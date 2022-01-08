IONE — The Ione/Arlington boys basketball team remains undefeated on the season after handing Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler a 64-50 Big Sky League loss on Saturday, Jan. 8.
The Cardinals improved to 11-0 overall and 4-0 in league play.
“I don’t think I foresaw a team that would gel this well,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “I knew Gary (Walls) would give us minutes, and Bryce (Rollins) was our project. I knew there was talent there. We have to learn to play the full 32 minutes. They make me pull my hair out a little. I am seeing so much maturity in this team as the season goes along.”
The Cardinals took an early lead, but the Rattlers would not go away.
“They kind of made a run at us in the third quarter to make it 43-38,” Stefani said. “They outscored us 22-12 and the Boise kid (Carter) his three 3s in the third. In the fourth, we outscored them 21-12.”
Carson Eynetich led I/A with 17 points and six assists.
“He played one of his finer games in high school,” Stefani said. “He didn’t even score in the first quarter. I was very proud of how he played today.”
Oliver Giefing added 14 points, five assists and two steals, while Bryce Rollins had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Taylor Rollins 11 points and eight rebounds, and Walls 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
“We had five guys in double figures,” Stefani said. “For a coach to have a team score like that, you can’t ask for more.”
Boise had 23 to lead the Rattlers, while Nathan Clark added 19 points.
I/A will host Echo in a key Big Sky League game on Tuesday.
ELLENSBURG 91, HERMISTON 54 — Grant Olsen had 21 points, and Isaac Corey added 16, but the Bulldogs dropped a nonleague home game to Ellensburg.
Ellensburg led 19-13 after the first quarter, then exploded for 26 points in the second and 25 in the third to take a commanding lead.
Cade Gibson and J.T Fenz each had 24 points for Ellensburg.
HEPPNER 68, GRANT UNION 37 — The Mustangs improved to 10-2 overall with a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Prospectors.
Heppner (2-0 BMC) led 35-17 at the half, and continued to roll from there.
Kason Cimmiyotti led the Mustang with 13 points, while Caden George had 12.
Charley Knowles led GU with nine points.
STANFIELD 56, WESTON-MCEWEN 47 — Gator Goodrich scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half to lead the Tigers to a Blue Mountain Conference home win over the TigerScots.
The Tigers had a big first half, outscoring the TigerScots 31-19. W-M outscored Stanfield 28-25 in the second half, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Ryan Elizares added 15 points and eight steals for the Tigers, while Hobs Hurty had nine streaks and six points.
Theo White led W-M with 14 points, while Cameron Reich chipped in nine points.
MCLOUGHLIN 48, ONTARIO 39 — Zach Setzer had 13 points to lead the Pioneers to a Greater Oregon League road win over the Tigers.
Girls basketball
ELLENSBURG 62, HERMISTON 24 — The Bulldogs were held to a season-low 24 points in a nonleague home loss to Ellensburg.
Ellensburg led 41-7 at the half, and Hermiston could not recover.
“They have to be one of the top teams in the state of Washington,” Hermiston coach Jay Ego said. “The tall girl (6-4 Olivia Anderson) was one of our problems, the 35 turnovers was another.”
Hermiston, which has lost two in a row, got eight points from Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky, and five from Alexis Ackerman. Bailey Young had 10 rebounds.
IONE/ARLINGTON 44, SPRAY/MITCHELL/WHEELER 24 — Hailey Peterson and Grace Claughton each had 10 points to lead the Cardinals to a Big Sky League win over the visiting Rattlers.
“The team put up a great defensive effort,” I/A coach Nathan Heideman said.
The Cardinals (8-3, 4-0 BSL) led 24-17 at the half, and 31-23 after three quarters. They closed out the game with a 13-1 run in the fourth quarter.
Callie Troutman added eight points and nine rebounds. The Cardinals had 22 steals as a team, led by Hailey Heideman with five.
Txell Parra led the Rattlers (1-5, 0-2) with 10 points.
I/A will host Echo in a Big Sky League showdown on Tuesday.
MCLOUGHLIN 51, ONTARIO 19 — Madi Perkins had a game-high 23 points as the Pioneers opened Greater Oregon League play with a road win over the Tigers.
Mac-Hi held Ontario to just three points in the first and fourth quarters.
“Our girls executed the game plan well today and turned pressure defense into offense,” said Mac-Hi assistant coach Tim Miller, who was filling in for coach Chris Bryant. “We got into a little foul trouble, but did a good job of adjusting and playing cleaner in the second half.”
Emma Leber added 16 points for the Pioneers, while Alexis Wilson led the Tigers with 13 points.
STANFIELD 41, WESTON-MCEWEN 8 — Zuri Reeser and Maggie Sharp each had 10 points as the Tigers beat the visiting TigerScots in Blue Mountain Conference play.
Stanfield (11-2, 2-0 BMC) held W/M to one point in the second half.
Dalana Pickard led the TigerScots (7-6, 0-1) with four points.
GRANT UNION 45, HEPPNER 44 — The Prospectors used a 10-5 run in the third quarter to take the lead and hold on for a Blue Mountain Conference win over the visiting Mustangs.
Heppner led 23-20 at the half, but trailed 30-28 heading into the final quarter.
The Mustangs hurt themselves at the foul line, converting just 16 of 30 attempts.
Zabrena Masterson led the Mustangs (5-6, 0-2) with 16 points and four rebounds, while Hailey Wenberg added 12 points.
Grace Taylor led Grant Union (4-7, 1-1) with 13 points.
GRISWOLD 37, RIVERSIDE JV 25 — Freshman Ellery Flerchinger scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Grizzlies to a nonleague win over the Pirates.
Griswold took a 17-10 lead at the half, and extended its lead to 25-15 after three quarters.
Wrestling
Heppner crowned three champions and finished third overall at the Jo-Hi Invitational in Joseph.
Culver won the team title with 251 points, followed by Elgin (109) and Heppner (106). Echo/Stanfield was 12th with 36 points.
Heppner’s Roen Waite finished first at 120 pounds, pinning Culver’s Santos Navarro in 5:18 in the title bout.
Conor Brosnan won the 182-pound title, posting a 7-5 decision over Union’s David Creech.
At 195, Cade Cunningham pinned Union’s James Dempsey in 3:23 in the championship match.
Also for the Mustangs, Edward Ellsworth was fourth at 152, Nathan Ellsworth was fifth at 220, and Saul Lopez was sixth at 145.
For Echo/Stanfield, Keegin Chitty was second at 138, getting pinned by Coy Butner of Pine Eagle in 34 seconds in the championship match.
Daniel Calles finished fourth at 220 pounds.
ROLLIE LANE INVITATIONAL — Hermiston had two wrestlers place, and the Bulldogs finished 16th in the team standings at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Flathead, Montana, won the team title with 231 points, while Meridian was second with 206. Hermiston had 104 points.
Jesse Vassey placed fourth at 220 pounds, getting pinned by Garrett Roedel of Thunder Ridge in 4:21 in the third-place match.
At 285, Sam Cadenas placed fourth. He was pinned by Miguel Perez of Caldwell in 2:28 in the third-place match.
