to take the lead.
BMCC was able to get one run back, but would fall short in the end.
Zachary Walsh went 3-for-4 for the Timberwolves, while Tommy Whiles was 2-for-4, and Manny Frias-Moreno hit a double.
BMCC starter Dominic Smith went six innings, scattering three hits and striking out nine.
