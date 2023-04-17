WALLA WALLA — Hermiston freshman Colby Lerten shot a season-best 76 on Monday, April 17, at Veteran’s Memorial Golf Course to place fifth overall in the third Mid-Columbia Conference golf match of the season.
Lerten shot a 38 on the back and the front nine, and finished the round with three consecutive birdies and two pars.
Pasco’s Jackson Cazier won medalist honors with a 72, followed by a trio of Richland golfers — Davis Sheets (73), Hunter Graney (75) and Drew Frei (75) — and Lerten.
Richland won the team title with a 301, with Pasco (322) a distant second. Hermiston was eighth with a 361.
Also scoring for Hermiston were Cody Adams (86), Brycen Jones (91) and Jadyn Davis (108).
For the girls, Hermiston’s Nadalie Cannell shot an 80 to finish third. She shot a 42 on the front nine, then shot a 38 on the back nine to stay in the top five.
Pasco’s Jillian Breedlove shot a 75 to earn medalist honors, while Southridge’s Jillian Hui was second with a 77.
Southridge won the team title with a 339, while Kamiakin was second with a 385. Hermiston was seventh with a 449.
Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Kyra Tolan (105), Mariela Eliason (119) and Taylor Hancock (145).
AT QUAIL RIDGE GOLF COURSE — Pendleton’s Anika Urbina shot a 93 to finish fourth overall and lead the Bucks to third place in the team standings in Baker City.
Urbina shot a 48 on the front nine, then came back with a 45 on the back nine. Also scoring for the Bucks were Sophie Nelson with a 107, Kari Sirovatka with a 117, and Abby Thorne with a 119.
Chloe Singpraseuth of Cole Valley High School in Meridian, Idaho, won medalist honors with an 80, while the Chargers ran away with the team title with a 392.
Lucy Hickey of Weiser, Idaho, was second with an 86, while La Grande’s Marrisa Lane was third with a 92.
La Grande finished second in the team standings with a 407, while Pendleton had a 436, Weiser a 460 and Burns 500.
Girls tennis
Weston-McEwen’s Jacqlyn Albert won the singles title at the Pendleton Invite on Saturday, April 15, in Hermiston, beating Ontario’s Laken Herrera 6-0, 6-1 in the championship match.
Albert, a senior, opened action with an 8-1 win over Leah Mueller of Irrigon. She followed with an 8-2 win over Giselle Ortega from The Dalles in the quarterfinals, then beat Sami Ramos of Crook County 8-3 in the semifinals.
Pendleton’s Taybree Walker made it to the semifinals, where Herrera beat her 8-3.
Walker won her first-round match 8-0 over Catalina Valencia of Irrigon, then beat teammate Abby Foust 8-0 to reach the semifinals.
In doubles, Stanfield’s Zuri Reeser and Maggie Sharp reached the championship match, where they fell to Vale’s Elise Seals and Brenda Ramirez 8-1.
Reeser and Sharp beat Ontario’s Cayman Campbell and Paige Edison 8-1 in the first round, then topped Ali Aldred and Sadie Graviet of Vale 8-2 in the quarterfinals. The Stanfield seniors then beat Pendleton’s Ashtyn Larsen and Elsie Zaugg 8-5 in the semifinals to punch their ticket to the title match.
Larsen and Zaugg had an 8-5 first-round win over Judit Gomora and Melissa Leon of Irrigon, then beat Pauli Valle and Ari Rodriguez of The Dalles 8-1 to reach the semifinals.
