ARLINGTON — The Ione/Arlington girls basketball team is headed to the Big Sky League title game for the second time in eight years, using strong performances by Hailey Heideman and Grace Claughton on Thursday, Feb. 17, to beat South Wasco County 42-41.
“We have played South Wasco in district before, but we have never beaten them,” Cardinals coach Nathan Heideman said.
The Cardinals (15-4) will play Echo on Feb. 19, in the championship game. The Cougars beat Trout Lake 54-53 to advance. The venue and time have not been determined.
The teams were tied at 24-24 with 4:40 left in the third quarter, but the Cardinals went on a little run to take a 34-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Redsides (15-7) put together a 12-8 run in the fourth quarter to pull within one point, but could not pull ahead.
Sadie McCoy, Kylie Iverson and Holly Miles each had four points in the fourth quarter for SWC.
“We rely on some young kids and they missed their defensive responsibilities a few times,” Heideman said. “The Iverson girl hit a couple of shots to keep them in it.”
The last 15 seconds of the game was a free for all, but Ione/Arlington was able to keep possession of the ball.
“It turned into bully ball,” Heideman said. “I have never had bigger, stronger girls before, but I do this year. They weren’t able to knock the ball away.”
Heideman finished the game with a team-high 12 points, with Claughton adding 10.
“Grace had probably the best game she has had all year,” Heideman said. “She and Hailey did a good job rebounding. She’s a kid who is going to be one of our best players next year.”
Iverson led SWC with 13 points, while McCoy added 11.
LA GRANDE 47, MCLOUGHLIN 34 — Makenna Shorts scored 15 of her 22 points in the second half as the Tigers beat the Pioneers in the Greater Oregon League district playoffs.
“She is super fast,” Mac-Hi coach Bryant said of Shorts. “We turned the ball over a lot and she got some fast break layups. It was not a fun game watch.”
Mac-Hi (8-10) will find out Tuesday if they get a 4A first-round state tournament game.
“We will have to wait until the rankings come out,” Mac-Hi coach Chris Bryant said. “We will play somewhere.”
The Pioneers were hanging with the Tigers in the first half, and trailed just 19-16 at the half.
La Grande then went on a 14-4 run in the third quarter to get a little breathing room. Each team scored 14 in the fourth quarter.
“We did not play well offensively,” Bryant said. “La Grande is good, but they are beatable. We just shot ourselves in the foot. Mac-Hi kids don’t believe they can beat La Grande or Baker. This is the most talented team we have had, but we are just mentally weak.”
Darby Rhoads led the Pioneers with 12 points, while Rylee Herndon added eight.
