ECHO — Marcus Radcliffe had 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots to help Ione/Arlington eke out a 44-42 nonleague win over Echo on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
“We led throughout, but in the last 2 minutes they made a run at us,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “Some turnovers by us tried to help them. We tried to give it away.”
The Cardinals (9-11) led 9-8 after the first quarter, 23-17 at the half, and 38-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
Radcliffe scored eight of his points in the second quarter, but it was a three-point play with 1:42 left in the fourth quarter that helped the Cardinals stay one step ahead.
“He had a good power play to the hold and drew the foul,” Stefani said of his 6-foot-7 senior. “It was a one-point game and he took it to four.”
Samuel Radcliffe added 10 points and three assists for the Cardinals, while German exchange student Mika Limberg added nine points, seven rebounds and six assists.
“He had a real solid game for us,” Stefani said of Limberg.
Instead of using 6-9 Bryce Rollins down low, the Cardinals used him in the middle of the floor and ran play through him. He did finish with seven rebounds.
“They put a lot of pressure on us, so we brought him to the middle and used him to throw the ball to,” Stefani said. “He did a good job of ball possession. He gave to the rest of his teammates tonight.”
For the Cougars (9-12), Dax Davis had 17 points, while Mason Murdock added nine.
Ione/Arlington will play at Sherman on Friday, with the No. 2 seed in the Big Sky League tournament on the line.
“The No. 2 seed would be nice,” Stefani said. “You get a home game on Tuesday.”
HERMISTON 64, SOUTHRIDGE 54 — With the No. 3 seed on the line to the District 8 playoffs, the Bulldogs pulled out a home win over the Suns in the final Mid-Columbia Conference game of the season.
Hermiston will play at Ferris at 6 p.m. Saturday in a loser out game.
Against the Suns, the Bulldogs got 27 points from Grant Olsen, who had 10 of his points in the fourth quarter.
Hermiston led from the start, taking a 14-10 lead after the first quarter, and 31-22 at the half.
Tracenyus Perry had seven of his 11 points in the third quarter for the Suns, but they still trailed 47-36 heading into the fourth quarter.
Isaac Corey added 14 points for the Bulldogs (7-9), while Bradley Hottman, Landon Shilhanek and Blake Peterson all had six points each.
Jesse Tijerina led the Suns (5-11) with 17 points, while Kellen Walford added 12.
MCLOUGHLIN 45, RIVERSIDE 17 — Alejandro Sandoval had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead the Pioneers to an Eastern Oregon League road win over the Pirates.
The Pioneers (6-15 overall, 3-6 EOL) took control of the game from the start with a 13-7 lead after the first quarter, and 24-11 at the half.
Giovanni Sandoval added eight points and 10 rebounds for Mac-Hi, while Raj Singh had six points and five rebounds.
Wyatt Browne led the Pirates (2-20, 0-9) with eight points.
Girls basketball
HERMISTON 81, SOUTHRIDGE 58 — Izzy Simmons poured in 31 points, and the Bulldogs closed out their Mid-Columbia Conference season with a home win over the Suns.
The Bulldogs led 26-14 after the first quarter, and 45-30 at the half. Simmons scored 10 of her points in the third quarter as Hermiston (7-9) led 64-40 going into the final quarter.
Camryn Hagel added 14 points for the Bulldogs, scoring 12 in the first quarter off four 3-pointers. Senior Dri Coleman added eight points in her final home game.
Jadyn Holdren led the Suns with 16 points, while Aryn Sloot added 14.
Hermiston will play at Mt. Spokane in a District 8 loser-out playoff game at 5 p.m. Saturday.
