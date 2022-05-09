PENDLETON — An early lead didn’t last long for Irrigon as the Pendleton JV team exploded for nine runs in the third inning and two more in the fifth for an 11-1 nonleague win over the Knights on Monday, May 9 at Bob White Field.
The Knights scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning when Colton Thompson scored on a single by Spencer Stewart.
In the third, the Bucks scored their first run off an error, and scored their final six runs with two outs. Two of the six runs were scored on passed balls.
Braden Atkins hit a double for the Knights — one of their four hits off Cooper Simmons, who pitched a solid game with two strikeouts and one walks over five innings.
Owen Clark had a double and scored three runs for the Bucks, who also got two hits and three RBIs from Nolan Enright.
Prep softball
ECHO/STANFIELD 14-12, HEPPNER 6-1 — With the season coming to a close, teams are vying for playoff spots, and the Cougars are in the midst of it all. Echo/Stanfield swept the host Mustangs in a key Special District 6 doubleheader to keep their foot in the door.
Heppner led 2-1 through three innings of the first game, but the Cougars would score three in the fourth to take the lead for good.
Katelyn Griffin hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning for the Cougars, while Rheanna Rivera went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Kylee Jackson had three hits and scored three runs, and Taylor Longhorn had two hits.
Zuri Reeser pitched a complete game, scattering four hits and striking out eight.
Heppner’s Kylie Boor hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, while Morgan Cutsforth hit a triple in the third inning and a solo home run in the seventh.
In the second game, Mazie Reeser threw a one-hitter, striking out five and walking just two.
Rivera, Jackson and Griffin each drove in two runs, while Longhorn went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple.
Hailey Wenberg had Heppner’s lone hit.
GRANT UNION 7-22, WESTON-MCEWEN 6-9 — The TigerScots gave the top-ranked Prospectors everything they could handle in the first game of their Special District 6 doubleheader Saturday in John Day.
W-M led 6-5 after four innings, bolstered by a two-run triple from Ava Sams in the third inning, and a two-run single by Sams in the fourth inning. Sams finished the game with four RBIs.
GU got one run back in the bottom of the fifth off a solo home run by Savannah Watterson to tie the score at 6-6. The Prospectors then scored the game-winner in the bottom of the eighth inning when Riley Robertson scored on a single to center field by Raney Anderson with two outs.
Hailey Stallings pitched a complete game for W-M, while Madison Shell hit a double.
Drew Williams threw a complete game for GU, striking out five.
In the second game, W-M led 5-4 through two innings, but the lead was short lived.
The Prospectors pounded out 21 hits in the game, and invoked the mercy rule in the sixth after they scored seven runs for a 22-8 lead. W-M scored one run in the bottom of the inning, but it would not be enough.
Robertson and Anderson each hit two home runs for GU, while Watterson, Halle Parsons and Sivanna Hodge each hit one.
Shell, Paige Freels and Luna Dennett all hit doubles for W-M.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.