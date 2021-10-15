IONE — Cedrick Dayandante ran for 322 yards and four touchdowns as Ione/Arlington upended Dufur 46-6 in Special District 2-West play on Friday, Oct. 15.
“It was a huge win for us,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “The last time we beat Dufur has to be pushing 15 years.”
Dayandante ran for touchdowns of 70, 82, 72 and 12 yards. He also finished with 10 tackles.
“When we got the ball at the start of the second, that started a good night for Cedrick,” Stefani said.
The Rangers (4-3 overall, 4-1 SD2), playing without quarterback Joshua Taylor, took the opening kickoff and marched down the field and scored.
“After that, we switched to a 3-4 defense and that allowed us to make plays on them. We held them between the 20s. They didn’t complete a pass all night, they were 0-12.”
The Cardinals’ bruising running back Taylor Rollins chewed up 106 and had a touchdown run of 2 yards. He also finished with 11 tackles.
Carson Eynetich added a 1-yard touchdown run, and had an interception. Kellen Gronquist finished with 10 tackles and a quarterback sack.
The Cardinals (4-3, 4-2) moved from fifth to second in the league standings. They will play at Cove on Oct. 22.
“This kind of threw a kink in things,” Stefani said. “It should put us in a position in a crossover (game) where we shouldn’t have to play a No. 1 or no. 2 teams.”
HEPPNER 36, GRANT UNION 12 — Brock Hisler ran for 224 yards and three touchdowns as the Mustangs picked up a Blue Mountain Conference win on the road against the Prospectors.
Hisler ran for scores of 12, 51 and 5 yards, and had four tackles on defense.
Landon Mitchell threw for 127 yards and two touchdowns — to Jace Coe (46 yards) and Zander Fisher (22 yards) — as the Mustangs rolled up 436 yards of offense.
Heppner opened the game with a safety in the first quarter as a Grant Union player mishandled a snap and the ball went out of the back of the end zone.
The Prospectors, where limited to 181 yards of offense, scored on a kickoff return in the third quarter, and on a Tanner Fuller 37-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
Cade Cunningham added four tackles, Conor Brosnan had three tackles and a sack, and Toby Nation had three tackles.
The Mustangs, who have won 25 games in a row, are 4-0 in BMC play and 7-0 overall. They will host Irrigon on Thursday, Oct. 21.
WESTON-MCEWEN 43, RIVERSIDE 6 — The TigerScots kept their hold on the No. 2 spot in the Blue Mountain Conference standings with a road win over the Pirates.
The game was played in a 9-man format.
“The defense played outstanding,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “Everything we do on offense starts with the offensive line — we had holes to run the ball, and time to throw the ball.”
Blane Peal completed 8 of 14 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns.
Chase Fehrenbacker caught three passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns, while Theo White had a 15-yard touchdown pass, and Cameron Reich had a 50-yard catch for a touchdown.
On the ground, Levie Phillips ran for 34 yards and two touchdowns.
“I’m awfully proud of where our program is at, and having so many players contribute throughout the game builds our program,” Hansell said.
W-M (5-1 overall, 4-1 BMC) will host McLoughlin on Oct. 22 in a nonleague game.
PRAIRIE CITY/BURNT RIVER 44, ECHO 22 — The Panthers shut down the high-scoring Cougars in Special District 4 play.
Dom Curiel threw touchdown passes to Javon Curiel, Kobe Harwood and Mason Murdock for Echo.
Prep volleyball
STANFIELD 3, ENTERPRISE 0 — The Tigers picked up a crucial 25-18, 25-12, 26-24 Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Outlaws.
The Tigers hold a one-game lead over Grant Union in the race for the conference title.
Zuri Reeser led Stanfield with 12 kills, 16 assists and four aces, while Mazie Reeser added 10 kills, three blocks and six assists, Alexis Shelby eight kills, three blocks and 14 digs, Jennifer Flores 15 digs, and Katelyn Griffin five kills, 12 digs and 11 assists.
The Tigers (18-3 overall, 10-1 BMC) will play at Heppner on Tuesday to finish the regular season.
College volleyball
COLUMBIA BASIN 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 2 — The Timberwolves rallied from two sets down to win the fourth set and send it to five, but they fell short on the road to the Hawks 23-25, 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 15-6 in NWAC East play.
Emma Barclay had 20 kills and 11 digs for BMCC (4-10 overall, 3-7 East), while Mia Halcomb handed out 35 assists, and Jaycee Weathermon chipped in 11 kills and 10 digs.
Lucendy Perez led the Hawks with 15 kills, While Grace Morby had eight. Nya Calzadillas handed out 18 assists and had 18 digs.
CBC (14-7 overall, 8-2 East) will play at Yakima Valley on Oct. 20.
