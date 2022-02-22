IONE — The Ione/Arlington boys are moving to the Round of 16 in the 1A state basketball tournament after handing Trinity Academy a 62-38 loss Tuesday, Feb. 22, in the first round of play.
Oliver Giefing led the way with 14 points, five assists and four steals for the Cardinals, who led 24-7 in the first half.
“It was about as good a team ball as we have played,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “They were moving the ball well. It was a really good time of the year to see that occur. We had nine blocked shots all together, and our bench is starting to play well too.”
The Cardinals (20-1) advance to play Nixyaawii (22-6) on Friday in Mission. The winner advances to the final eight in Baker City, while the loser is done for the season.
Gary Walls added 11 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for the Cardinals, while Bryce Rollins had 10 points and 10 rebounds, Talyor Rollins nine points, eight rebounds and five steals, and Carson Eynetich eight points and five assists.
The Thunder (13-9) got 11 points from James Kabele.
“He’s their best player and we held him to 11, and scoreless in the first half,” Stefani said. “Then he got in foul trouble. It was probably our best defense game of the year.”
While Stefani isn’t fond of the Old Oregon League and Big Sky League teams having to play each before reaching Baker, he said it might be the lesser of two evils.
“One spot away, and it would be a road trip and an overnight stay,” Stefani said. “I think it’s good we will be able to sleep in our own beds. It will be a good game. We are in the top 16 and none of the games will be easy. It would be nice if we both could go (to Baker City).”
HOOD RIVER VALLEY 78, PENDLETON 53 — The Bucks finished Intermountain Conference play with a road loss to the Eagles.
“I’m proud of our team for playing hard until the end,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said. “We had balanced scoring with four guys in double figures, and Gauge Rueber had a great game breaking down the defense and kicking to open shooters.”
Hood River led 32-10 at the half, then broke the game open with 23 points in the third and fourth quarters.
Greyson Sams led the Bucks (1-21 overall, 0-10 IMC) with 12 pionts, while Rueber, Anthony Medrano and Andy Oja each had 11 points. Oja also had seven rebounds, while Nathan Neveau had nine.
Tommy Ziegler led the Eagles with 16 points.
Girls basketball
PENDLETON 52, HOOD RIVER VALLEY 35 — Muriel Hoisington had 16 points to lead the Bucks past the host Eagles and to a playoff berth.
“We had a good game and got a road win late in the season,” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said. “This made sure we will get into the playoffs where anything can happen. I’m proud of the girls for getting the job done and extending our season.”
The Bucks held a 12-9 lead after the first quarter, then used a 22-9 run in the second quarter to pull away for good in the Intermountain Conference contest.
Chloe Taber added 12 points and eight rebounds for Pendleton, while Hailey Schmidt had six rebounds.
Marina Castaneda led the Eagles with 15 points.
State swimming
The Pendleton girls swim team, which had to wait to see if any of its athletes earned at-large berths to the 5A state tournament Friday at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton, made the most of its invitations.
The Bucks’ 400 freestyle relay team of Alara Campbell, Saralen Campbell, Grace Pitner and Melinda Cramp placed fourth in a time of 3:59.16.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Pendleton finished sixth with a time of 1:47.99. Team members included Alara Campbell, Saralen Campbell, Pitner and Cramp.
Individually, Alara Campbell placed sixth in the 50 free in a time of 26 seconds.
Churchill won the team title with 60 points. The Bucks were ninth with nine points.
In the boys division, Cahill Robinson placed fifth in the 100 butterfly for the Bucks with a time of 53.90 seconds. Charley Page-Jones of Churchill, who has signed to swim at UNLV, won the event in a time of 47.63, nearly 4 seconds ahead of the second-place swimmer.
Page-Jones set a 5A state record in the 100 butterfly, breaking the former record of Beaverton’s Van Mathias in 2018.
Robinson also placed fifth in the 200 individual medley, touching the wall in a time of 2:01.60. Marcus Gentry of Crater, who is headed to Notre Dame, won with a time of 1:49.60, 10 seconds ahead of the second-place man.
Gentry set a 5A meet record in the 200 individual medley, breaking the old mark of 1:50.81 set by Carlos Hunnicutt of Springfield in 2014.
Crescent Valley won its first team title since 2007 with 65 points, just edging West Albany (61).
Pendleton also had para-athlete Adam Smith finish first in the mixed 50 free (38.02) and the 100 free (1:26.50).
