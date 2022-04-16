PASCO — At one of the largest one-day track meets in the nation, the Hermiston Bulldogs brought their best.
Senior Caden Hottman won the shot put and the discus, and senior Bailey young won the shot put and was second in the discus on Saturday, April 16, at the Pasco Invite.
Battling the cold, wind and constant rain, Hottman won the shot put with a heave of 54-0 1/5, nearly 5 feet further than the next man.
In the discus, Hottman was well below his personal best, but his mark of 159-8 was good enough for first.
Young had a personal best throw of 43-3 to capture the shot put title, and her mark of 112-6 was a personal best in the discus. She also was fourth in the javelin with a personal best throw of 107-2.
Pilot Rock’s Emily Lambert placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 109-6, and she was fifth in the shot put with a mark of 34-2 3/4.
Pilot Rock junior McKenna Bray finished just off the podium, tying for ninth place in the high jump at 4-6.
Hermiston’s 4x100 relay team of Justus Counsell, Landon Shilhanek, Isaac Corey and Ryker McDonald finished on the podium in eighth place in a time of 45.59.
Kamiakin’s Isaac Teeples, who won the 800 (1:53.79) and 1,600 (4:12.31), and ran the anchor leg on the Braves’ 4x400 relay team that placed fifth, was named the Outstanding Male Athlete.
Katie Gelston of Hanford, who won the discus (139-7) and javelin (122-11), and was third in the shot put, was the Outstanding Female Athlete.
Richland won the girls team title with 66 points, with Mead second (41) and Rocky Mountain third (38). The Hermiston boys were 11th with 21 points.
Rocky Mountain ran away with the boys team title with 92 points, while Walla Walla was second (47.5), and Kamiakin third (47). The Hermiston girls were 10th with 23 points, while Pilot Rock was 25th with nine points.
Prep soccer
HERMISTON 2, HANFORD 1 (SO) — Brandon Madrigal, Angel Cadenas and Carlos Cadenas connected on their shots in the shootout to lead the Bulldogs past the Falcons at Kennison Field.
Abel Alatorre scored in regulation for Hermiston, who got two huge saves in the shootout from Brandon Vasquez-Ocampo.
The Bulldogs will host Kennewick at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Prep lacrosse
HERMISTON 14, WENATCHEE 5 — Carson Bradshaw scored five goals to lead the Bulldogs to a road win over the Panthers.
Vinny Trevino scored the opening goal, and finished with two, while Frankie Trevino had three goals, and Andrew Guerrero and Blake Palzinksi had two goals each.
Goalkeeper Jasper Hardy finished with 20 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.