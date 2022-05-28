TACOMA — Caden Hottman put an exclamation point on Hermiston’s trip to the 3A State Track and Field Championships at Mt. Tahoma High School.
Hottman won the discus with a toss of 169 feet, 3 inches on Saturday, May 28, adding a gold medal to the silver he won in the shot put on Thursday.
“It feels amazing,” he said. “It has been on my mind for three years now. I’m thankful for everyone in Hermiston who kept us involved through everything (COVID) happening in the world.”
Hottman led the competition from the start with a throw of 159-5. Four of his five legal throws would have won the competition. It wasn’t his best series of the year, but the weather wasn’t exactly ideal.
“We threw in the rain, then you add in the cold weather and the wind,” Hottman said. “It adds another element to the throw.”
The Hermiston boys finished tied for ninth in the team standings with 22 points — all of which were earned by Hottman and Ryker McDonald. Walla Walla won the team title with 66 points.
“We are putting Hermiston back out there,” Hottman said. “In the throws world, Hermiston is the real deal. That comes from the coaches.”
Washington State University is the next stop for Hottman, who leaves Hermiston with the discus (182-1 1/2) and shot put (57-9) school records. He also holds the school hammer record at 203-4 1/5, which he threw at the Oregon Relays on April 22.
“I have all the school records I can have,” he said.
McDonald is second in the Hermiston record books in the 100 meters at 11.08 seconds, and eighth in the shot put at 51-1 1/4.
Senior Bailey Young, who won the state discus and shot put titles, finished 16th in the javelin with a throw of 102-8.
Young earned all 20 of the Bulldogs’ points, and finished tied for 10th in the team standings.
Young, who has signed to throw at Eastern Washington University, leaves Hermiston with the school record in the shot put at 47-1, and is ranked third in the discus at 134-5.
