PILOT ROCK — Trailing 12-8 in the second quarter, Ione/Arlington went to work and pulled out a 24-18 Special District 2-West victory on Thursday, Sept. 29 over Pilot Rock.

“It was a great win for us,” I/A coach Tanner Rietmann said. “You always love to get a win against Pilot Rock. They played us tough. We had to give it everything we had to get out of there with a win.”

