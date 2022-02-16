IONE — Echo gave Ione/Arlington fits all night long, but in the end the Cardinals made the shot they needed to hand the Cougars a 61-60 loss on Wednesday, Feb. 16 in the semifinals of the Big Sky League District Tournament.
“Echo came out and played well,” I/A coach Dennis Stefanie said. “They were very, very aggressive. They played a terrific game.”
The Cardinals, who are undefeated at 19-0, will play South Wasco County for the district title at 6 p.m. Friday at The Dalles High School.
“This secures a trip to state,” said Stefani, whose team last won the district title in 2020. “Now we are playing for the district championship against a team we wanted to play earlier. Now you drop the ball and go.”
Echo will play Condon on Friday in the third-place game, with a trip to state going to the winner. The time and venue have not been announced.
After trailing early in the game, the Cardinals seemed to right the ship in the fourth quarter.
“We had an eight-point lead going into the fourth quarter,” Stefani said. “With 3 1/2 minutes to play, we had an 11-point lead. Then the wheels fell off a little bit.”
The Cougars (13-8) clawed their way back into the game late in the fourth, and led 60-58 with a minute to play.
“They got a couple of offensive boards where we didn’t screen out, we had a couple turnovers, and then we are down by two,” Stefani said.
I/A’s big man Bryce Rollins scored inside off an assist by Carson Eynetich to tie the score at 60-60.
With time running out, the Cardinals called a timeout with 19 seconds left.
“We ran a low post screen, brought Bryce across and he got fouled,” Stefani said.
Rollins made his first free throw to give the Cardinals the lead, but missed his second with 8.4 seconds remaining.
“He has been shooting his free throws better, but tonight he was 3-for-7,” Stefani said. “I was a little concerned. He hit the first one. That was big.”
Echo brought the ball down the court and got a shot off, the ball came off the rim and Rollins corralled the rebound.
It was a complete team win, according to Stefani, who singled out Kellen Gronquist, Shane Sifford and Matthew Hammond for their play off the bench.
“They were huge for us,” he said. “Shane and Matthew played solid defense for us.”
Eynetich led the Cardinals with a game-high 23 points, four assists and four steals. Rollins had a big night with 17 points, 17 rebounds, three assists and two blocks, While Oliver Giefing added 10 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals.
The Cougars were led by Dom Curiel’s 19 points, while Dax Davis added 11 points and Javon Curiel 10.
College men’s basketball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 91, TREASURE VALLEY 70 — Chad Napoleon scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Timberwolves to an NWAC East home win over the Chukars.
Napoleon also had eight rebounds and two blocked shots to his credit as BMCC broke a five-game skid.
The game was tied at 39-39 at the half, but the Timberwolves went on a 52-31 scoring spree in the second half to secure the win.
Jacob Holling had 16 of his 20 points in the second half for BMCC.
DeVaughn Williams led the Chukars with 19 points.
College women’s basketball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 62, TREASURE VALLEY 59 — The Timberwolves rallied from a four-point deficit with 1:55 left in the game to hand the visiting Chukars an NWAC East loss.
Hannah Schvaneveldt hit a jump shot two pull BMCC within two, and Jaden Chavez made a layup with 1:25 remaining to tie the score.
With just 32 seconds left in regulation, Nane Lokotui scored to give BMCC a 61-59 lead, and McKeeley Tonkin made a free throw in the waning seconds to seal the win.
Schvaneveldt led the Timberwolves with 21 points and five rebounds , Jaelyn Brainard added 15 points, and Tonkin had 11 rebounds.
Emma Clark led TVCC with 20 points, while Maunayia Harrigfeld had 10 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
