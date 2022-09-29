PILOT ROCK — Trailing 12-8 in the second quarter, Ione/Arlington went to work and pulled out a 24-18 Special District 2-West victory on Thursday, Sept. 29 over Pilot Rock.
“It was a great win for us,” I/A coach Tanner Rietmann said. “You always love to get a win against Pilot Rock. They played us tough. We had to give it everything we had to get out of there with a win.”
Carson Eynetich ran for 148 yards and touchdowns of 45 and 4 yards to lead the Cardinals. He also ran in all three of his team’s 2-point conversions.
Sean Parkki ran for 74 yards and a touchdown of 4 yards, while Azriel Borghese caught four passes for 40 yards.
The Cardinals led 24-12 late in the game when the Rockets added their final touchdown.
“They got a late touchdown on us, but we were able to take a knee and run out the clock,” Rietmann said. “They dropped a couple of key passes. Had they caught those, it might have been different.”
For the Rockets, Easton Powers ran for a 7-yard touchdown, Efren Castro ran for a 14-yard touchdown, and Carter Vanhouten-Chase threw a 12-yard TD pass to Trysten Walsborn. Kristen Liftin finished with 11 tackles.
Defensively, the Cardinals got six tackles and an interception from Borghese, seven tackles each from Bryce Rollins and Liam Heideman, three tackles and an interception from Eynetich, and four tackles from Kellen Gronquist.
“Our defense played great tonight and locked them down,” Rietmann said.
Prep volleyball
HEPPNER 3, IRRIGON 0 — Halle Hisler had 10 kills and two blocks to help the Mustangs to a 25-17, 25-21, 25-23 Blue Mountain Conference home win over the Knights.
“We played really well as a team tonight,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “We were missing a starter and had to make adjustments, which means they had to play in different positions and by teammates that they are not used to. They had to talk more and move quicker. I’m very proud of how they stepped up and worked hard together.”
Dara Teeman handed out 20 assists for the Mustangs, while Ava Gerry had 10 digs, four kills and three aces, Morgan Cutsforth added 16 digs and four kills, Katie Spivey had 15 digs, and Hailey Wenberg and 13 digs.
GRANT UNION 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — The TigerScots pushed the Prospectors in every set, but came up short 25-22, 28-26, 22-25, 25-23 in a Blue Mountain Conference match in John Day.
“We lost a really close match against a top 10 team,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “I’m happy with how we competed.”
Genna Robinson had a busy night at the net with five kills and eight blocks, while Luna Dennett had six kills and two blocks, Lily Lindsey 21 digs and four aces, Kylie Thornton handed out nine assists, along with 10 digs and three aces, and Addie Perkins had seven assists and 11 digs.
IONE/ARLINGTON 3, SHERMAN 1 — The Cardinals picked up a big 17-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-17 Big Sky League win over the Huskies at Arlington High School.
Jolene Serrano had 10 kills and Call Troutman had seven kills and seven blocks as I/A improved to 5-2 in league play.
“We had a few bumps in the first set, then came out and played how we know how to play,” I/A coach Dawn Eynetich said. “Really proud of the girls.”
In the second set, the Cardinals trailed 17-14, but Analisa Valdez gave her team a 24-17 lead with 10 consecutive points.
Troutman and Najiah Knight were each 18 of 18 from the service line.
RIVERSIDE 3, UMATILLA 1 — The Pirates honored their six seniors with a 25-13, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19 Eastern Oregon League victory over the visiting Vikings.
“We were focused on staying calm and disciplined in chaos and playing our game,” Riverside coach Marie Cain said. “Really proud of the girls for working through an emotional night and playing together as one team.”
Ka’Alieena Bien led the Pirates (3-2 EOL) with 11 kills, eight digs and five aces. Natalie Lomeli and Kristen Smith each added nine kills, while Miranda Landeros had 14 digs and seven aces.
ELGIN 3, GRISWOLD 1 — The Huskies took an Old Oregon League match from the visiting Grizzlies 25-18, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22.
