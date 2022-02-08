ECHO — Carson Eynetich poured in 29 points and handed out six assists to lead undefeated Ione/Arlington to a 76-48 Big Sky League road win Tuesday, Feb. 8 over Echo.
The Cardinals improved to 8-0 in BSL play and 17-0 overall.
“I knew we had a good core of kids and we could have a successful season,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “I did not see us going 17-0 at this point. The kids have gelled a little faster than I thought they would, and Bryce (Rollins) had started to figure things out.”
The Cardinals wasted no time in taking control of the game, jumping out to a 30-11 lead after the first quarter. The lead increased to 47-20 at the half, and the Cougars were unable to make up the deficit.
“My bench was in there in the fourth quarter with a running clock,” Stefani said. “I was pleased with the bench play.”
Echo did a good job of forcing turnovers throughout the game, but failed to convert at the other end.
“We did a good job of getting back when they got some turnovers and were able to defend against them,” Stefani said.
Oliver Giefing added 18 points, seven assists and six steals for the Cardinals, while Rollins added 10 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.
Dax Davis led Echo with 21 points, while Dom Curiel added 14.
Ione/Arlington will host Sherman on Friday in its last regular-season game.
RIDGEVIEW 55, PENDLETON 45 — Greyson Sams had 17 points, and Gauge Rueber and Andy Oja each had 12, but the Bucks fell short in their Intermountain Conference road game against the Ravens.
The teams played an even game in the first half, with the Ravens holding a slim 27-23 lead. It would be an 11-5 run by Ridgeview in the third quarter that would give the Ravens a 10-point lead.
Each team scored 17 points in the fourth quarter.
Aidan Brenneman and Jeremiah Schwartz led the Ravens with 12 points apiece.
UNION 49, WESTON-MCEWEN 38 — Tee Ledbetter scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Bobcats to a Blue Mountain Conference home win over the TigerScots.
W-M led 26-20 at the half, but it would be a 17-5 run by the Bobcats in the fourth quarter that sealed the win.
Quannah French led the TigerScots with 11 points — all in the second quarter.
Girls basketball
RIDGEVIEW 65, PENDLETON 60 — The Bucks gave the league-leading Ravens all they could handle, but fell short in their Intermountain Conference road game.
“Tonight was a total complete game,” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said. “It’s the best we have played together as a team. We worked well together and our shooting percentage was reflective of that. We did everything we could to get a win and just fell a little bit short. I’m kind of speechless. They came out and played their butts off. We did so many good things.”
Ridgeview led 17-16 after the first quarter and 30-29 at the half. The Bucks went on a 20-19 run in the third to tie the score heading into the fourth quarter.
The Ravens went on a 16-11 run over the final quarter to improve to 5-1 in conference play.
The Ravens had the edge at the free-throw line, getting 26 opportunities to the Bucks’ six attempts.
“Unfortunately, that was the biggest difference in the game,” Porter said. “They shot 26 foul shots and we shot six. We did everything we could to get that victory. They made a couple of plays down the stretch. I haven’t seen my girls play that well all year.”
Muriel Hoisington had 15 points and three assists to lead the Bucks (5-13 overall, 3-3 IMC), while Jaden Samp had 13 points and three steals, and Chloe Taber 11 points and seven assists.
Jenna Albrecht and Kyrah Daniels each had 20 points for the Ravens.
ECHO 63, IONE 38 — Neveah Thew had 21 points as the host Cougars handed the Cardinals their first Big Sky League loss of the season.
“Thats our first loss,” I/A coach Nathan Heideman said. I was hoping to go all the way through. It wasn’t in the cards tonight. We played really bad. We were slow to start. We couldn’t move the ball. Defensively, we were missing responsibilities and they capitalized on it.”
Bella Masteriona and Faviola Juarez each had nine points for the Cardinals (13-4, 7-1 BSL).
Sydney Bracher chipped in 15 points for Echo (12-4, 5-1), while Faith McCarty scored 14.
RIVERSIDE 37, IRRIGON 24 — Layla Castillo and Yazeli Ayala each scored 12 points to lead the Pirates to an Eastern Oregon League victory over the host Knights.
Riverside led 12-11 at the half, and 25-22 after three quarters. The Pirates went on a 12-2 run in the fourth to secure the win.
Jolyne Harrison led the Knights with eight points, while Melissa Leon and Nia Seastone each had seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.