Prep boys soccer
RIVERSIDE 3, MCLOUGHLIN 1 — The Pirates got second-half goals from Hugo Ceron and Wyatt Browne as Riverside broke a 1-1 tie at the half and handed the visiting Pioneers (3-1 ) their first Eastern Oregon League loss.
“This was very big,” Riverside coach Jose Duenas said. “We kind of learned from our last game against them and had a clear idea of what we needed to do today. Last time, I played without key players. I had them today and that was the difference.”
Mac-Hi’s Almikar Garcia opened the scoring in the first half, and Jordan Castillo tied the score at 1-1 with 15 minutes remaining in the first half.
Will Killion and Juan Medina shared time in goal for the Pirates (5-1 EOL).
“Everyone was on the same page,”Duenas said. "One ball at a time. They all played together.”
Prep girls soccer
PENDLETON 5, BAKER 3 — The Bucks broke a 2-2 tie at the half with three second-half goals to pick up a Greater Oregon League win on the road.
“It was very physical, it rained, was cold and there was a strong wind,” Pendleton coach Murilo Varela said. “The Bucks played very well with accuracy and speed.”
The Bucks got first-half goals from Charlie Franklin and Kelsey Graham, who scored with 5 seconds left in the half.
In the second half, Hadley Brown scored 9 minutes in, and Graham scored 2 minutes later for a 4-2 lead. Baker got one goal back, but Graham finished things off at the 31-minute mark.
The Bucks improved to 3-4-2 overall and 1-1 in GOL play.
HERMISTON 3, PASCO 1 — Pasco scored the first goal of the game, but it was all Hermiston from there.
Julissa Madrigal scored 4 minutes before the half to pull Hermiston into a 1-1 tie.
Madrigal scored to open the second half, and Alondra Risueno added a goal to preserve the win.
“We struggled a little in the first half to get into a rhythm, but in the second half we played the way I knew we could,” Hermiston coach Omar Medina said. “It was a very different game from the first half to the second half.”
RIVERSIDE 2, MCLOUGHLIN 1 — The Pirates knocked off the league-leading Pioneers to improve to 5-1-1 in Eastern Oregon League play in Boardman.
“It was extremely nice,” Riverside coach Yvonne Torres said of the win. “The girls played really, really well. It was a physical game. Milton is a tough team, and both teams played hard, we just wanted it a little bit more.”
Julie Magana scored in the first half as the Pirates took a 1-0 lead at the half. At 18:55 of the second second half, Riverside was awarded a penalty kick and Aleydis Torres scored on a rebound off the penalty kick.
Mac-Hi got its goal from Caitlin Barnhart 10 minutes before the end of the game.
“We started slow and didn’t get into gear until the last 10 minutes of the game,” Mac-Hi coach Martin Martinez said.
UMATILLA 5, IRRIGON 0 — The Vikings picked up their first win of the year, beating the visiting Knights in Eastern Oregon League play.
Senior Juliana Perez scored three goals, while junior Linsey Mendoza and freshman Rylee Sanchez each had one.
“It was a really good game,” Umatilla coach Oscar Contreras said. “It has been a challenging season, but we knew this was one we could work toward winning and scoring some goals.”
Sanchez and Valeria De La Cruz shared time in net and combined for the shutout.
Slowpitch softball
WALLA WALLA 13-13, HERMISTON 8-3 — The Blue Devils swept the visiting Bulldogs in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
Cross-country
Umatilla’s Tanner Prindle was the first to cross the finish line Wednesday at the Riverside Invitational in Boardman, clocking a 19:45.50.
Riverside’s Ethan Beaty was a minute behind in second place, while McLoughlin’s Derek Antonson (21:12.10) and Raj Singh (21:18.70) were fourth and fifth.
Pilot Rock’s Carter Ford was seventh (21:33.9), while teammate Lewis Hansen was 16th (24:10.60).
In the girls race, Dacceli Gonzalez of Umatilla was first with a time of 25:09.70, just a few seconds ahead of Riverside’s Caelyn Pullen (25:16.40).
Pilot Rock’s Paige Moffit (25:23.60) and McKenna Bray (26:07.90) were third and fourth.
Mac-Hi’s top runner was Leslie Tapia (10th, 30:00.50).
